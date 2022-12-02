Style List Christmas gifts
The Style List

The Style List: 30 beautiful Christmas gift ideas

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Beanies, books, bunnies and wine… all of your Christmas present quandaries are solved in this week’s Style List shopping. 

It’s the most wonderful time in the year for finding thoughtful, sustainable and original presents for friends, family and yourself. We’ve compiled gift guides for dogs, books, drinks, staying cosy and beyond and we couldn’t resist finding a few more for the Style List. 

With gifts for Secret Santa, your other half, children, your work team and best friends, discover gorgeous ideas from some of the UK’s leading independent brands, including design-focused Wrap Magazine and Yinka Ilori, social enterprise Revere The Residence, eco-friendly fashion at Aligne, menswear finds at Array and soothing beauty from Soapsmith and Know & Love. 

You may also like

Sustainable and ethical Christmas gift guide: 21 chic present ideas

We’ve also got high-octane luxury from Chantecaille, Dior, Liberty and Kurt Geiger London, food and drink from Top Cuvée and Pierre Marcolini, fiction and non-fiction books plus little stocking fillers just for you. Be inspired, explore the gorgeous stores and count down to a very merry Christmas.  

  • Colorful Standard Merino Beanie in Burned Yellow

    Colorful Standard Merino Beanie in Burned Yellow
    Colorful Standard Merino Beanie in Burned Yellow
    Shop a beanie of many different colours with Colourful Standard at Array; this independent menswear shop has everything you need for your other half’s present. 

    Shop Colorful Standard Merino Beanie in Burned Yellow at Array, £32

    buy now

  • Revere The Residence cushion

    Revere The Residence cushion
    Revere The Residence cushion
    One of the UK’s most original and gorgeous interiors shops, Revere The Residence is also a social enterprise that provides employment and work experience for disabled young adults or parents with a young disabled child. 

    Shop Revere The Residence cushion, £60

    buy now

  • Liberty Christmas Men’s Kit 2022

    Liberty Christmas Men’s Kit 2022
    Liberty Christmas Men’s Kit 2022
    Worth £224, this elegant men’s kit includes Cra-Yon Continental eau de parfum, Dr Barbara Sturm Face Cream for Men and more in a Liberty Bourton Bloom wash bag. 

    Shop Liberty Christmas Men’s Kit 2022, £50

    buy now

  • Leaf Envy gift subscription

    Leaf Envy gift subscription
    Leaf Envy gift subscription
    Gift a surprise plant, planter and care instructions with Leaf Envy’s thoughtful subscription – enjoy from one month to a year. 

    Shop Leaf Envy gift subscription, £38 per month 

    buy now

  • Soapsmith Bergenhus bath soak

    Soapsmith Bergenhus bath soak
    Soapsmith Bergenhus bath soak
    Inspired by festive trips to Norway’s Bergenhaus, this gorgeous soak gives much-needed downtime with dead sea salt, coconut milk powder and essential oils. 

    Shop Soapsmith Bergenhus bath soak, £30

    buy now

  • Ruth Mastenbroek Ancient Frankincense candle

    Ruth Mastenbroek Ancient Frankincense candle
    Ruth Mastenbroek Ancient Frankincense candle
    Christmas in a candle: frankincense, myrrh, pine and cypress combine to create a heady aroma of warmth and joy. 

    Shop Ruth Mastenbroek Ancient Frankincense candle, from £19-£45

    buy now

  • Lyia Karen blouse

    Lyia Karen blouse
    Lyia Karen blouse
    Your search for the ultimate silk blouse is over: Lyia has created a go-to design that conjures up images of 1970s Saint Laurent and Bianca Jagger. 

    Shop Lyia Karen blouse, £195

    buy now

  • Papier Fun Desk Days desk set

    Papier Fun Desk Days desk set
    Papier Fun Desk Days desk set
    A Curve ballpoint pen, Curious Shapes erasers, Cloud ruler, Passion pencil set and Pretty Sticky washi tape make this little desk assistant the ideal gift for stationery lovers. 

    Shop Papier Fun Desk Days desk set, £34

    buy now

  • Mondaine Classic watch

    Mondaine Classic watch
    Mondaine Classic watch
    With a new vegan grape leather strap in black with red lining and made out of 75% eco-composite vegetable and 25% recycled PET materials, Mondaine is the perfect watch for those who love innovation and sustainability. 

    Shop Mondaine Classic watch, £189

    buy now

  • Gail's wrapping range

    Gail's wrapping range
    Gail's wrapping range
    Gail’s has turned its festive talents to wrapping and cards this year, featuring illustrations of its signature cinnamon buns and mince pies. 

    Shop Gail’s wrapping range, from £4.50

    buy now

  • Smock London child's gingham dress

    Smock London dress
    Smock London dress
    Cute as a button, this gingham dress is a future heirloom to be passed down through the family generations making it the most thoughtful of gifts. 

    Shop Smock London dress, £79

    buy now

  • Wrap Magazine Colder and Closer Puzzle

    Wrap Magazine Colder and Closer Puzzle
    Wrap Magazine Colder and Closer Puzzle
    Wrap Magazine shop is your go-to for beautifully designed gifts including coffee tins and notebooks, but this puzzle is also perfect for the down days of Twixtmas. 

    Shop Wrap Magazine Colder and Closer Puzzle, £26

    buy now

  • Chantecaille Lotus Perfect Blur Glow Powder

    Chantecaille Lotus Perfect Blur Glow Powder
    Chantecaille Lotus Perfect Blur Glow Powder

    Chantecaille’s new Lotus Perfect Blur Glow Powder is the final addition to your party face: highlighting and contouring cheekbones for a photo-ready glamour. 

    Shop Chantecaille Lotus Perfect Blur Glow Powder, £85

    buy now

  • Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch small cross-body bag

    Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch small cross body bag
    Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch small cross body bag
    Luxe and gorgeously flamboyant, this cross-body bag is made for evenings out under the stars and will pair with everything from LBDs to neat tuxes. 

    Shop Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch small cross body bag, £199

    buy now

  • The Sketchbook Idea Generator

    The Sketchbook Idea Generator
    The Sketchbook Idea Generator
    Love sketching but stuck for ideas? An ingenious Secret Santa present comes courtesy of author Jennifer Orkin Lewis with hundreds of ideas to get you drawing. 

    Shop The Sketchbook Idea Generator at Baltic, £14.99

    buy now

  • Bowl Grabber primitivo

    Bowl Grabber Primitivo
    Bowl Grabber Primitivo
    From cheese and biscuits to winter barbecues and sit-down dinners with all the trimmings, bring Bowl Grabber’s primitivo with you for the perfect pairing. 

    Shop Bowl Grabber Primitivo, £10.99

    buy now

Images: courtesy of brands