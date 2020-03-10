Style List: Olympian Rebecca Adlington picks her dream shoe wardrobe

  • PARISIAN CHIC

    Jimmy Choo silver mule

    “People will stop and say ‘I love them’; you’d need a cool outfit – no throwing jeans on” 

    £395, jimmychoo.com

  • BACK TO BLACK

    Aldo black stiletto

    “This is the black shoe you need for work – it goes with everything, it’s sleek and classic” 

    £70, aldoshoes.com

  • PRIMARY CHOICE

    Yellow Sandal the row

    “These are minimal but not the usual sandal – that pop of colour is perfect for holidays”

    £625, therow.com

  • THE CLASH

    Aquazzura stilleto

    “I absolutely love the red and pink, and the ankle strap gives extra support; they’re beautiful” 

    £545, aquazzura.com

  • FLAT OUT

    ATP atelier

    “This dainty shoe is perfect to counteract a workwear suit as it’s quite girly” 

    £200, atpatelier.com

  • FINE PRINT

    Jimmy Choo

    “Heels that will never go out of style – they’re an absolute classic even though they’re not black”

     £650, jimmychoo.com

  • SMART CASUAL

    Charles Keith

    “I like the heel despite white being a danger for me – I’d need some protective spray” 

    £45, charleskeith.co.uk

  • ONE OF A KIND

    Manolo Blahnik

    “My dream is to own Manolos. They’d need an incredible dress to do them justice” 

    £685, manoloblahnik.com

  • ENERGY BOOST

    Stella McCartney adidas

    “I love a bright trainer – you only want black if you’re doing a Tough Mudder” 

    £179.95, Stella McCartney, adidas.co.uk

  • RAINBOW BRIGHT

    loeffler randall

    “These are so fun and bright with a 70s vibe. I don’t think I’m cool enough for them” £350, loefflerrandall.com

  • STRAIGHT LINES

    Ted baker

    “Sliders remind me of guys round the pool but Ted Baker can make anything look cute” 

    £49, tedbaker.com

  • SUNSHINE STATE

    Reiss

    “They’re not ridiculously high and so modern without being too fussy – plus I love the yellow” 

    £135, reiss.com

  • ALL WEATHER

    Mango

    “These are retro – you could wear them to work from winter to spring” 

    £59.99, shop.mango.com

  • BLUE HEAVEN

    Iriss and ink

    “Definitely more spring/ summer – the only downside is if it rains you’ll be screwed” 

    £95, Iris & Ink, theoutnet.com

  • TRAINING DAY

    Under armour

    “I’ve seen so much of this brand recently and a lot of their designs have tracking tech” 

    £85, underarmour.co.uk

  • NEW NEUTRAL

    converse

    “When I go out with my daughter these are my go-to ‘mum shoes’ – they’re so comfy” 

    £55, converse.com

  • COLOUR PALETTE

    maje

    “The colour drew me to these; they just catch your eye and would look lovely with a midi skirt” 

    £260, uk.maje.com

  • WHAT A GEM

    rochas

    “These remind me of those boho-y looks; they would be great dressed down” 

    £525, Rochas, matchesfashion.com

  • LACE UP

    atp atelier

    “I live in sandals as I’m so tall – about 6ft 2in – so it’s nice to have a smart sandal you can dress up”

     £200, atpatelier.com

  • SPIRIT LEVEL

    Staud

    “If you struggle to wear heels then a wedge is a good place to start” 

    £230, Staud, net-a-porter.com

  • STAND OUT

    staud

    “This deep-red colour with the midi heel and ankle strap make these really different” 

    £290, staud.clothing.com

  • MODERN LOVE

    Zara

    “I’ve got the same style in my wardrobe; they’re so cute with a pleated skirt or jeans” 

    £69, zara.com

  • ADDED DRAMA

    Jimmy Choo

    “These remind me of those hats at the races; you could wear a bin bag and look gorgeous” 

    £725, jimmychoo.com

  • TRAVEL GUIDE

    Veja

    “We recently went to Dubrovnik and these would be perfect for all the walking” 

    £116, veja-store.com

Former Team GB swimmer Rebecca won double gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 in the 400m and 800m freestyle. Her favourite TV show is Sex And The City.

