The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups to brighten up self-isolation

Aveda Conditioner

Aveda / £27.50

LEAVE IT

Silicone and sulphate-free, Aveda’s Nutriplenish Leave In Conditioner hydrates and detangles

Killian EarPods

Jaybird / £159

CRANK IT UP

Designed to meet US military durability (really), Jaybird’s Vista earphones are a runner’s must-own

Reebok Leggings

ba&sh x Reebok / £85

ACTIVE WANT

The new ba&sh x Reebok collab is set to be one of the most coveted of spring

Jimmy Choo Perfume

Jimmy Choo / £50

BERRY SPRITZ

Jimmy Choo’s Blossom is a cocktail in a bottle, combining rose, berries and white musk

Bare Dating App

BARE Dating / £14.99

WLTM

Bare dating app uses AI and human checks to create a safe space to meet people

Mr Porter Shirt

Equipment / £265

TRULY MINTED

Equipment’s new fluid collection is the brand’s first unisex range and embraces size inclusivity

Murad Retinol Serum

Murad / £75

POWERFUL PUMP

Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Serum uses three types of retinol for smoother, more radiant skin

Not-Another-Bill Cardholder

Not-Another-Bill / £34

EYE EYE

Personalise your card holder with a winky face or initials thanks to Not-Another-Bill

Ohelo Bottle

Ohelo / £29

HOLD ON

Beautifully designed with double-walled insulation, Ohelo bottles are the ones to carry

Teal Paint

Fenwick & Tilbrook / £25

COLOUR CODE

Revel in the teal of your dreams with this excellently named paint, Major Tom

& Other Stories Body Oil

& Other Stories / £13

OIL FUSION

Enriched with argan and meadowfoam seed oil, the Riviera Postcard Body Oil softens skin

Missoma Earrings

Missoma / £85

LINKED IN

Stand out from a sea of hoops with these oval chain-inspired earrings from Missoma

Chanel Drops

Chanel / £38

PEARLY QUEEN

Chanel’s Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops bring a pink pearlescence to your daily glow

Mango Waistcoat

Mango / £35.99

GET WAISTED

The waistcoat makes a big comeback for spring/summer 2020, wear with a loose dress or tailored trousers

Holly Bourne Book

Waterstones / £14.99

BOOK SMART

Devastating, funny and insightful, Holly Bourne’s Pretending is a read that will resonate

Sufjan Album

Apple Music / £9.99

PRESS PLAY

NY singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens’ new album, Aporia, is haunting and atmospheric

Tom Ford Lipstick

Tom Ford / £40

DISCO LIPS

Shimmer-infused and luxuriously smooth, Tom Ford’s Extrême Lip Spark has eight new shades

Art Attack Kit

Of Cabbages & Kings / £36

ART ATTACK

For a bespoke gift, Of Cabbages & Kings’ A4 screen printing kit is ideal

Green Plant

Kalinko / £28

PRETTY GREEN

This handwoven rattan planter will add colour and texture to your favourite houseplants

Volt Bike

Volt / £1,446

PEDAL ON

Avoid the bus and train with the Volt Kensington electric bike that’s also incredibly comfortable

Calvin Klein Jeans

Sézane / £105

TRUE BLUE

Sézane has redesigned its jeans offering to make them 100% eco-friendly

Muji Wooden Bowl

Muji / £4.95

TOP TABLE

Muji’s lacquerware soup bowl is the easy way to add natural accents to your dining table

Self Love Journal

Note and Shine / £24

YOU TIME

Note And Shine’s Self-Love Journal comes complete with goals and affirmations

Light Load Bag Liberty

Liberty London / £150

LIGHT LOAD

Bring a ray of sunshine to your spring outfits with this yellow Liberty tote

Lanique

Lanique / £32

SOFT SERVE

With rose notes, Lanique is best served with lime on the rocks or as an update for tonic

It Cosmetics Cream

IT Cosmetics / £43

SKIN DRINK

With hyaluronic acid and softening adenosine, IT Cosmetics’ Night Cream rejuvenates skin

H&M Dress

H&M / £49.99

FANCY DRESS

Wear H&M’s Conscious Collection dress with strappy flat sandals and retro sunglasses

Porridge

Kettlebell Kitchen / £5.95

MENU PLANNER

Kettlebell Kitchen will deliver lunches to your office or full-on weekly meal plans

Pact Coffee

Pact Coffee / £10.95

CAFFEINE HIT

Incredible ethical coffee direct to your door? Buy one-off packets or simply subscribe

Proenza Sandal

Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler / £340

TEAM WORK

Proenza Schouler has collaborated with Birkenstock on a collection of chic sandals

