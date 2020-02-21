Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
SOFT TOUCH
Easier than embroidery, a needle punch kit lets you create your own textured weaves.
SWEET VALLEY
For the Moomin fan in your life comes Lola’s collection of cartoon cupcakes.
NEW ROMANTIC
This wise and funny book by a pair of married journalists explores modern love.
READ BACK
Return to last night’s reading in an instant with this Animalia bookmark.
SMOOTH SIPPING
With dry gin, vermouth and bitter aperitif, Primo Negroni has cocktail hour covered.
ON REPEAT
Grimes’ new album Miss Anthropocene is highly anticipated and comes in pink vinyl.
CLEAN UP
Future-proof your hair care routine with Nut & Noggin’s plastic-free shampoo bar.
GREEN SHOOTS
Tanti Design’s pieces are all eco-friendly – give this cute wooden planter some desk space.
LUCKY LIPS
Inspired by Lunar New Year, there are three new shades of Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Lip Colour.
CUT COPY
With Nothing Underneath specialises in women’s shirts inspired by men’s tailoring.
GET MOVING
Sure’s antiperspirant in collaboration with This Girl Can is about inspiring women to keep active.
LOVE SEAT
A design classic, get your hands on the Double Heart 2 pillow by Alexander Girard from 1975.
BE ORGANISED
From gorgeous notebooks to these handy stickers, Stalogy is a stationery dream.
HOTFOOT IT
Urban Outfitters now stock exclusive styles of Arizona Love’s sought-after sandals.
BREATHE EASY
The Blue Pure 411 removes smog, odours and airborne chemicals from your environment.
RAIN OR SHINE
Battle through the uncertain weather with Hay’s Mono umbrella in a pleasing warm yellow.
JUMP START
This chic jumpsuit is our favourite from Vanessa Seward’s La Redoute collection.
BOTTOMS UP
LSA’s Gio Gem tumblers are made for adorning your shelves – and your table.
NOTE PERFECT
Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium Neon is an update on a classic, with added tangy dragon fruit.
CLEAR VISION
Viktor & Rolf bring their avant-garde aesthetic to a range at Specsavers – we want these.
TREE POSE
Yogi Bare’s mats are made from natural rubber and a tree is planted for every one sold.
DAILY DOSE
Olay’s Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturiser contains two hydrating retinols.
Buy Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturiser at Boots, £34.99
TICKING BOXES
New creative director David Hodgson gives us this elegant Lulu Guinness bag.
ANIMAL MAGIC
Keep those pesky doors from slamming with Carl Clerkin for All Lovely Stuff’s Door Mouse.
PLANT POWER
Pimp My Salad’s hemp parmesan elevates leaves with rosemary and sunflower seeds.
ADDED BOOST
Boxed Off’s Cool As A Cucumber kit contains 30 days of supplements said to maintain calm.
TIMELESS STYLE
Invest in this Stand Studio faux fur coat now and wear it for the next decade.
SCRUB AWAY
This konjac sponge is biodegradable and brilliant for cleansing.
UNDER COVER
Personalise and protect your phone with Tech21’s pretty cases.
IN THE LOOP
Wear one of these beautiful Daphine bangles or stack them for extra impact.
