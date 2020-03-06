Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
GRAND DESIGNS
From choosing colours to changing spaces, Mad About The House is your go-to interiors guru.
£20, waterstones.com
WASH AWAY
Vanderohe’s Sasawashi Exfoliating Face Cloth gently buffs skin as you cleanse.
£12, vanderohe.com
PERFECT FIT
For yoga or barre classes, Vaara’s Elsa sports bra has breathable Italian fabric.
£90, net-a-porter.com
BOWLED OVER
Malin + Goetz’s new cannabis supercandle is designed by Jonas Damon.
£159, malinandgoetz.co.uk
NEW STORIES
Heady Mix’s subscription book box covers race, disability and LGBTQ+ issues.
From £12, headymix.co.uk
FACE PLANT
Five Dot Botanics’ Pure Rewind Face Mask uses rose clay and lavender to recharge skin.
£28, fivedotbotanics.com
SWEET IDEA
Lele’s has created a new range of vegan cake mixes and they are incredible.
£4.99, planetorganic.com
BOX OF DELIGHTS
Flavour vodka and gin with Natural & Noble’s infusion box of 12 botanicals.
£23.99, thefoodmarket.com
NEW NOTES
Tom Ford’s Rose Prick fragrance combines rose with musk and spices for a concoction with a twist.
£218, tomford.co.uk
INTERIOR GEMS
Noteworthy.style is an indie shop full of ethical finds, like this hanging planter.
£22, noteworthy.style
NATURE GIRL
Go seriously maximalist on your bed with Emma J Shipley’s Lynx collection.
From £25, emmajshipley.com
IN THE FRAME
Cubitts’ new aviator-style Killick frame is a modern take on the classic shape.
£125, cubitts.com
NORTHERN SOUL
Feel Good Club (@wearefeelgoodclub) is opening up chats around mental health – support them with an eco cup.
£12, feelgoodclub.co
BOX FRESH
Step into spring in a pair of Coach’s new trainers. Wear with vintage denim and an oversized blazer.
from £125, coach.com
DOUBLE UP
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable smartphone that takes selfies when it’s folded.
From £54 a month, samsung.com
FLAT OUT
Artist Supermundane has teamed up again with Made.com to create this showstopping rug.
£299, made.com
SMOOTH OVER
Hourglass’s Vanish Airbrush Concealer is waterproof and crease-resistant.
£32, harveynichols.com
SOFT TOUCH
Tuck DeMellier’s quilted bag under your arm this season for an instant fashion hit.
£335, demellierlondon.com
VIVA FOREVER
In need of a gift bag for your friend? This sweet Girl Power tote is perfect.
£18, tohomefromlondon.com
RINGS & THINGS
Les Georgettes’ pieces can be personalised with a reversible coloured perspex band.
£35, lesgeorgettes.com
ROSE TINTED
For spring/summer 2020, Mango has used 100% sustainable fabrics in its womenswear collection.
£79.99, mango.com
SKIN SAVIOUR
KeraCare’s Dry & Itchy Scalp Glossifier is here to help soothe stressed scalps.
£13.65, lookfantastic.co.uk
BLUE JEAN BABY
John Lewis’s And/Or jeans collection is made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.
£89, johnlewis.com
SHE PERSISTED
Get set for International Women’s Day with The Fawcett Society’s equal pay pin.
SALVE ME
Enriched with orange, Rituals’ Happy Buddha hand cream nourishes skin and cuticles.
£9.90, rituals.com
INSTANT BOOST
Foga Plantshakes are readymade smoothies: try Kiwi and Greens with oat milk or water.
From £24 for 10, foga.co
HIGH DOSAGE
Vichy’s LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules are supercharged with 10% vitamin C for brighter skin.
£59 for 30, vichy.co.uk
DO GOOD
This month, sport blue laces and march to raise money for WaterAid.
Sign up at marchforwater.wateraid.org
OFF KILTER
Pair Preen Line’s asymmetric dress with chunky derby shoes and a bucket bag.
£350, matchesfashion.com
THREE’S COMPANY
Head to sunny climes with Octaevo’s neat Travel Notes that can fit in your back pocket.
£6.30, papersmiths.co.uk