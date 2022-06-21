Tea dresses, cocktails, sunglasses – your sunny shopping list is right here
Chanel’s newest nail shade, mixologist magic and sunny fashion essentials: relax and enjoy the summer.
Are we ready for summer? Hell yes, is the answer. But, if you’re feeling ill-prepared for sunshine rays, we’ve created a special Style List full of soul-boosting buys that’ll help you embrace the brighter days.
With climate-friendly athleisurewear, a Pride collaboration (with proceeds going to the Queer Britain museum), summer’s biggest book about heartbreak from Annie Lord and beauty buys for your skin and hair alongside SPF, scents and the latest cult fashion brand launches, here are 30 items for you to bookmark (or buy) this week.
Plus, discover indie interiors delights from Art of Ping Pong, Earl of East, the East London Parasol Company and a rather special lilo from Sunnylife that has taken over our daydreams. Happy exploring!
Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Floral Square Neck Midaxi Dress
This is the bright and easy carry-on dress for summer; pair with flats for total laidback seasonal style.
Shop Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Floral Square Neck Midaxi dress, £39.50
Crosstown x Madame F Wine Pride Box
From 20 June–3 July, you can buy Madame F rosé (a creative wine collaboration with Queer Britain, the UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum) with six delicious Crosstown doughnuts.
Shop Crosstown x Madame F Wine Pride box, £37.95, £5 donation to Queer Britain
Chanel Le Vernais in Moon Shell
Is this the most perfect lilac shade you’ve ever laid your eyes on? Yes, yes it is, and it’s brand new for summer 2022 from Chanel, of course.
Sunnylife Summer Spritz Lilo
Imagine it. A sunny pool. You. And a giant inflatable, bright orange spritz-inspired lilo. I think we’re done here…
Art of Ping Pong ArtBalls Ace Ping Pong Balls
There are around 300 million ping pong players in the world. Now’s the time to join them with some fancy coloured balls from the ever-inspiring Art of Ping Pong.
Conran Shop Splatter Plant Pot
Fed up with your plastic faux terracotta plant pots? Us too. Instead, we’re going to be covering the balcony in Puglia-made Splatter creations.
Atelier VM 9ct Gold Bocca Acrylic and Zircon Lips Ring
We’re already in love with Atelier VM’s forever chains (the anklets recently launched), and now we are drooling over the lips ring.
Shop Atelier VM 9ct Gold Bocca Acrylic and Zircon Lips ring at Liberty London, £275
Earl of East Water Bottle
Lost the top of your water bottle again? This one litre Flower Power design from Earl of East is ready and waiting to come to your desk.
The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum
Still looking for that summer glow? Add a few drop of the vitamin C-filled serum and transform dull skin into a brighter, happier you.
Two Three Active Sprint Biker Shorts
Designed with really sweaty workouts in mind, these comforting and comfortable Supplex cycling shorts will get you through a heatwave or three.
Finnsøn Frida Stroller Organiser
Made from 100% recycled PET nylon, this chic organiser is the most useful gift for anyone struggling around town with a stroller.
Love Shack Fancy Hessel Cat Eye Sunglasses
Love Shack Fancy is a NY brand known for its romantic feminine designs, and it has now introduced an eyewear line for the first time.
EasyMixt
The nearest thing to witchcraft we’ve ever tried… simply add equal parts EasyMixt with your favourite spirit over ice, et voilà – a perfect cocktail every time.
Veronica Beard Espiga Mini Braided Tote Bag
The US cult label has taken the plunge and opened a London store, and we’re already in the queue for its signature blazers and delicious accessories (Veronica Beard, 27 Bruton Street, W1).
Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF50 Hydrating Lip Balm
Lanolin, shea butter and cacao seed butter mix with SPF50 to make this the most summer-friendly lip balm in the world.
Shop Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm, £16
The Cornrow Shine Shine Placemat
Transform your tablescape into a riot of colour and graphic designs thanks to Shine Shine’s collection of cheering placemats.
Bamford Siesta Fedora
You can’t go wrong with a classic fedora to keep the sun from your eyes, and the pink band gives this one a delightful twist.
East London Willow Parasol
The only real drawback with East London Parasols is deciding which gorgeous colour and finish to go for – you know summer is here when one of these babies arrives on your doorstep.
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair OilMade with ashwagandha, dashmool and castor oil, massage this little genius into hair roots before shampoo for stronger hair and a healthy scalp.
Flowerbx purple rain scabiosa flowers
A Prince tribute and the most beautiful bunch of flowers to sit in a sunny spot comes courtesy of Flowerbx.
Bobbin Bikes Ding Dong bike bell
Forget uncouth shouting while riding on your bike, simply invest in a cheeky little bell instead.
Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist
With notes of “Brazilian jasmine, fresh ocean air and a light touch of Tropicália vanilla”, this scent will transport you in moments.
Shop Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist at Cult Beauty, £33
Marshall Willen Portable Speaker
Music on the move that doesn’t sound like it’s being projected from two streets away… Marshall’s portable speaker is the poolside, picnic and park must-pack.
Lucy Hamilton At Home Sculpture
Who doesn’t want a melting ice cream in the middle of their sitting room? Go forth and order now is our advice.
Aguulp The Festival Survival Bundle
Look after your post-festival immune system, energy levels and brain wellbeing with these packed-full sachets of vitamins, electrolytes and detoxifying plant extracts.
Shop Aguulp The Festival Survival Bundle, £32 for 21 sachets
Lancaster Beauty Sun Protective Water SPF50
The only SPF you need – Lancaster’s legendary formula protects against UVA, UVB, infrared and visible light.
Shop Lancaster Beauty Sun Protective Water SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £31
Notes On Heartbreak by Annie Lord
Struggling to get over a messy break-up? This is the book for you – perfectly articulating the pain, regret, relief and idiotic behaviour we all indulge in when love goes wrong.
Emma Warren Wildflower Embroidered T-shirt
The simple, understated T-shirt we all need for now. Pair with maxi skirts and baggy denim.
Shop Emma Warren Wildflower Embroidered T-shirt at The Drop, £26.50
Augustinus Bader The Light Cream
Designed to hydrate and soothe, pop this wonder cream in your bag to help reduce shine and protect your skin from humidity.
The Re-Pete Project Anorak
Attention festival goers: this season’s essential all-rounder garment is the Re Pete anorak; each one is made from 29 recycled plastic bottles and is lightweight and rainproof.
