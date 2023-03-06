The Style List: 30 buys to get that spring feeling
Bring spring into your home, wardrobe and beauty bag with 30 new gorgeous releases that are all about the new-season lift.
Spring is coming… Inspired by brighter days and the first shoots of green, we’ve selected 30 fresh buys from independent, ethical and fun stores designed to lift your spirits and remind you that the new season is nearly here.
With of-the-moment lilac eyes, fresh lime nails and the latest rejuvenating skincare releases (including a revolutionary new haircare brand from the inventor of Olaplex) plus Zodiac T-shirts for 2023, Ace & Tate frames from cult illustrator Polly Nor and one of the year’s most talked-about new books – discover the pieces to lift your month.
We’ve also got Easter-inspired chocolate, design icons in fresh new colours, the latest collaborations to know about and fun interiors finds that’ll bring joy and humour into your space. Discover our 30 beautiful spring buys…
Morphe Quad Goals in Violet Vibes
Purple eyes are having a moment – this soft lilac shimmer also comes with complementary shades for lips, cheeks and sparkle, courtesy of Morphe.
Ikea x Marimekko Bastua shower curtain
Teaming up with the legendary Finnish design company Marimekko, Ikea has created a cheering range of signature prints and this shower curtain is top of our list to buy.
Shop Ikea x Marimekko Bastua shower curtain, £9, coming in March
Gola Classics women’s Raven trainers
Behold Gola’s new collection of trainers in a rainbow of pastel shades – exactly what you need to put a spring in your step (both literally and metaphorically).
Qeeboo mini portable charger
There will be no more phone panics while you’re out and about with this Kong mini portable charger.
The Smug Dog lead
With a bright and beautiful five-foot length, this is the technicolour lead your pooch can wear with pride in the park.
Farm Rio Aries T-shirt
Farm Rio is a collection of Brazilian creatives doing uplifting and sustainable design with attitude – and their brand new Zodiac T-shirts are making us very happy indeed.
Studio Arhoj Ghost in Purple
This little fella is inspired by the Japanese Shinto religion, which believes that everything in nature has a soul: mountains, rocks, plants and pebbles.
Herboo Lavender Munstead Dwarf seeds
Ideal to plant now, add some scented lavender to your window box, balcony, patio, sweeping garden (delete as appropriate).
Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream
Bring some zing to your routine with Glow Recipe’s instantly brightening gel cream – just apply to lids and around eyes morning and night. You’ll feel instantly brighter.
Shop Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream at Cult Beauty, £34.50
Amarula African Gin
With juniper berries, orange peel and blossom and grains of paradise, £1 per litre of every Amarula African Gin sold goes to the Amarula Trust to support elephant conservation and local communities.
Glassworks brown bold checked jacket
The oversize blazer is going nowhere and is also ideal for that transition from winter into spring – the pink and blue hues of Glassworks’ design are particularly perfect for now.
Lesley's Jerk Sauce
Originally The Jerk Kitchen street stall near Arsenal’s stadium, Lesley’s Sauces are vibrant, hot and incredibly moreish. Add to your kitchen cupboard for a go-to smoky relish.
Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks
Crooks’s debut is a powerful and heady recreation of a British Black woman’s life in the late 70s and early 80s. Buy now is our advice.
Shop Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks (Vintage) at Bookshop, £16.99
Earl Of East x Bre Graham gift bundle
Like a spring minibreak in one beautiful package, enjoy Bre Graham’s uplifting cookbook that’s dedicated to cooking for people you love alongside Earl Of East’s enchanting Jardin de la Lune bundle.
H&M Home porcelain mid plate
Bringing The White Lotus Amalfi vibe to your tablescape, this pretty plate from H&M will have you reaching for in-season veg.
Ashe London Tessa nail polish
Each Ashe London shade is named after a global change maker and this beautifully vibrant spring green is an ode to Tessa Sanderson, the first Black British woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 1984. Ashe London also donates 5% of all profits to Bloody Good Period, who are fighting for global menstrual equality, and another 5% to Cianna’s Smile, a charity supporting individuals suffering from sickle cell anaemia.
Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Masque Illuminateur
Brand new, The Bouncy Brightfacial gives 10% azelaic acid to unclog pores and refine the skin’s surface. Combined with 1% salicylic acid, this formula will give your skin the love it needs.
Shop Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Masque Illuminateur at Space NK, £60
Bam Enduro 7:8 deep waistband leggings
Looking for leggings that won’t roll down as soon as you plank? Bam’s new Enduro are super-soft, stretchy and stay in place no matter what your strength goals are.
The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia
Find some foodie inspiration for Ramadan with Anisa Karolia’s comforting, nourishing and inspired recipes for everything from pre-dawn meals to family feasting during Eid al-Fitr.
Shop The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia (Ebury) at Bookshop, £22
Saint + Sofia Chelsea culottes
These culottes in soft Ponte Di Roma fabric from Italy are perfect for rolling up in your hand luggage for weekend breaks as the sun begins to shine.
Kartell Componibili Bio
Designed by Kartell co-founder Anna Castelli Ferrieri in 1969, this iconic storage unit is made from Bio-On bioplastics, a material that’s 100% natural and 100% biodegradable.
By Matter Another Day Bio-active freshener
Refresh your fabrics and help save the planet with the incredible Another Day cleaner, which uses probiotics to target dirt, grime and odours.
Epres hair
Created by the inventor of Olaplex, Epres is an innovative spray-on hair treatment delivering deep, lasting repair for chemical, thermal and mechanical damage. Prepare to be obsessed.
Wyrl Beauty lipstick in Boost
100% vegan, Wyrl’s marble-effect shades react to you so they work with any lip and skin tone – no more colour matching necessary…
Goodordering Market Shopper in yellow
Designed for you and your bike, the Market Shopper is a gorgeously functional design that’s also weatherproof and comes with reflective strips for when you’re cycling.
Misho Nido mini earrings
These handcrafted 22ct gold-plated bronze earrings inspired by the sea and sun are exactly what we want to kickstart the new season.
Maison Pierre Marcolini Easter 2023 collection
With a dragonfly, water lily and chocolate eggs, Pierre Marcolini’s Easter 2023 collection is the whimsical chocolate to buy for someone you love.
Shop Maison Pierre Marcolini Easter 2023 collection, from £12.90
Fussy natural deodorant
Much-loved refillable deodorant brand Fussy is launching a new limited edition case with London-based French artist Marylou Faure on 8 March (International Women’s Day).
Domestic Science Ditto bamboo mirror
Domestic Science’s new collection features this bright and beautiful bamboo mirror that conjures up the Mediterranean Sea.
Images: courtesy of brands