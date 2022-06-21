Style List summer 30 beautiful pieces by Stylist
The Style List

Tea dresses, cocktails, sunglasses – your sunny shopping list is right here

Chanel’s newest nail shade, mixologist magic and sunny fashion essentials: relax and enjoy the summer.

Are we ready for summer? Hell yes, is the answer. But, if you’re feeling ill-prepared for sunshine rays, we’ve created a special Style List full of soul-boosting buys that’ll help you embrace the brighter days. 

With climate-friendly athleisurewear, a Pride collaboration (with proceeds going to the Queer Britain museum), summer’s biggest book about heartbreak from Annie Lord and beauty buys for your skin and hair alongside SPF, scents and the latest cult fashion brand launches, here are 30 items for you to bookmark (or buy) this week. 

Plus, discover indie interiors delights from Art of Ping Pong, Earl of East, the East London Parasol Company and a rather special lilo from Sunnylife that has taken over our daydreams. Happy exploring!

  • Finnsøn Frida Stroller Organiser

    Made from 100% recycled PET nylon, this chic organiser is the most useful gift for anyone struggling around town with a stroller.  

    Shop Finnsøn Frida stroller organiser, £69

  • Love Shack Fancy Hessel Cat Eye Sunglasses

    Love Shack Fancy is a NY brand known for its romantic feminine designs, and it has now introduced an eyewear line for the first time.

    Shop Love Shack Fancy Hessel Cat Eye sunglasses, £134

  • EasyMixt

    The nearest thing to witchcraft we’ve ever tried… simply add equal parts EasyMixt with your favourite spirit over ice, et voilà – a perfect cocktail every time. 

    Shop EasyMixt, £20

  • Veronica Beard Espiga Mini Braided Tote Bag

    The US cult label has taken the plunge and opened a London store, and we’re already in the queue for its signature blazers and delicious accessories (Veronica Beard, 27 Bruton Street, W1). 

    Shop Veronica Beard Espiga mini braided tote bag, £267

  • Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF50 Hydrating Lip Balm

    Lanolin, shea butter and cacao seed butter mix with SPF50 to make this the most summer-friendly lip balm in the world. 

    Shop Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm, £16

  • The Cornrow Shine Shine Placemat

    Transform your tablescape into a riot of colour and graphic designs thanks to Shine Shine’s collection of cheering placemats. 

    Shop The Cornrow Shine Shine placemat, £18

  • Bamford Siesta Fedora

    You can’t go wrong with a classic fedora to keep the sun from your eyes, and the pink band gives this one a delightful twist. 

    Shop Bamford Siesta fedora, £155

  • East London Willow Parasol

    The only real drawback with East London Parasols is deciding which gorgeous colour and finish to go for – you know summer is here when one of these babies arrives on your doorstep. 

    Shop East London Willow parasol, £399

  • Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil

    Made with ashwagandha, dashmool and castor oil, massage this little genius into hair roots before shampoo for stronger hair and a healthy scalp.  

  • Flowerbx purple rain scabiosa flowers

    A Prince tribute and the most beautiful bunch of flowers to sit in a sunny spot comes courtesy of Flowerbx. 

    Shop Flowerbx purple rain scabiosa flowers, from £45

Images: courtesy of brands

