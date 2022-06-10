The Style List: summer sandals, cult beauty and lifestyle finds to buy this week
- Posted by
- Francesca Brown
- Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
30 beautiful things that are making our hearts flutter this week.
The sun is out and we’re inspired. Whether it’s chic summer ice cream shades chic courtesy of Ganni and Reformation, a new bag collection from Ancient Greek Sandals, cute travel journals and carry-with-you speakers for festivals, glamping and picnics or a Korean cult beauty must-know from Dr Jart+, we’ve assembled this week’s most uplifting buys.
We’re also – as always – championing the small businesses we love with breakout interiors from Flo London, Wyld Home and 510 Laundry and picnic delights from Vin Du Can and Bold Bean Co. Plus, a small wooden beagle we all need right now. Happy discoveries.
Papier Wonder Travel Journal
Papier’s new set of Wonder journals will fill your heart with wanderlust – our next plan is the train to Catalonia, thanks.
Heist Chocolate Cereal Milk
Take yourself off somewhere, turn on your favourite streaming service and relax with this delicious chocolate that tastes like the milk left over after a bowl of cereal.
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick
The Venusian Peach shade was worn by Naomi Campbell on the Jubilee bus, making this Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton seven-shade lip collection our favourite for the season.
Shop Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick, £25
Zara Flat Strappy Slider Sandals
We’re still not bored with the slider, and combined with the green trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, consider this Zara pair a classic.
Khu Khu Nefertiti Sky Fan
A collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Francisca Oyhanarte, make the Khu Khu fan your festival essential.
Tula Nudie Rudie Bathmat
Super absorbant and instantly uplifting – all of our bathrooms need a fun Tula red and pink bathmat.
Lots of Lovely Art Fabulous Fabric Box
With seven little art projects inspired by everything from botanical dying to the Japanese art of shibori, unleash a creative goldmine with this crafty find.
Shop Lots of Lovely Art Fabulous Fabric Box at A Little Find, £27
Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress
Sustainable fashion brand Reformation is opening a new flagship in Covent Garden at 27 King Street and ita pretty linen floral dress is at the top of our shopping list.
Vin Du Can
We know what you’re thinking: wine in a can… really? But Vin Du Can has nailed it with a really good sauvignon blanc, rosé and malbec to choose from.
Dr Jart+ Pore Remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum
Smooth your skin and tighten pores with this light but startlingly effective serum from the Korean skincare must-try.
Ganni Pink Canvas Bucket Hat
Ganni’s pretty bucket hat will be handy for both summer sun and showers and will look gorgeous paired with the summer linen trend of whites and khakis.
Fight Night by Miriam Toews
A funny and fierce novel from the author of All My Puny Sorrows about female resilience; read it and feel exuberant.
Shop Fight Night by Miriam Toews (Faber) at Bookshop, £13.94
Flo London Salad Servers
Finding attractive salad servers can be a right old pain in the proverbial. So we think these stylish batik print ones are a real find.
Bold Bean Co The Organicos Taster Pack
Up the vegan in your diet with a set of seriously delicious chickpeas and white beans – those tinned versions just don’t come close.
Ette Athletica Rose Gold Weights
From 1-10kg, your home gym aesthetic will be totally revamped thanks to these beautiful designs in rose gold – no gloves necessary.
Wyld Home Candle Jewellery
A little halo of stars for our candles? Why yes, that would please us – and our socials – very much.
Aveda Smooth Infusion Perfectly Sleek
Pack this little genius and some SPF in your holiday beauty bag and you’re all set. It creates big and bouncy curls while keeping humidity at bay.
Tikamoon Marius Rattan Wall-mounted Shelf
We’ve been searching for the perfect plant display shelf and Tikamoon’s rattan is ticking all our boxes.
Woera Classic Button-up in Tangerine
Woera is unmatchable for its cut and quality, plus this tangerine shade is out of control. Chic levels are high.
Apothecary Calm Exfoliating Hand Wash
With eco-friendly ground walnut shells to exfoliate and notes of lavender and sweet orange, this is the handwash you’re looking for.
Shop Apothecary Calm Exfoliating Hand Wash at Marks & Spencer, £6
Ancient Greek Sandals Demijohn Bag
Ancient Greek Sandals is celebrating 10 years of summer flats domination – and to toot its own horn, it’s launching a fabulous collection of bags. Perfect timing.
Clarins Eau Extraordinaire
Spritz yourself into [insert preferred adjective] girl summer with this heady mix of jasmine, patchouli, red ginger and citrus.
Massimo Dutti Gold-plated Textured Bracelet - Studio
Sometimes it’s the little things that create the biggest impact, and this sculptural cuff will add wow factor to your pared-back summer looks.
Shop gold-plated textured bracelet - Studio at Massimo Dutti, £69.95
Ouai Scalp Serum
Designed by Jen Atkin, Ouai’s serum is witchcraft. Simply apply to your scalp then watch your hair become thicker and healthier while nailing that French insouciance.
510 Laundry Stripe Cushion
The stripe bolster cushion is popping up everywhere interiors-wise and 501 Laundry is knocking it out of the park with its handpainted creations.
Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Design Edition Scented Liners
Every day is summer with drawer liners designed by Richard Quinn and the scent of opulent florals from Jo Malone.
Shop Peony & Blush Suede Design Edition Scented Liners at Jo Malone, £40
PolePole Wooden Beagle
He’s a small, very cute wooden beagle. He’s looking for a home. I think we’re done here. Pressing buy now…
Pond London Sunny Drops earrings
Pearls are still a trend to keep an eye on and these pretty fresh earrings are mixed with upcycled beads.
Sonos Roam
Now in a whole new set of charming colours, you need a Roam speaker in your life. Just take it from your room to the beach to the campsite – anywhere that’ll bring you joy.
Piccolo Growing Box
New to growing? Invest in a little box of peppermint, strawberry and lemon basil seeds and you’ll have you an indoor garden in no time.
Images: courtesy of brands