Simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.
Aveda / £27.50
LEAVE IT
Silicone and sulphate-free, Aveda’s Nutriplenish Leave In Conditioner hydrates and detangles
Jaybird / £159
CRANK IT UP
Designed to meet US military durability (really), Jaybird’s Vista earphones are a runner’s must-own
ba&sh x Reebok / £85
ACTIVE WANT
The new ba&sh x Reebok collab is set to be one of the most coveted of spring
Jimmy Choo / £50
BERRY SPRITZ
Jimmy Choo’s Blossom is a cocktail in a bottle, combining rose, berries and white musk
BARE Dating / £14.99
WLTM
Bare dating app uses AI and human checks to create a safe space to meet people
Equipment / £265
TRULY MINTED
Equipment’s new fluid collection is the brand’s first unisex range and embraces size inclusivity
Murad / £75
POWERFUL PUMP
Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Serum uses three types of retinol for smoother, more radiant skin
Not-Another-Bill / £34
EYE EYE
Personalise your card holder with a winky face or initials thanks to Not-Another-Bill
Ohelo / £29
HOLD ON
Beautifully designed with double-walled insulation, Ohelo bottles are the ones to carry
Fenwick & Tilbrook / £25
COLOUR CODE
Revel in the teal of your dreams with this excellently named paint, Major Tom
& Other Stories / £13
OIL FUSION
Enriched with argan and meadowfoam seed oil, the Riviera Postcard Body Oil softens skin
Missoma / £85
LINKED IN
Stand out from a sea of hoops with these oval chain-inspired earrings from Missoma
Chanel / £38
PEARLY QUEEN
Chanel’s Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops bring a pink pearlescence to your daily glow
Mango / £35.99
GET WAISTED
The waistcoat makes a big comeback for spring/summer 2020, wear with a loose dress or tailored trousers
Waterstones / £14.99
BOOK SMART
Devastating, funny and insightful, Holly Bourne’s Pretending is a read that will resonate
Apple Music / £9.99
PRESS PLAY
NY singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens’ new album, Aporia, is haunting and atmospheric
Tom Ford / £40
DISCO LIPS
Shimmer-infused and luxuriously smooth, Tom Ford’s Extrême Lip Spark has eight new shades
Of Cabbages & Kings / £36
ART ATTACK
For a bespoke gift, Of Cabbages & Kings’ A4 screen printing kit is ideal
Kalinko / £28
PRETTY GREEN
This handwoven rattan planter will add colour and texture to your favourite houseplants
Volt / £1,446
PEDAL ON
Avoid the bus and train with the Volt Kensington electric bike that’s also incredibly comfortable
Sézane / £105
TRUE BLUE
Sézane has redesigned its jeans offering to make them 100% eco-friendly
Muji / £4.95
TOP TABLE
Muji’s lacquerware soup bowl is the easy way to add natural accents to your dining table
Note and Shine / £24
YOU TIME
Note And Shine’s Self-Love Journal comes complete with goals and affirmations
Liberty London / £150
LIGHT LOAD
Bring a ray of sunshine to your spring outfits with this yellow Liberty tote
Lanique / £32
SOFT SERVE
With rose notes, Lanique is best served with lime on the rocks or as an update for tonic
IT Cosmetics / £43
SKIN DRINK
With hyaluronic acid and softening adenosine, IT Cosmetics’ Night Cream rejuvenates skin
H&M / £49.99
FANCY DRESS
Wear H&M’s Conscious Collection dress with strappy flat sandals and retro sunglasses
Kettlebell Kitchen / £5.95
MENU PLANNER
Kettlebell Kitchen will deliver lunches to your office or full-on weekly meal plans
Pact Coffee / £10.95
CAFFEINE HIT
Incredible ethical coffee direct to your door? Buy one-off packets or simply subscribe
Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler / £340
TEAM WORK
Proenza Schouler has collaborated with Birkenstock on a collection of chic sandals