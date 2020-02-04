Sleep aids: the 30 best sleeping gadgets, beauty products and natural supplements

Posted by for The Style List

 SERIES Stylist Loves Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?  

We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.

  • Samantha Harvey’s The Shapeless Unease

    WIDE AWAKE

    Samantha Harvey’s The Shapeless Unease is a beautiful meditation on insomnia.

    £12.99, blackwells.co.uk

    BUY IT NOW
  • Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100’s sunset and sunrise

    RISE AND SHINE

    Regulate your sleep cycle with the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100’s sunset and sunrise settings.

    £79, lumie.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Somnox Sleep Robot

    MAIN SQUEEZE

    The Somnox Sleep Robot simulates breathing so you can cuddle up and drift off.

    £549, amazon.co.uk

    BUY IT NOW
  • Patchology’s Chill Mode eye gels

    GREEN PEACE

    Patchology’s Chill Mode eye gels contain cannabis sativa seed oil to soothe tired eyes.

    £15 for five pairs, spacenk.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Pour Les Femmes night gown

    GOOD NIGHT

    Sleep easy knowing this Pour Les Femmes night gown will help support women in conflict zones.

    £280, selfridges.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Kally body pillow

    AND RELAX

    The Kally body pillow supports your neck and is a perfect bedmate for restless sleepers.

    £44, kallysleep.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist

    OVER AND OUT

    Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist has notes of chamomile to help you conk out.

    £28, lookfantastic.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Smythson’s Dreams and Thoughts notebook

    NEW LEAF

    Whirring brain keeping you awake? Offload with Smythson’s Dreams and Thoughts notebook.

    £69, smythson.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Desmond & Dempsey

    TOASTY FEET

    Bring bed socks out of style purgatory with this Desmond & Dempsey pair.

    £18, desmondanddempsey.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • The Relax Capsules

    CHILL PILL

    With stress-busting pine bark and mushroom, The Relax Capsules leave you feeling zen.

    £22.95, cultbeauty.co.uk

    BUY IT NOW
  • Toast’s slouchy fit dressing gown

    PRESS SNOOZE

    Toast’s slouchy fit dressing gown is the perfect partner on lazy Sunday mornings.

    £110, toa.st

    BUY IT NOW
  • Kokoon headphones

    SOUND BATH

    Kokoon headphones are designed to be worn lying down and fade into white noise as you doze.

    £349, uk.kokoon.io

    BUY IT NOW
  • SkinSense Double Strength Retinol Night Serum

    MOISTURE HIT

    The SkinSense Double Strength Retinol Night Serum hydrates and plumps skin while you sleep.

    £36, qvcuk.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Bananas are packed with magnesium

    MELLOW YELLOW

    Bananas are packed with magnesium, which relaxes muscles and boosts melatonin.

    24p, ocado.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Body & Mind Botanicals’ peppermint cannabis tea

    CUP OF CALM

    Unwind at night with Body & Mind Botanicals’ peppermint cannabis tea.

    £11.99, bodyand mindbotanicals.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • blue Hay blanket

    WRAP STAR

    Your brain will find this blue Hay blanket calming thanks to special receptors in your retinas.

    £65, amara.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Somfy’s blackout blinds

    PITCH BLACK

    Use your voice to close Somfy’s blackout blinds – no movement required.

    From £135, poweredblinds.co.uk

    BUY IT NOW
  • Soak & Sleep’s silk eye masks

    EYE CANDY

    Ensure total darkness no matter where you are with Soak & Sleep’s silk eye masks.

    £10 each, soakandsleep.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • M&S Collection striped pyjamas (

    EVENING WEAR

    Stay stylish as you sleep in these classic M&S Collection striped pyjamas.

    £25, marksandspencer.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Kiss The Moon’s Dream Night Cream

    TREAD SOFTLY

    Emerge from the sheets with supple feet thanks to Kiss The Moon’s Dream Night Cream.

    £26, kissthemoon.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Radox’s Calm Your Mind Lavender Shower Gel

    WATER THERAPY

    Radox’s Calm Your Mind Lavender Shower Gel contains ylang ylang to help you decompress.

    £1.50, boots.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • With vitamin B12 and milk thistle, Nourished’s Inner Peace gummies

    SWEET SLUMBER

    With vitamin B12 and milk thistle, Nourished’s Inner Peace gummies vow to aid sleep.

    £39, get-nourished.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • NANU DUVET

    COLD COMFORT

    Arguing over the warmth of the duvet? Design your own with different togs on either side.

    From £50, nanusleep.co.uk

    BUY IT NOW
  • Lux Mattress i

    CRASH PAD

    With zoned support for better spinal alignment, the Lux Mattress is a cut above.

    From £499, brookandwilde.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Uniqlo’s cashmere shawl

    STAY SNUG

    Keep your shoulders warm when you’re reading in bed with Uniqlo’s cashmere shawl.

    £29.90, uniqlo.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • aromatherapy candle

    WARM GLOW

    This aromatherapy candle is filled with the calming scent of French lavender.

    £36, petitsrituels.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Hush’s super soft navy onesie

    CLIMB IN

    Snuggle up warm in Hush’s super soft navy onesie for easy bedtime comfort.

    £69, hush-uk.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • The Body Shop’s Hemp Overnight Nourishing Rescue Mask

    SAVE FACE

    The Body Shop’s Hemp Overnight Nourishing Rescue Mask soothes with cannabis extract.

    £18, thebodyshop.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • Ugg slippers

    COUNTING SHEEP

    Not only do these Ugg slippers keep your feet warm inside, they’re also suitable for running to the shop.

    £90, ugg.com

    BUY IT NOW
  • calming aromas of lavender and cedarwood from this elegant diffuser

    GROUND WORK

    Breathe in the calming aromas of lavender and cedarwood from this elegant diffuser.

    £15, marksandspencer.com

    BUY IT NOW

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

Recommended by Francesca Brown