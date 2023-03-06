Spring is coming… Inspired by brighter days and the first shoots of green, we’ve selected 30 fresh buys from independent, ethical and fun stores designed to lift your spirits and remind you that the new season is nearly here.

With of-the-moment lilac eyes, fresh lime nails and the latest rejuvenating skincare releases (including a revolutionary new haircare brand from the inventor of Olaplex) plus Zodiac T-shirts for 2023, Ace & Tate frames from cult illustrator Polly Nor and one of the year’s most talked-about new books – discover the pieces to lift your month.