The Style List: 30 of the best Christmas baubles
- Posted by
- Francesca Brown
- Published
We’ve scoured the shops for the best baubles of 2019. Is it too soon to put up the tree?
ARCH ANGLES
Give your branches an instant update with Habitat’s geometric Roca selection.
£8 for six, habitat.co.uk
SANTA BABY
Decorate your tree with The White Company’s cheery little Santa.
BRIGHT SPARKLE
A tiny sausage dog filled with sequins! Hello, and welcome to our tree.
CHRISTMAS PARTY
A cassette-load of festive disco – park this next to the George Michael bauble.
£5, johnlewis.com
DOUBLE UP
Pink and green should always be seen – we love the colours of this Anna + Nina design.
£4.26, anna-nina.nl/en
HIT LIST
Add a joyful flavour with Oliver Bonas’s tiny multicoloured beaded piñata.
£7.50, oliverbonas.com
WILD STREAK
Monsoon have said they’re “feline festive”: for that pun alone we’re including this tiger.
£6, monsoon.co.uk
FLAT OUT
If you favour a more minimalist look, we recommend Sainsbury’s artistic tree.
£2, sainsburys.co.uk
EMBELLISH THIS
Add some serious drama and flair with this floral beauty from Liberty.
£14.95, libertylondon.com
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Take a trip away from the traditional with these vibrant pompom tassels by Amara.
£12 for two, amara.com
BAND AID?
A visual reminder that Christmas isn’t great news for gingerbread people.
£25, selfridges.com
LESSER SPOTTED
This gorgeous Olivia hand-painted bauble can be colour-customised to your tree.
£12, cawligraphy.com
DIY DELIGHT
Give the gift of cross stitch with this mini starter’s design for your Nordmann fir.
MEXICAN WAVE
Just when you thought you had Frida Kahlo fatigue, along comes this delightful design.
£7.50, dobbies.com
HIGH FLYER
A tree strapped to a rocket with gold stars; to paraphrase Mariah, it’s all we want for Christmas.
£7.50, bl.uk/shop
TIME TO EVOLVE
Sorry Father Christmas – we’re all about this tiny Charles ‘Father of Evolution’ Darwin.
£12, nhmshop.co.uk
Last Christmas
Instead of giving away your heart, opt for a Freedom-era George Michael bauble.
£12.95, shop.balticmill.com
SHINING STAR
Homesense will donate £1 to The Prince’s Trust for their Hang a Bauble campaign.
£2.99, homesense.com
ANIMAL MAGIC
Get some Moby Dick Energy with Petersham Nurseries’ Victoriana whale.
SWEET CHRISTMAS
Next’s cute and fuzzy Christmas puddings are irresistible additions to your collection.
£8 for two, next.co.uk
TAKE WING
Where else should you buy a Gisela Graham hummingbird bauble but from London Zoo?
£8, shop.zsl.org
IN TRAINING
Know a sneaker head? This little fella is just the thing to decorate their tree.
£11.95, thegiftedfew.com
HANG A HILARY
Pay tribute to Fleabag with this felt guinea pig complete with carrot and Santa hat.
£14, harrods.com
MOTHER EARTH
Buy this bauble and Accessorize will donate 10% to the Young Women’s Trust.
£6, accessorize.com
GOOD BOY
Meet George: he’s a felt pooch that can juggle while wearing spiffy trousers.
£8.50, whitestuff.com
HANG ON
The perfect present to find on the tree come Christmas morning is a Mulberry keyring.
£50, mulberry.com
BAUBLESAURUS
Made by women in India, these fabric dinosaurs are a roaring way to support Oxfam.
£7.99 for two, oxfam.org.uk
LITERARY HERO
In our year of Margaret Atwood, this little Offred from Heidi Friday is a must for your spruce.
£9, etsy.com
PINK CHRISTMAS
The Conran Shop does decorations in every colour of the rainbow, but we love this one.
£8, conranshop.co.uk
