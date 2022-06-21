Tea dresses, cocktails, sunglasses – your sunny shopping list is right here

Are we ready for summer? Hell yes, is the answer. But, if you’re feeling ill-prepared for sunshine rays, we’ve created a special Style List full of soul-boosting buys that’ll help you embrace the brighter days.

With climate-friendly athleisurewear, a Pride collaboration (with proceeds going to the Queer Britain museum), summer’s biggest book about heartbreak from Annie Lord and beauty buys for your skin and hair alongside SPF, scents and the latest cult fashion brand launches, here are 30 items for you to bookmark (or buy) this week.