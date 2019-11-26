The Style List: 29 fabulously festive accessories

Shop this week’s Style List and add the ultimate final flourish to your look.   

“There are so many fashion brands I love,” says Stylist guest editor Yara Shahidi, “and great accessories are universal – they add the finishing touches to an outfit.”

Here, we round up our favourite festive accessories, to help you get ready for those Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

  • HAPPY FEET

    Amp up the glamour of your LBD with these embroidered shoes from Charles & Keith.

    £45, charleskeith.com

  • STAY TOASTY

    Take inspiration from retro ski accessories when the snow starts to fall with leather mittens.

    £70, toa.st

  • HEADLINE HAIR

    The statement hair accessory is given a cold-weather makeover in rich autumnal tones.

    £17.99, zara.com

  • SAFE KEEPING

    If you frequently lose your phone, Cos has the answer with this stylish phone holder.

    £35, cosstores.com

  • FLAT WHITE

    Pair fringed brogues with a crisp shirt and wide-leg trousers for winter workwear.

    £179, roguematilda.com

  • BUCKLE UP

    Add a little extra fashion punch to your winter coat by belting it at the waist.

    £75, guess.eu

  • RED ALERT

    The baguette bag is back. Coach’s red Tabby bag is the perfect addition to every outfit.

    £295, coach.com

  • GLITTER BALL

    Announce your arrival at this year’s Christmas party in these chandelier earrings.

    £10, accessorize.com

  • RAIN CHECK

    Stand out from the umbrella-using hordes with Barbour and Alexa Chung’s blue bucket hat.

    £49.95, barbour.com

  • TIE THE KNOT

    Fasten this polka-dot scarf around your neck for a stylish way to block out the chill.

    £20, monsoon.co.uk

  • PRECIOUS METAL

    Be your very own Christmas decoration with this bronze beaded casket clutch.

    £215, luisaspagnoli.it

  • COLOUR POP

    Stack a few of Anni Lu’s colourful bracelets on your wrist to brighten up winter outfits.

    £45, brownsfashion.com

  • SOLE MATE

    Clash a feminine dress with these tough walking boots. Comfort and joy.

    £60, skechers.com

  • LIME ZEST

    Lead the way with summer’s bright shades by investing early in this mini leather bag.

    £75, jigsaw-online.com

  • VEGAN FRIENDLY

    Use Nanushka’s quilted vegan belt to cinch an oversized shirt over tailored trousers.

    £81, nanushka.com

  • IN NEUTRAL

    Top-to-toe beige is sticking around: keep your look tonal with this wrinkle effect bag.

    £19.99, mango.com

  • BOOGIE NIGHTS

    These embellished satin sandals are the perfect shoes for dancing the night away.

    £29.99, hm.com

  • POWER PLAYER

    The 80s made a huge impact on a/w 2019. Channel the trend in these oversized earrings.

    £215, toryburch.co.uk

  • FLASH DANCE

    Keep your belongings close by with this triangle-shaped diamante bag.

    £39, warehouse.co.uk

  • IN THE LOOP

    Summer’s gold chunky chain necklace gets a multicoloured update.

    £22, frenchconnection.com

  • PEARL DROP

    Add a little elegance to your outfit with these delicate mismatched earrings.

    £150, albuslumen.com

  • AMBER WARNING

    Add a warm glow whatever the weather with these orange sunglasses.

    £260, maxmara.com

  • OPEN ARMS

    Long gloves made a return to the catwalk this season, try this monochrome pair.

    £200, armani.com

  • ANIMAL MAGIC

    Combining mock croc and faux tortoiseshell this is the bag to carry you through the season.

    £69, whistles.com

  • CLOUD NINE

    Float around in the comfiest winter boots out there – and look chic while you do it.

    £145, ugg.com

  • BRIGHT SIDE

    As much as we love a grey scarf, sometimes a pop of colour really elevates an outfit.

    £179, johnstonsofelgin.com

  • CAT ON THE HAT

    The traditional French beret is brought up to speed in the new neutral – tiger print.

    £32, stories.com

  • TIMELESS PIECE

    The bourgeois trend was the biggest of the season. Get on board with this classic watch.

    £109, fossil.com

  • FRAME WORK

    Viu’s new The Pioneer frames keep style firmly in focus when choosing everyday opticals.

    £225, shopviu.com

Images: Supplied

Main image design: Alessia Armenise

