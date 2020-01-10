The Style List: 30 New Year pick-me-ups
- Posted by
- Francesca Brown
- Published
Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.
WIDE AWAKE
Fresh’s Lotus Eye Cream perks up tired eyes with vitamin E and horse chestnut flower.
£34, fresh.com
WRAPPED UP
With black tailored trousers and pointy boots, this leather jacket is an unexpected finish.
£595, bimbaylola.com
BRIGHT IDEAS
Create your own lighting moods and looks with Nanoleaf’s smart panels.
Starter kit £89.99, uk-shop.nanoleaf.me
SPRAY AND GO
Hydrate lengths and ends with Luxju’s aloe and lavender Nourishing Hair Mist.
SHOP FOR LIFE
Invest in a geo vase by Chabi Chic, a brand that works with local artisans in Marrakech.
£49, wearenomads.co.uk
WILD THINGS
A whirlwind of female friendship is explored in the brilliant Animals.
£9.99, itunes.apple.com
NEW NUDES
Kat Von D’s vegan Lolita Por Vida palette boasts a mix of velvety matte and foiled glitter shades.
£45, debenhams.com
WELL DONE
Made from six recycled bottles, the Kind bag is all you need to carry your groceries.
£10, kindbag.co
BAKE OFF
Cocoa Runners’ baking chocolate comes in a range of percentages for all your fancies.
£6.95, cocoarunners.com
ORANGE COUNTY
Pair these slouchy orange trousers with a thin roll-neck and chunky gold jewellery.
£46, topshop.com
ONE-TWO STEP
The monochrome trend continues into the new season. Stay ahead with these two-tone loafers.
£220, furla.com
GOOD ENERGY
Be that person who can always find their charger with Talmo’s midnight- blue design.
£23, stonegift.com
HIGH SHINE
Vaseline updates its classic with a peach- tinted, pear-scented, shimmery Gold Dust Lip Tin.
£2.99, boots.com
BAGS OF STYLE
Keep your winter-white look tonal and tuck this short strap bag under your arm.
£19.99, mango.com
KITCHEN CLEVER
Eko’s copper Galleria Sensor bin is both hygienic and fun: the only time we’ve ever said that.
£89, ekohome.co.uk
WORK WIFE
The Squiggly Career is an insightful read into following a career path that suits you.
£14.99, waterstones.com
FALLING FLAT
Keep the January blues at bay and accessorise your everyday look with this flat chain.
£110, shop-daphine.com
WARM AND LIGHT
Sandalwood, chamomile and neroli make Sunspel’s Oak Wood EDP a winter staple.
£90, sunspel.com
HEALTHY LIVING
Start as you mean to go on with Oddbox, which saves unwanted/surplus food from farms.
from £11.49, oddbox.co.uk
CLEAR HEADS
Embrace the non- alcoholic aperitif with Stryyk’s Not Gin, Not Rum and Not Vodka.
£18.99, stryyk.com
SHADES OF JOY
Kickstart your creativity with Derwent’s Tropical Colouring Set of gorgeous pencils.
£20, derwentart.com
CLEAN START
Going full Kondo? Wilton London’s sprays use natural botanical extracts.
From £3.25, wiltonlondon.co.uk
POSITIVE STEPS
Want to reduce your plastic waste? Try DAME: the world’s first reusable tampon applicator.
£24.99, wearedame.co
FLOWER POWER
Add a hit of vibrant colour to the January grey by wearing Arket’s floral merino roll-neck.
£45, arket.com
GO-GO GREEN
Reinvent your commute with the eco-friendly Micro Speed in adult size.
£159.99, micro- scooters.co.uk
SKIN SAVER
With squalane and jojoba, Kyushi’s Orange & Neroli Oil energises lacklustre winter skin.
£39, kyushi.co.uk
PATCH WORK
Play with textures and tones by wearing this colour-block lambswool cardigan.
£79, cosstores.com
THINKING ON
Sort your goals for the coming year with MiGoals’ 2020 journal and planner.
£27.99, moxon.london
FACE TIME
Add brightness to your living space courtesy of Spira of Sweden’s Malinka cushion.
£24.50, trouva.com
HYDRATION HIT
Aveda Nutriplenish’s Conditioner supercharges hair with pomegranate and mango butters.
£27.50, aveda.co.uk