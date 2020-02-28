The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups

Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
GO GREEN
Micellar water meets green tea in Elemis’s balancing Superfood Cica Calm Cleansing Foam.
Shop Elemis Superfood Cica Calm Cleansing Foam at elemis.co.uk, £25
HELPING HAND
Burberry’s delicate hand-detail hoops are a modern take on the drop earring.
PINCH OF SALT
Relax the day away with Calm Bath Salts packed with lavender and sweet orange.
APPLE OF MY EYE
In need of some new frames? Tom Davies’ TD601 in green are just what we’d like for spring.
DREAM ECO TEAM
Meet Stella McCartney and author Jonathan Safran Foer’s sustainable capsule collection.
POP STAR
Get inspired by the Tate’s Warhol exhibition next month, then buy your own pop art.
PINK DRINK
English winemaker Chapel Down’s Pinot Noir Gin is made from grape skins with citrus notes.
VEGAN EASY
Our new lunch obsession is Press’s tasty six-pack: try Mac & Greens, Vegan Chilli or Coconut Curry.
SPEAK UP
Abi Daré’s debut novel is a story of courage that will win over your heart.
RED ALERT
With Ted’s Sicilyy Matte Lipstick is formulated with orchid and papaya to soften lips.
CINCHED IN
Pair this waist-tie cardigan with a white T-shirt and gold hoops for elevated weekend style.
FINE LINES
This cute paper bunting is made by Mexican artist Sergio for Montes & Clark.
Shop Montes & Clark bunting at montesandclark.co.uk, from £10
CLEAN SWEEP
Wear these Uniqlo trousers with a roll-neck and trainers, or a tank top and chunky sandals.
RE-WORKED
Re/Done has launched a women’s trainer collection featuring three silhouettes.
FREE TO FAIL
This ‘Bad Ideas’ notebook is a safe space to risk not being perfect and start your ideas.
WILD LIFE
For World Wildlife Day (3 March), help save a species by adopting a gorilla.
FLOWER POWER
Origins’ Pretty In Bloom foundation contains wildflowers and leaves a radiant complexion.
Shop the Pretty In Bloom foundation at origins.co.uk, from £28
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Deep dive into this year’s US election with the BBC’s new Americast podcast series with Emily Maitlis.
SMOOTH AS SILK
Stronger, shinier hair is imminent with Herbal Essences Bio:renew Hemp Seed Oil & Aloe.
GOOD MORNING
Wake up with The Barisieur – a stunning alarm clock and coffee (or tea) maker.
HIT REFRESH
Packed with pear and sweet bergamot, Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb Dew is winter’s warmest scent.
HIGH TOP
Made with recycled material, PE Nation’s Flex It sports bra is covetable gym kit.
KITCHEN CHIC
For every baking need you’ll ever have, head to Falcon.
AMBER ALERT
French Connection’s new eco-friendly range of bags are crafted from recycled leather.
SPRING SHOWERS
Keep warm and dry from the ever-present rain in Phase Eight’s lightweight parka.
PETIT SWEET
You’ll wolf these addictive Le Chocolat Des Français chocolate-rolled wafers in seconds.
NEW LEAF
Build up your green oasis one plant at time with Bloombox Club.
FINANCE WIZARD
Holiday… deposit… The Chip app works out what you can afford to save and then automatically does it.
EYE ROLLS
Inc.redible’s Need A Wake Up Call Jade Roller is the on-the-go option for lymphatic drainage.
SEE THE LIGHT
Made entirely from cardboard, Tabitha’s designs are sustainable and covetable.