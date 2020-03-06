The Style List: 30 little spring awakening pick-me-ups

Posted by for The Style List

Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?

We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.

  • GRAND DESIGNS

    mad about the house interiors book
    Vichy’s LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules

    From choosing colours to changing spaces, Mad About The House is your go-to interiors guru.

    £20, waterstones.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • WASH AWAY

    Vanderhoe face cloth
    blue laces and march, to raise money for WaterAid

    Vanderohe’s Sasawashi Exfoliating Face Cloth gently buffs skin as you cleanse.

    £12, vanderohe.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • NEW NOTES

    Tom Ford rose prick fragrance

    Tom Ford’s Rose Prick fragrance combines rose with musk and spices for a concoction with a twist.

    £218, tomford.co.uk

    BUY IT NOW

  • INTERIOR GEMS

    noteworthy hanging planter

    Noteworthy.style is an indie shop full of ethical finds, like this hanging planter.

    £22, noteworthy.style

    BUY IT NOW

  • NATURE GIRL

    Emma J Shipley’s Lynx collection bedding

    Go seriously maximalist on your bed with Emma J Shipley’s Lynx collection.

    From £25, emmajshipley.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • IN THE FRAME

    Cubitt’s new aviator- style Killick frame

    Cubitts’ new aviator-style Killick frame is a modern take on the classic shape.

    £125, cubitts.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • NORTHERN SOUL

    Feel Good Club eco cup

    Feel Good Club (@wearefeelgoodclub) is opening up chats around mental health – support them with an eco cup.

    £12, feelgoodclub.co

    BUY IT NOW

  • BOX FRESH

    Coach’s new trainers.

    Step into spring in a pair of Coach’s new trainers. Wear with vintage denim and an oversized blazer.

    from £125, coach.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • DOUBLE UP

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable smartphone that takes selfies when it’s folded.

    From £54 a month, samsung.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • FLAT OUT

    Artist Supermundane made rug

    Artist Supermundane has teamed up again with Made.com to create this showstopping rug.

    £299, made.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • SMOOTH OVER

    Hourglass’s Vanish Airbrush Concealer

    Hourglass’s Vanish Airbrush Concealer is waterproof and crease-resistant.

    £32, harveynichols.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • SOFT TOUCH

    Tuck DeMellier’s quilted bag

    Tuck DeMellier’s quilted bag under your arm this season for an instant fashion hit.

    £335, demellierlondon.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • VIVA FOREVER

    Tuck DeMellier’s quilted bag

    In need of a gift bag for your friend? This sweet Girl Power tote is perfect.

    £18, tohomefromlondon.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • RINGS & THINGS

    Les Georgette’s ring

    Les Georgettes’ pieces can be personalised with a reversible coloured perspex band.

    £35, lesgeorgettes.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • ROSE TINTED

    mango linene blazer jacket

    For spring/summer 2020, Mango has used 100% sustainable fabrics in its womenswear collection.

    £79.99, mango.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • SKIN SAVIOUR

    KeraCare’s Dry & Itchy Scalp Glossifier

    KeraCare’s Dry & Itchy Scalp Glossifier is here to help soothe stressed scalps.

    £13.65, lookfantastic.co.uk

    BUY IT NOW

  • BLUE JEAN BABY

    John Lewis’s And/Or jeans collection

    John Lewis’s And/Or jeans collection is made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.

    £89, johnlewis.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • SHE PERSISTED

    The Fawcett Society’s equal pay pin

    Get set for International Women’s Day with The Fawcett Society’s equal pay pin.

    £3, fawcettsocietyshop.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • SALVE ME

    Rituals’ Happy Buddha hand cream

    Enriched with orange, Rituals’ Happy Buddha hand cream nourishes skin and cuticles.

    £9.90, rituals.com

    BUY IT NOW

  • INSTANT BOOST

    Foga Plantshakes are readymade smoothies

    Foga Plantshakes are readymade smoothies: try Kiwi and Greens with oat milk or water.

    From £24 for 10, foga.co

    BUY IT NOW

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article