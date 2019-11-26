The Style List: 29 fabulously festive accessories

Shop this week’s Style List and add the ultimate final flourish to your look.
“There are so many fashion brands I love,” says Stylist guest editor Yara Shahidi, “and great accessories are universal – they add the finishing touches to an outfit.”
Here, we round up our favourite festive accessories, to help you get ready for those Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
HAPPY FEET
Amp up the glamour of your LBD with these embroidered shoes from Charles & Keith.
£45, charleskeith.com
STAY TOASTY
Take inspiration from retro ski accessories when the snow starts to fall with leather mittens.
£70, toa.st
HEADLINE HAIR
The statement hair accessory is given a cold-weather makeover in rich autumnal tones.
£17.99, zara.com
SAFE KEEPING
If you frequently lose your phone, Cos has the answer with this stylish phone holder.
£35, cosstores.com
FLAT WHITE
Pair fringed brogues with a crisp shirt and wide-leg trousers for winter workwear.
£179, roguematilda.com
BUCKLE UP
Add a little extra fashion punch to your winter coat by belting it at the waist.
£75, guess.eu
RED ALERT
The baguette bag is back. Coach’s red Tabby bag is the perfect addition to every outfit.
£295, coach.com
GLITTER BALL
Announce your arrival at this year’s Christmas party in these chandelier earrings.
£10, accessorize.com
RAIN CHECK
Stand out from the umbrella-using hordes with Barbour and Alexa Chung’s blue bucket hat.
£49.95, barbour.com
TIE THE KNOT
Fasten this polka-dot scarf around your neck for a stylish way to block out the chill.
£20, monsoon.co.uk
PRECIOUS METAL
Be your very own Christmas decoration with this bronze beaded casket clutch.
£215, luisaspagnoli.it
COLOUR POP
Stack a few of Anni Lu’s colourful bracelets on your wrist to brighten up winter outfits.
£45, brownsfashion.com
SOLE MATE
Clash a feminine dress with these tough walking boots. Comfort and joy.
£60, skechers.com
LIME ZEST
Lead the way with summer’s bright shades by investing early in this mini leather bag.
£75, jigsaw-online.com
VEGAN FRIENDLY
Use Nanushka’s quilted vegan belt to cinch an oversized shirt over tailored trousers.
£81, nanushka.com
IN NEUTRAL
Top-to-toe beige is sticking around: keep your look tonal with this wrinkle effect bag.
£19.99, mango.com
BOOGIE NIGHTS
These embellished satin sandals are the perfect shoes for dancing the night away.
£29.99, hm.com
POWER PLAYER
The 80s made a huge impact on a/w 2019. Channel the trend in these oversized earrings.
£215, toryburch.co.uk
FLASH DANCE
Keep your belongings close by with this triangle-shaped diamante bag.
£39, warehouse.co.uk
IN THE LOOP
Summer’s gold chunky chain necklace gets a multicoloured update.
£22, frenchconnection.com
PEARL DROP
Add a little elegance to your outfit with these delicate mismatched earrings.
£150, albuslumen.com
AMBER WARNING
Add a warm glow whatever the weather with these orange sunglasses.
£260, maxmara.com
OPEN ARMS
Long gloves made a return to the catwalk this season, try this monochrome pair.
£200, armani.com
ANIMAL MAGIC
Combining mock croc and faux tortoiseshell this is the bag to carry you through the season.
£69, whistles.com
CLOUD NINE
Float around in the comfiest winter boots out there – and look chic while you do it.
£145, ugg.com
BRIGHT SIDE
As much as we love a grey scarf, sometimes a pop of colour really elevates an outfit.
£179, johnstonsofelgin.com
CAT ON THE HAT
The traditional French beret is brought up to speed in the new neutral – tiger print.
£32, stories.com
TIMELESS PIECE
The bourgeois trend was the biggest of the season. Get on board with this classic watch.
£109, fossil.com
FRAME WORK
Viu’s new The Pioneer frames keep style firmly in focus when choosing everyday opticals.
£225, shopviu.com
Images: Supplied
Main image design: Alessia Armenise