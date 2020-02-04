SERIES Stylist Loves Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
WIDE AWAKE
Samantha Harvey’s The Shapeless Unease is a beautiful meditation on insomnia.
£12.99, blackwells.co.uk
RISE AND SHINE
Regulate your sleep cycle with the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100’s sunset and sunrise settings.
£79, lumie.com
MAIN SQUEEZE
The Somnox Sleep Robot simulates breathing so you can cuddle up and drift off.
£549, amazon.co.uk
GREEN PEACE
Patchology’s Chill Mode eye gels contain cannabis sativa seed oil to soothe tired eyes.
£15 for five pairs, spacenk.com
GOOD NIGHT
Sleep easy knowing this Pour Les Femmes night gown will help support women in conflict zones.
£280, selfridges.com
AND RELAX
The Kally body pillow supports your neck and is a perfect bedmate for restless sleepers.
£44, kallysleep.com
OVER AND OUT
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist has notes of chamomile to help you conk out.
£28, lookfantastic.com
NEW LEAF
Whirring brain keeping you awake? Offload with Smythson’s Dreams and Thoughts notebook.
£69, smythson.com
TOASTY FEET
Bring bed socks out of style purgatory with this Desmond & Dempsey pair.
CHILL PILL
With stress-busting pine bark and mushroom, The Relax Capsules leave you feeling zen.
£22.95, cultbeauty.co.uk
PRESS SNOOZE
Toast’s slouchy fit dressing gown is the perfect partner on lazy Sunday mornings.
£110, toa.st
SOUND BATH
Kokoon headphones are designed to be worn lying down and fade into white noise as you doze.
£349, uk.kokoon.io
MOISTURE HIT
The SkinSense Double Strength Retinol Night Serum hydrates and plumps skin while you sleep.
£36, qvcuk.com
MELLOW YELLOW
Bananas are packed with magnesium, which relaxes muscles and boosts melatonin.
24p, ocado.com
CUP OF CALM
Unwind at night with Body & Mind Botanicals’ peppermint cannabis tea.
£11.99, bodyand mindbotanicals.com
WRAP STAR
Your brain will find this blue Hay blanket calming thanks to special receptors in your retinas.
£65, amara.com
PITCH BLACK
Use your voice to close Somfy’s blackout blinds – no movement required.
From £135, poweredblinds.co.uk
EYE CANDY
Ensure total darkness no matter where you are with Soak & Sleep’s silk eye masks.
£10 each, soakandsleep.com
EVENING WEAR
Stay stylish as you sleep in these classic M&S Collection striped pyjamas.
£25, marksandspencer.com
TREAD SOFTLY
Emerge from the sheets with supple feet thanks to Kiss The Moon’s Dream Night Cream.
£26, kissthemoon.com
WATER THERAPY
Radox’s Calm Your Mind Lavender Shower Gel contains ylang ylang to help you decompress.
£1.50, boots.com
SWEET SLUMBER
With vitamin B12 and milk thistle, Nourished’s Inner Peace gummies vow to aid sleep.
£39, get-nourished.com
COLD COMFORT
Arguing over the warmth of the duvet? Design your own with different togs on either side.
From £50, nanusleep.co.uk
CRASH PAD
With zoned support for better spinal alignment, the Lux Mattress is a cut above.
From £499, brookandwilde.com
STAY SNUG
Keep your shoulders warm when you’re reading in bed with Uniqlo’s cashmere shawl.
£29.90, uniqlo.com
WARM GLOW
This aromatherapy candle is filled with the calming scent of French lavender.
£36, petitsrituels.com
CLIMB IN
Snuggle up warm in Hush’s super soft navy onesie for easy bedtime comfort.
£69, hush-uk.com
SAVE FACE
The Body Shop’s Hemp Overnight Nourishing Rescue Mask soothes with cannabis extract.
£18, thebodyshop.com
COUNTING SHEEP
Not only do these Ugg slippers keep your feet warm inside, they’re also suitable for running to the shop.
£90, ugg.com
GROUND WORK
Breathe in the calming aromas of lavender and cedarwood from this elegant diffuser.
£15, marksandspencer.com
