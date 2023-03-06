March Style List
The Style List

The Style List: 30 buys to get that spring feeling

Bring spring into your home, wardrobe and beauty bag with 30 new gorgeous releases that are all about the new-season lift. 

Spring is coming… Inspired by brighter days and the first shoots of green, we’ve selected 30 fresh buys from independent, ethical and fun stores designed to lift your spirits and remind you that the new season is nearly here. 

With of-the-moment lilac eyes, fresh lime nails and the latest rejuvenating skincare releases (including a revolutionary new haircare brand from the inventor of Olaplex) plus Zodiac T-shirts for 2023, Ace & Tate frames from cult illustrator Polly Nor and one of the year’s most talked-about new books – discover the pieces to lift your month. 

We’ve also got Easter-inspired chocolate, design icons in fresh new colours, the latest collaborations to know about and fun interiors finds that’ll bring joy and humour into your space. Discover our 30 beautiful spring buys… 

  • Farm Rio Aries T-shirt

    Farm Rio Aries T-shirt
    The Style List: Farm Rio Aries T-shirt

    Farm Rio is a collection of Brazilian creatives doing uplifting and sustainable design with attitude – and their brand new Zodiac T-shirts are making us very happy indeed. 

    Shop Farm Rio Aries T-shirt, £54

  • Studio Arhoj Ghost in Purple

    Studio Arhoj Ghost in Purple
    The Style List: Studio Arhoj Ghost in Purple

    This little fella is inspired by the Japanese Shinto religion, which believes that everything in nature has a soul: mountains, rocks, plants and pebbles. 

    Shop Studio Arhoj Ghost in purple at Goodhood Store, £19

  • Herboo Lavender Munstead Dwarf seeds

    Herboo Lavender 'Munstead Dwarf' seeds
    The Style List: Herboo Lavender 'Munstead Dwarf' seeds

    Ideal to plant now, add some scented lavender to your window box, balcony, patio, sweeping garden (delete as appropriate). 

    Shop Herboo Lavender ‘Munstead Dwarf’ seeds, £3

  • Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream

    Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream
    The Style List: Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream

    Bring some zing to your routine with Glow Recipe’s instantly brightening gel cream – just apply to lids and around eyes morning and night. You’ll feel instantly brighter. 

    Shop Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream at Cult Beauty, £34.50

  • Amarula African Gin

    Amarula African Gin
    The Style List: Amarula African Gin

    With juniper berries, orange peel and blossom and grains of paradise, £1 per litre of every Amarula African Gin sold goes to the Amarula Trust to support elephant conservation and local communities. 

    Shop Amarula African Gin at Master of Malt, £25

  • Glassworks brown bold checked jacket

    Glassworks brown bold checked jacket
    The Style List: Glassworks brown bold checked jacket

    The oversize blazer is going nowhere and is also ideal for that transition from winter into spring – the pink and blue hues of Glassworks’ design are particularly perfect for now. 

    Shop Glassworks brown bold checked jacket, £165

  • Lesley's Jerk Sauce

    Lesley's Sauces
    The Style List: Lesley's Sauces

    Originally The Jerk Kitchen street stall near Arsenal’s stadium, Lesley’s Sauces are vibrant, hot and incredibly moreish. Add to your kitchen cupboard for a go-to smoky relish. 

    Shop Lesley’s Jerk Sauce, £6

  • Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks

    Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks
    The Style List: Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks

    Crooks’s debut is a powerful and heady recreation of a British Black woman’s life in the late 70s and early 80s. Buy now is our advice. 

    Shop Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks (Vintage) at Bookshop, £16.99

  • Earl Of East x Bre Graham gift bundle

    Earl Of East x Bre Graham gift bundle
    The Style List: Earl Of East x Bre Graham gift bundle

    Like a spring minibreak in one beautiful package, enjoy Bre Graham’s uplifting cookbook that’s dedicated to cooking for people you love alongside Earl Of East’s enchanting Jardin de la Lune bundle. 

    Shop Earl Of East x Bre Graham gift bundle, £60

  • H&M Home porcelain mid plate

    H&M Home porcelain mid plate
    The Style List: H&M Home porcelain mid plate

    Bringing The White Lotus Amalfi vibe to your tablescape, this pretty plate from H&M will have you reaching for in-season veg. 

