The Style List: 30 summer-inspired buys for home and away
Embrace the sunshine with 30 beautiful items that sum up summer: from Eton Mess cakes to seasonal wildflowers.
Summer is in full swing and whether you’re heading to foreign climes or chilling out in the nearest park, we’ve put together 30 of the most sun-inspired seasonal finds. Plot picnics with a cooler-turned-speaker, Eton Mess cakes, rum cocktails and Insta-friendly platters or organise your travels with an incredibly quiet new wheelie case, eco-friendly travel beauty kits and a handwoven fan that make for essential packing.
We’ve also got pop culture essentials: Beyoncé’s new album on vinyl and this summer’s most talked-about book. You can also bring the sunshine to your interiors and garden with tropical wallpaper and sunset-inspired cushions or embrace your outdoor spaces with a hammock, bee hotel and a rather gorgeous watering can. Whatever you’re doing: relax and enjoy the summer.
Bacardi spiced rum
Aromatics and tea notes mix together to make this spiced rum the instant solution to a sunny cocktail hour.
Camomile London Sienna shorts
These loose-flared scallop-edge shorts are the easy way to lounge and sleep on warm evenings and humid nights.
Sunnylife mint cooler box and speaker
Stay cool wherever you are with Sunnylife’s cooler (it fits 16 cans), which also contains a speaker that can be connected to your picnic playlist.
Extract Coffee Roasters Half Speed espresso
Up with the sun and reaching for the coffee? Extract Coffee Roasters have conjured up Half Speed – a tasty espresso that doesn’t leave you overly buzzing.
Bitossi Home pizza plates
Whether you’ve got an outdoor pizza oven or a yearning for the streets of Napoli, these pizza plates hit the mark perfectly.
The Completist Andalucia spiral notepad
Do your holiday planning with this bright and beautiful pad – plus, if you’re left-handed you won’t keep banging the binding.
Liberty Tropic Like It’s Hot summer beauty kit
Featuring Tan Luxe, Ultra Violette and Olaplex, Liberty’s summer kit contains £202 worth of beauty delights all contained in one of its signature bags.
Cai & Jo The Wanderer cushion
Escape to California via Ibiza with this textured cushion that conjures up a holiday sunset with burnt orange and browns.
Karry travel set
For an environmentally friendly travel set, try this case of glass bottles that can be used again and again.
Y-Fit Lux seamless set
Sweat-wicking and seamless – making it ideal for hot workouts – the Lux set comes in orange, blue and black. We love.
Fay & Mamie headband kit
Take some creative time out and make your own headband with this kit of materials, beads and wool from arts and crafts label Fay & Mamie.
Isaac And The Egg by Bobby Palmer
If you fancy a read that’ll leave you utterly moved and ugly crying in public, then uplifting debut Isaac And The Egg will undo you.
Brindisa tomato and beetroot gazpacho
Bring some Iberian style to your outdoor dinners with Brindisa’s new collection of moreish gazpacho – the tomato and beetroot is delicious.
Renaissance by Beyoncé
It’s finally out on 29 July. The album of the summer is also available on vinyl for long nights in.
Lust Home Jungle Is Massive wallpaper
Bright hits of pink and green make for tropical maximalism at its finest courtesy of Lust Home.
Cutter & Squidge Eat-on Mess cake
Now, this is what you call a cake… veggie and halal, it’s filled with strawberries, vanilla and meringue. Just add a blanket and prosecco.
Gisela Graham strawberry cover
Keep winged visitors away from your strawberry bowl with this cute and versatile cover.
Shop Gisela Graham strawberry cover, £10 at Annabel’s Deliciously British
Marie Curie bee hotel
Made exclusively for Marie Curie, this is a little place solitary bees can call their home.
Bowl Grabber rosé
Step into Provence even if you’re down the park with this fresh and fruity rosé served over ice for really hot days.
Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Your go-to SPF for summer, Supergoop’s Play is the all-over cover-up that won’t let you down.
Shop Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50, £20 at Cult Beauty
Konges Slojd beach ball
Who needs a dinosaur beach ball? We all do. The charming way to keep active at the beach/lido/in the shade.
Antler Stamford cabin bag in putty
The wheels on this case have been designed in conjunction with Mitsubishi to make them super-quiet on the most uneven of pavements.
La Basketry handwoven fan
Launched by sisters Tabara and Mammy, La Basketry is your first port of call for vibrant handwoven fans.
Haeckels Bladderwrack + Buckthorn body cleanser
This bottle looks so pretty IRL and is a gorgeous cleanser of locally sourced seaweed that’ll transport you to the beach.
Shop Haeckels Bladderwrack + Buckthorn body cleanser, £25 at Hub
Hattie Flower bouquet
Using seasonal blooms in pinks and blushes, Hattie Flower conjures up fresh meadows and blue skies.
French Connection Savannah hammock chair
Bohemian and cute with tassels galore, hang this hammock to create an oasis of calm for reading and snoozing.
Boy Smells Marble Fruit candleBoy Smells’ latest delight will be donating 15% of sales to GLSEN and is also a beautiful ode to summer with notes of nectarine and pear mixed with florals, warm musk and wood.
Simple Living Eco laundry detergent sheets
A minimal waste alternative to powder and liquid detergent, pop one of these sheets in your washing for a lemon and tea tree hit.
Marks & Spencer Tropical Jungle lemon picnic platter
Every picnic needs a centrepiece and this fun design from M&S is all you’re going to need for an instant impact.
Shop Marks & Spencer Tropical Jungle lemon picnic platter, £8
Arket watering can
Give your outdoor plants a cool drink of water at the end of a long day with this understatedly charming watering can.
