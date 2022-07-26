The Style List summer
The Style List

The Style List: 30 summer-inspired buys for home and away

Embrace the sunshine with 30 beautiful items that sum up summer: from Eton Mess cakes to seasonal wildflowers.

Summer is in full swing and whether you’re heading to foreign climes or chilling out in the nearest park, we’ve put together 30 of the most sun-inspired seasonal finds. Plot picnics with a cooler-turned-speaker, Eton Mess cakes, rum cocktails and Insta-friendly platters or organise your travels with an incredibly quiet new wheelie case, eco-friendly travel beauty kits and a handwoven fan that make for essential packing. 

You may also like

11 zebra print dresses to put a sartorial spring in your step this summer

We’ve also got pop culture essentials: Beyoncé’s new album on vinyl and this summer’s most talked-about book. You can also bring the sunshine to your interiors and garden with tropical wallpaper and sunset-inspired cushions or embrace your outdoor spaces with a hammock, bee hotel and a rather gorgeous watering can. Whatever you’re doing: relax and enjoy the summer

  • Bitossi Home pizza plates

    The Style List: Bitossi Home pizza plates
    The Style List: Bitossi Home pizza plates

    Whether you’ve got an outdoor pizza oven or a yearning for the streets of Napoli, these pizza plates hit the mark perfectly.

    Shop Bitossi Home pizza plates, £130 for six

    buy now

  • The Completist Andalucia spiral notepad

    The Style List: The Completist Andalucia spiral notepad
    The Style List: The Completist Andalucia spiral notepad

    Do your holiday planning with this bright and beautiful pad – plus, if you’re left-handed you won’t keep banging the binding. 

    Shop The Completist Andalucia spiral notepad, £8

    buy now

  • Liberty Tropic Like It’s Hot summer beauty kit

    The Style List: Liberty Tropic Like It’s Hot summer beauty kit
    The Style List: Liberty Tropic Like It’s Hot summer beauty kit

    Featuring Tan Luxe, Ultra Violette and Olaplex, Liberty’s summer kit contains £202 worth of beauty delights all contained in one of its signature bags.

    Shop Liberty Tropic Like It’s Hot summer beauty kit, £65

    buy now

  • Cai & Jo The Wanderer cushion

    The Style List: Cai & Jo The Wanderer cushion
    The Style List: Cai & Jo The Wanderer cushion

    Escape to California via Ibiza with this textured cushion that conjures up a holiday sunset with burnt orange and browns. 

    Shop Cai & Jo The Wanderer cushion, £50

    buy now

  • Karry travel set

    The Style List: Karry travel set
    The Style List: Karry travel set

    For an environmentally friendly travel set, try this case of glass bottles that can be used again and again. 

    Shop The Karry travel set, £49.99

    buy now

  • Y-Fit Lux seamless set

    The Style List: Y-Fit Lux seamless set
    The Style List: Y-Fit Lux seamless set

    Sweat-wicking and seamless – making it ideal for hot workouts – the Lux set comes in orange, blue and black. We love. 

    Shop Y-Fit Lux seamless set, £75

    buy now

  • Fay & Mamie headband kit

    The Style List: Fay & Mamie headband kit
    The Style List: Fay & Mamie headband kit

    Take some creative time out and make your own headband with this kit of materials, beads and wool from arts and crafts label Fay & Mamie. 

    Shop Fay & Mamie headband kit, £25

    buy now

  • Isaac And The Egg by Bobby Palmer

    The Style List: Isaac And The Egg by Bobby Palmer
    The Style List: Isaac And The Egg by Bobby Palmer

    If you fancy a read that’ll leave you utterly moved and ugly crying in public, then uplifting debut Isaac And The Egg will undo you.

    Shop Isaac And The Egg by Bobby Palmer at Bookshop, £14.99

    buy now

  • Brindisa tomato and beetroot gazpacho

    The Style List: Brindisa tomato and beetroot gazpacho
    The Style List: Brindisa tomato and beetroot gazpacho

    Bring some Iberian style to your outdoor dinners with Brindisa’s new collection of moreish gazpacho – the tomato and beetroot is delicious.

    Shop Brindisa tomato and beetroot gazpacho, £5.55

    buy now

  • Renaissance by Beyoncé

    The Style List: Beyoncé Renaissance
    The Style List: Beyoncé Renaissance

    It’s finally out on 29 July. The album of the summer is also available on vinyl for long nights in.

    Shop Renaissance by Beyoncé, £29

    buy now

Images: courtesy of brands

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy