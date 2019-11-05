The Style List: 29 perfect rom-coms, as picked by Roxane Gay

Hours of joyous escapism, as recommended by Stylist’s guest editor and film fan Roxane Gay.
Roxane says:
I love to watch romcoms and in these cynical times we’re living in, they offer the tension release we need in order to make sense of the world.
DOUBLE ACT
“It made me feel better about being a hopeless romantic,” Roxane says of this gem starring Ali Wong and Randall Park.
On Netflix
TEEN TITAN
Perfectly pitched, Julia Stiles and a much-missed Heath Ledger are at war in this Taming Of The Shrew reboot.
£9.99, play.google.com
FROM PARIS
Amélie is a lonely waitress who decides to try and mend the broken hearts of the people around her.
£4.49, amazon.co.uk
LOVE STORY
This Canadian film tells the story of Maggie, a queer woman who meets her match while working in a bookshop.
£10.98, amazon.co.uk
POWER COUPLE
Imagine a world where the president is suave and cool, then Annette Bening comes along to make him even cooler.
£3.97, amazon.co.uk
FRIEND ZONE
Directed by and starring Jennifer Westfeldt, Julie and Jason are mates who have the kid first and find love later.
£5.99, amazon.co.uk
ISLAND FLING
Angela Bassett plays a successful woman who finds herself on a trip to Jamaica in this soul-boosting delight.
£5.99, itunes.apple.com
TWO’S COMPANY
An underrated British romcom starring Lena Headey and Piper Perabo as starcrossed lovers.
£3.49 to rent, skystore.com
HAM IT UP
The hilarious film that gave us both Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem – as well as their real-life marriage.
£5.99, amazon.co.uk
SHARP WIT
Gay and single in New York, Jeffrey decides on celibacy and instigates a man ban… you know what happens next.
£16.99, amazon.co.uk
OFFICE POLITICS
Melanie Griffith plays an ambitious corporate executive who manages to outsmart her exploitative boss.
£5.99, itunes.apple.com
FAMILY AFFAIR
Set in the ChineseAmerican community, Alice Wu’s film is a funny and touching look at coming out.
£7.99, play.google.com
SOULMATES
Love Jones tackles the big questions of lasting love with seriously charismatic leads: Nia Long and Larenz Tate.
£7.84, amazon.co.uk
KEEP DANCING
Director Baz Luhrmann broke out with this kitsch tale of a ballroom dancer and his rhythmically challenged partner.
£3.99, itunes.apple.com
WEDDING BELLS
This film is just properly entertaining: college friends, nuptials and a big-name cast brimming with comic timing.
£7.99, itunes.apple.com
HEARTBURN
Kumail Nanjiani’s true-life romance about falling in love with his now-wife and navigating her illness is joyous.
MONEY MAKER
A cast popping with talent (Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh), gorgeous backdrops and witty dialogue.
On Now TV.
SWEET SPOT
Juliette Binoche’s character arrives in a straitlaced French village to spark joy with her chocolate wares.
£5.99, play.google.com
ROYAL FLUSH
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are comedy gods in this classic 80s tale of an African prince in search of true love.
On Now TV.
MUSICAL MAGIC
Childhood friends fall in love with hip-hop, then with each other. And Queen Latifah is in it – need we say more?
£5.99, amazon.co.uk
MAN ALIVE
Channelling nearly every 80s teen comedy ever made, this is Twelfth Night meets Never Been Kissed.
£7.99, amazon.co.uk
SPECIAL TREAT
This film about two highly successful – but very different – people finding love is like being wrapped in cashmere.
£7.99, itunes.apple.com
ALL TOGETHER
John Corbett and Nia Vardalos are adorable as the unlikely couple at the centre of a raucous Greek wedding.
£7.99, itunes.apple.com
HERO WORSHIP
“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” Enough said. A heart-warming, timeless classic.
£7.99, play.google.com
UNLIKELY PAIR
The opera dress, that shopping scene, the Walkman in the Jacuzzi; we’ll always keep coming back to this zinger.
On Now TV.
BIG HITTER
Expect one-liners galore from the charmed pen of Nora Ephron and stellar support from the ever-wonderful Carrie Fisher.
On Netflix.
TRUE CLASSIC
Audrey Hepburn plays a runaway princess and Gregory Peck a cynical journo who loses his heart in 50s Italy – just sublime.
On Now TV.
TRIPLE THREAT
A rabbi (Ben Stiller) and a priest (Edward Norton) find their friendship tested over a woman from their past.
£5.49, amazon.co.uk
FALSE MOVE
Winston Chao plays a gay man who marries a woman to please his parents, only for the whole thing to fall apart.
£5.99, play.google.com
