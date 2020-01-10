The Style List

The Style List: 30 New Year pick-me-ups

Francesca Brown
We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.

  • WIDE AWAKE

    Lotus Fresh Youth preserve eye cream

    Fresh’s Lotus Eye Cream perks up tired eyes with vitamin E and horse chestnut flower.

     £34, fresh.com

  • WRAPPED UP

    Bimbaloya black leather jacket

    With black tailored trousers and pointy boots, this leather jacket is an unexpected finish.

     £595, bimbaylola.com

  • BAKE OFF

    coca runners baking chocolate

    Cocoa Runners’ baking chocolate comes in a range of percentages for all your fancies.

     £6.95, cocoarunners.com

  • ORANGE COUNTY

    topshop orange trousers

    Pair these slouchy orange trousers with a thin roll-neck and chunky gold jewellery.

     £46, topshop.com

  • ONE-TWO STEP

    Furla loafers

    The monochrome trend continues into the new season. Stay ahead with these two-tone loafers.

     £220, furla.com

  • GOOD ENERGY

    Talmo midnight blue charger

    Be that person who can always find their charger with Talmo’s midnight- blue design.

     £23, stonegift.com

  • HIGH SHINE

    gold vaseline

    Vaseline updates its classic with a peach- tinted, pear-scented, shimmery Gold Dust Lip Tin.

     £2.99, boots.com

  • BAGS OF STYLE

    mango buckle short handle bag

    Keep your winter-white look tonal and tuck this short strap bag under your arm.

     £19.99, mango.com

  • KITCHEN CLEVER

    galleria copper sensor bin

    Eko’s copper Galleria Sensor bin is both hygienic and fun: the only time we’ve ever said that.

     £89, ekohome.co.uk

  • WORK WIFE

    the squiggly career book

    The Squiggly Career is an insightful read into following a career path that suits you.

     £14.99, waterstones.com

  • FALLING FLAT

    Daphne gold necklace

    Keep the January blues at bay and accessorise your everyday look with this flat chain.

     £110, shop-daphine.com

  • WARM AND LIGHT

    sunspot edp

    Sandalwood, chamomile and neroli make Sunspel’s Oak Wood EDP a winter staple.

     £90, sunspel.com

  • HEALTHY LIVING

    odd box veg

    Start as you mean to go on with Oddbox, which saves unwanted/surplus food from farms.

     from £11.49, oddbox.co.uk

  • CLEAR HEADS

    Stryyk alcohol free rum

    Embrace the non- alcoholic aperitif with Stryyk’s Not Gin, Not Rum and Not Vodka.

     £18.99, stryyk.com

  • SHADES OF JOY

    Derwent tropical colouring pencil set

    Kickstart your creativity with Derwent’s Tropical Colouring Set of gorgeous pencils.

    £20, derwentart.com

  • CLEAN START

    Wilton eco cleaning products

    Going full Kondo? Wilton London’s sprays use natural botanical extracts.

    From £3.25, wiltonlondon.co.uk

  • POSITIVE STEPS

    dame reusable tampon applicator

    Want to reduce your plastic waste? Try DAME: the world’s first reusable tampon applicator. 

    £24.99, wearedame.co

  • FLOWER POWER

    Arket floral roll neck

    Add a hit of vibrant colour to the January grey by wearing Arket’s floral merino roll-neck.

    £45, arket.com

  • GO-GO GREEN

    micro speed scooter mint

    Reinvent your commute with the eco-friendly Micro Speed in adult size. 

    £159.99, micro- scooters.co.uk

  • SKIN SAVER

    Kyushi’s Orange & Neroli Oil

    With squalane and jojoba, Kyushi’s Orange & Neroli Oil energises lacklustre winter skin.

    £39, kyushi.co.uk

  • PATCH WORK

    COScolour-block lambswool cardigan

    Play with textures and tones by wearing this colour-block lambswool cardigan.

    £79, cosstores.com

  • THINKING ON

    MiGoals’ 2020 journal and planner

    Sort your goals for the coming year with MiGoals’ 2020 journal and planner.

    £27.99, moxon.london

  • FACE TIME

    Spira of Sweden’s Malinka cushion

    Add brightness to your living space courtesy of Spira of Sweden’s Malinka cushion.

    £24.50, trouva.com

  • HYDRATION HIT

    Nutriplenish’s Conditioner

    Aveda Nutriplenish’s Conditioner supercharges hair with pomegranate and mango butters.

    £27.50, aveda.co.uk

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

