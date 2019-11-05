The Style List: 29 perfect rom-coms, as picked by Roxane Gay

Hours of joyous escapism, as recommended by Stylist’s guest editor and film fan Roxane Gay.

Roxane says:

I love to watch romcoms and in these cynical times we’re living in, they offer the tension release we need in order to make sense of the world.

  • DOUBLE ACT

    “It made me feel better about being a hopeless romantic,” Roxane says of this gem starring Ali Wong and Randall Park.

  • TEEN TITAN

    Perfectly pitched, Julia Stiles and a much-missed Heath Ledger are at war in this Taming Of The Shrew reboot.

  • FROM PARIS

    Amélie is a lonely waitress who decides to try and mend the broken hearts of the people around her.

  • LOVE STORY

    This Canadian film tells the story of Maggie, a queer woman who meets her match while working in a bookshop.

  • POWER COUPLE

    Imagine a world where the president is suave and cool, then Annette Bening comes along to make him even cooler.

  • FRIEND ZONE

    Directed by and starring Jennifer Westfeldt, Julie and Jason are mates who have the kid first and find love later.

  • ISLAND FLING

    Angela Bassett plays a successful woman who finds herself on a trip to Jamaica in this soul-boosting delight.

  • TWO’S COMPANY

    An underrated British romcom starring Lena Headey and Piper Perabo as starcrossed lovers.

  • HAM IT UP

    The hilarious film that gave us both Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem – as well as their real-life marriage.

  • SHARP WIT

    Gay and single in New York, Jeffrey decides on celibacy and instigates a man ban… you know what happens next.

  • OFFICE POLITICS

    Melanie Griffith plays an ambitious corporate executive who manages to outsmart her exploitative boss.

  • FAMILY AFFAIR

    Set in the ChineseAmerican community, Alice Wu’s film is a funny and touching look at coming out.

  • SOULMATES

    Love Jones tackles the big questions of lasting love with seriously charismatic leads: Nia Long and Larenz Tate.

  • KEEP DANCING

    Director Baz Luhrmann broke out with this kitsch tale of a ballroom dancer and his rhythmically challenged partner.

  • WEDDING BELLS

    This film is just properly entertaining: college friends, nuptials and a big-name cast brimming with comic timing.

  • HEARTBURN

    Kumail Nanjiani’s true-life romance about falling in love with his now-wife and navigating her illness is joyous.

  • MONEY MAKER

    A cast popping with talent (Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh), gorgeous backdrops and witty dialogue.

  • SWEET SPOT

    Juliette Binoche’s character arrives in a straitlaced French village to spark joy with her chocolate wares.

  • ROYAL FLUSH

    Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are comedy gods in this classic 80s tale of an African prince in search of true love.

  • MUSICAL MAGIC

    Childhood friends fall in love with hip-hop, then with each other. And Queen Latifah is in it – need we say more?

  • MAN ALIVE

    Channelling nearly every 80s teen comedy ever made, this is Twelfth Night meets Never Been Kissed.

  • SPECIAL TREAT

    This film about two highly successful – but very different – people finding love is like being wrapped in cashmere.

  • ALL TOGETHER

    John Corbett and Nia Vardalos are adorable as the unlikely couple at the centre of a raucous Greek wedding.

  • HERO WORSHIP

    “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” Enough said. A heart-warming, timeless classic.

  • UNLIKELY PAIR

    The opera dress, that shopping scene, the Walkman in the Jacuzzi; we’ll always keep coming back to this zinger.

  • BIG HITTER

    Expect one-liners galore from the charmed pen of Nora Ephron and stellar support from the ever-wonderful Carrie Fisher.

  • TRUE CLASSIC

    Audrey Hepburn plays a runaway princess and Gregory Peck a cynical journo who loses his heart in 50s Italy – just sublime.

  • TRIPLE THREAT

    A rabbi (Ben Stiller) and a priest (Edward Norton) find their friendship tested over a woman from their past.

  • FALSE MOVE

    Winston Chao plays a gay man who marries a woman to please his parents, only for the whole thing to fall apart.

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

