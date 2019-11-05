The Style List: 29 perfect rom-coms, as picked by Roxane Gay

Hours of joyous escapism, as recommended by Stylist’s guest editor and film fan Roxane Gay.

Winston Chao plays a gay man who marries a woman to please his parents, only for the whole thing to fall apart.

A rabbi (Ben Stiller) and a priest (Edward Norton) find their friendship tested over a woman from their past.

Audrey Hepburn plays a runaway princess and Gregory Peck a cynical journo who loses his heart in 50s Italy – just sublime.

Expect one-liners galore from the charmed pen of Nora Ephron and stellar support from the ever-wonderful Carrie Fisher.

The opera dress, that shopping scene, the Walkman in the Jacuzzi; we’ll always keep coming back to this zinger.

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” Enough said. A heart-warming, timeless classic.

John Corbett and Nia Vardalos are adorable as the unlikely couple at the centre of a raucous Greek wedding.

This film about two highly successful – but very different – people finding love is like being wrapped in cashmere.

Channelling nearly every 80s teen comedy ever made, this is Twelfth Night meets Never Been Kissed .

Childhood friends fall in love with hip-hop, then with each other. And Queen Latifah is in it – need we say more?

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are comedy gods in this classic 80s tale of an African prince in search of true love.

Kumail Nanjiani’s true-life romance about falling in love with his now-wife and navigating her illness is joyous.

This film is just properly entertaining: college friends, nuptials and a big-name cast brimming with comic timing.

Director Baz Luhrmann broke out with this kitsch tale of a ballroom dancer and his rhythmically challenged partner.

Love Jones tackles the big questions of lasting love with seriously charismatic leads: Nia Long and Larenz Tate.

Set in the ChineseAmerican community, Alice Wu’s film is a funny and touching look at coming out.

Gay and single in New York, Jeffrey decides on celibacy and instigates a man ban… you know what happens next.

The hilarious film that gave us both Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem – as well as their real-life marriage.

Angela Bassett plays a successful woman who finds herself on a trip to Jamaica in this soul-boosting delight.

Directed by and starring Jennifer Westfeldt, Julie and Jason are mates who have the kid first and find love later.

Imagine a world where the president is suave and cool, then Annette Bening comes along to make him even cooler.

This Canadian film tells the story of Maggie, a queer woman who meets her match while working in a bookshop.

Amélie is a lonely waitress who decides to try and mend the broken hearts of the people around her.

Perfectly pitched, Julia Stiles and a much-missed Heath Ledger are at war in this Taming Of The Shrew reboot.

“It made me feel better about being a hopeless romantic,” Roxane says of this gem starring Ali Wong and Randall Park.

I love to watch romcoms and in these cynical times we’re living in, they offer the tension release we need in order to make sense of the world.

