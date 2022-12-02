It’s the most wonderful time in the year for finding thoughtful, sustainable and original presents for friends, family and yourself. We’ve compiled gift guides for dogs, books, drinks, staying cosy and beyond and we couldn’t resist finding a few more for the Style List.

With gifts for Secret Santa, your other half, children, your work team and best friends, discover gorgeous ideas from some of the UK’s leading independent brands, including design-focused Wrap Magazine and Yinka Ilori, social enterprise Revere The Residence, eco-friendly fashion at Aligne, menswear finds at Array and soothing beauty from Soapsmith and Know & Love.