    Shop H&M Home porcelain mid plate, £8.99

  • Ashe London Tessa nail polish

    Ashe London Tessa nail polish
    The Style List: Ashe London Tessa nail polish

    Each Ashe London shade is named after a global change maker and this beautifully vibrant spring green is an ode to Tessa Sanderson, the first Black British woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 1984. Ashe London also donates 5% of all profits to Bloody Good Period, who are fighting for global menstrual equality, and another 5% to Cianna’s Smile, a charity supporting individuals suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

    Shop Ashe London Tessa nail polish, £15 

  • Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Masque Illuminateur

    Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Masque Illuminateur
    The Style List: Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Masque Illuminateur

    Brand new, The Bouncy Brightfacial gives 10% azelaic acid to unclog pores and refine the skin’s surface. Combined with 1% salicylic acid, this formula will give your skin the love it needs. 

    Shop Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Masque Illuminateur at Space NK, £60

  • Bam Enduro 7:8 deep waistband leggings

    Bam Enduro 7:8 deep waistband leggings
    The Style List: Bam Enduro 7:8 deep waistband leggings

    Looking for leggings that won’t roll down as soon as you plank? Bam’s new Enduro are super-soft, stretchy and stay in place no matter what your strength goals are. 

    Shop Bam Enduro 7:8 deep waistband leggings, £55

  • The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia

    The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia
    The Style List: The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia

    Find some foodie inspiration for Ramadan with Anisa Karolia’s comforting, nourishing and inspired recipes for everything from pre-dawn meals to family feasting during Eid al-Fitr.  

    Shop The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia (Ebury) at Bookshop, £22

  • Saint + Sofia Chelsea culottes

    Saint + Sofia Chelsea culottes
    The Style List: Saint + Sofia Chelsea culottes

    These culottes in soft Ponte Di Roma fabric from Italy are perfect for rolling up in your hand luggage for weekend breaks as the sun begins to shine. 

    Shop Saint + Sofia Chelsea culottes, £79

  • Kartell Componibili Bio

    Kartell Componibili Bio
    The Style List: Kartell Componibili Bio

    Designed by Kartell co-founder Anna Castelli Ferrieri in 1969, this iconic storage unit is made from Bio-On bioplastics, a material that’s 100% natural and 100% biodegradable.

    Shop Kartell Componibili Bio at SCP, £166

  • By Matter Another Day Bio-active freshener

    By Matter Another Day bio-active freshener
    The Style List: By Matter Another Day bio-active freshener

    Refresh your fabrics and help save the planet with the incredible Another Day cleaner, which uses probiotics to target dirt, grime and odours. 

    Shop By Matter Another Day bio-active freshener, £24

  • Epres hair

    Epres hair
    The Style List: Epres hair

    Created by the inventor of Olaplex, Epres is an innovative spray-on hair treatment delivering deep, lasting repair for chemical, thermal and mechanical damage. Prepare to be obsessed. 

    Shop Epres hair (launching 15 March)

  • Wyrl Beauty lipstick in Boost

    Wyrl Beauty lipstick in Boost
    The Style List: Wyrl Beauty lipstick in Boost

    100% vegan, Wyrl’s marble-effect shades react to you so they work with any lip and skin tone – no more colour matching necessary… 

    Shop Wyrl Beauty lipstick in Boost, £28

  • Goodordering Market Shopper in yellow

    Goodordering Market Shopper in yellow
    The Style List: Goodordering Market Shopper in yellow

    Designed for you and your bike, the Market Shopper is a gorgeously functional design that’s also weatherproof and comes with reflective strips for when you’re cycling. 

    Shop Goodordering Market Shopper in yellow, £75

  • Misho Nido mini earrings

    Misho Nido Mini earrings
    The Style List: Misho Nido Mini earrings

    These handcrafted 22ct gold-plated bronze earrings inspired by the sea and sun are exactly what we want to kickstart the new season. 

    Shop Misho Nido Mini earrings, £78

  • Maison Pierre Marcolini Easter 2023 collection

    Maison Pierre Marcolini Easter 2023 collection
    The Style List: Maison Pierre Marcolini Easter 2023 collection

    With a dragonfly, water lily and chocolate eggs, Pierre Marcolini’s Easter 2023 collection is the whimsical chocolate to buy for someone you love. 

    Shop Maison Pierre Marcolini Easter 2023 collection, from £12.90

  • Fussy natural deodorant

    Fussy natural deodorant
    The Style List: Fussy natural deodorant

    Much-loved refillable deodorant brand Fussy is launching a new limited edition case with London-based French artist Marylou Faure on 8 March (International Women’s Day). 

    Shop Fussy natural deodorant, from £10

  • Domestic Science Ditto bamboo mirror

    Domestic Science Ditto bamboo mirror
    The Style List: Domestic Science Ditto bamboo mirror

    Domestic Science’s new collection features this bright and beautiful bamboo mirror that conjures up the Mediterranean Sea. 

    Shop Domestic Science Ditto bamboo mirror, £125

Images: courtesy of brands

