The Style List

The Style List: 30 of the best Christmas baubles

Francesca Brown
Something festive caught your eye in this week’s magazine?

We’ve scoured the shops for the best baubles of 2019. Is it too soon to put up the tree?      

  • ARCH ANGLES

    Give your branches an instant update with Habitat’s geometric Roca selection.

    £8 for six, habitat.co.uk

    shop it

  • SANTA BABY

    Santa White Company bauble

    Decorate your tree with The White Company’s cheery little Santa. 

    £8, thewhitecompany.com

    shop it

  • BRIGHT SPARKLE

    A tiny sausage dog filled with sequins! Hello, and welcome to our tree.

    £4, marksandspencer.com

    shop it

  • CHRISTMAS PARTY

    A cassette-load of festive disco – park this next to the George Michael bauble.

    £5, johnlewis.com

    shop it

  • DOUBLE UP

    Pink and green should always be seen – we love the colours of this Anna + Nina design.

    £4.26, anna-nina.nl/en

    shop it

  • HIT LIST

    Add a joyful flavour with Oliver Bonas’s tiny multicoloured beaded piñata.

    £7.50, oliverbonas.com

    shop it

  • WILD STREAK

    Monsoon have said they’re “feline festive”: for that pun alone we’re including this tiger.

    £6, monsoon.co.uk

    shop it

  • FLAT OUT

    If you favour a more minimalist look, we recommend Sainsbury’s artistic tree.

    £2, sainsburys.co.uk

    shop it

  • EMBELLISH THIS

    Liberty christmas bauble
    Liberty christmas bauble

    Add some serious drama and flair with this floral beauty from Liberty.

    £14.95, libertylondon.com

    shop it

  • RAINBOW BRIGHT

    Take a trip away from the traditional with these vibrant pompom tassels by Amara.

    £12 for two, amara.com

    shop it

  • BAND AID?

    A visual reminder that Christmas isn’t great news for gingerbread people.

    £25, selfridges.com

    shop it

  • LESSER SPOTTED

    This gorgeous Olivia hand-painted bauble can be colour-customised to your tree.

    £12, cawligraphy.com

    shop it

  • DIY DELIGHT

    Give the gift of cross stitch with this mini starter’s design for your Nordmann fir.

    £9, notonthehighstreet.com

    shop it

  • MEXICAN WAVE

    Just when you thought you had Frida Kahlo fatigue, along comes this delightful design.

    £7.50, dobbies.com

    shop it

  • HIGH FLYER

    A tree strapped to a rocket with gold stars; to paraphrase Mariah, it’s all we want for Christmas.

    £7.50, bl.uk/shop

    shop it

  • TIME TO EVOLVE

    Sorry Father Christmas – we’re all about this tiny Charles ‘Father of Evolution’ Darwin.

    £12, nhmshop.co.uk

    shop it

  • Last Christmas

    Instead of giving away your heart, opt for a Freedom-era George Michael bauble.

    £12.95, shop.balticmill.com

    shop it

  • SHINING STAR

    Homesense will donate £1 to The Prince’s Trust for their Hang a Bauble campaign.

    £2.99, homesense.com

    shop it

  • ANIMAL MAGIC

    Get some Moby Dick Energy with Petersham Nurseries’ Victoriana whale.

    £16, petersham nurseries.com

    shop it

  • SWEET CHRISTMAS

    Next’s cute and fuzzy Christmas puddings are irresistible additions to your collection.

    £8 for two, next.co.uk

    shop it

  • TAKE WING

    Where else should you buy a Gisela Graham hummingbird bauble but from London Zoo?

    £8, shop.zsl.org

    shop it

  • IN TRAINING

    Know a sneaker head? This little fella is just the thing to decorate their tree.

    £11.95, thegiftedfew.com

    shop it

  • HANG A HILARY

    Pay tribute to Fleabag with this felt guinea pig complete with carrot and Santa hat.

    £14, harrods.com

    shop it

  • MOTHER EARTH

    Buy this bauble and Accessorize will donate 10% to the Young Women’s Trust.

    £6, accessorize.com

    shop it

  • GOOD BOY

    Meet George: he’s a felt pooch that can juggle while wearing spiffy trousers.

    £8.50, whitestuff.com

    shop it

  • HANG ON

    The perfect present to find on the tree come Christmas morning is a Mulberry keyring.

    £50, mulberry.com

    shop it

  • BAUBLESAURUS

    Made by women in India, these fabric dinosaurs are a roaring way to support Oxfam.

    £7.99 for two, oxfam.org.uk

    shop it

  • LITERARY HERO

    In our year of Margaret Atwood, this little Offred from Heidi Friday is a must for your spruce.

    £9, etsy.com

    shop it

  • PINK CHRISTMAS

    The Conran Shop does decorations in every colour of the rainbow, but we love this one.

    £8, conranshop.co.uk

    shop it

Images: Supplied

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

Stylist Daily