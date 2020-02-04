SERIES Stylist Loves Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?

Breathe in the calming aromas of lavender and cedarwood from this elegant diffuser.

Not only do these Ugg slippers keep your feet warm inside, they’re also suitable for running to the shop.

This aromatherapy candle is filled with the calming scent of French lavender.

Keep your shoulders warm when you’re reading in bed with Uniqlo’s cashmere shawl.

With zoned support for better spinal alignment, the Lux Mattress is a cut above.

Arguing over the warmth of the duvet? Design your own with different togs on either side.

Radox’s Calm Your Mind Lavender Shower Gel contains ylang ylang to help you decompress.

Emerge from the sheets with supple feet thanks to Kiss The Moon’s Dream Night Cream.

Ensure total darkness no matter where you are with Soak & Sleep’s silk eye masks.

Your brain will find this blue Hay blanket calming thanks to special receptors in your retinas.

Kokoon headphones are designed to be worn lying down and fade into white noise as you doze.

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist has notes of chamomile to help you conk out.

The Kally body pillow supports your neck and is a perfect bedmate for restless sleepers.

The Somnox Sleep Robot simulates breathing so you can cuddle up and drift off.

