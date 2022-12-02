The Style List: 30 beautiful Christmas gift ideas
Beanies, books, bunnies and wine… all of your Christmas present quandaries are solved in this week’s Style List shopping.
It’s the most wonderful time in the year for finding thoughtful, sustainable and original presents for friends, family and yourself. We’ve compiled gift guides for dogs, books, drinks, staying cosy and beyond and we couldn’t resist finding a few more for the Style List.
With gifts for Secret Santa, your other half, children, your work team and best friends, discover gorgeous ideas from some of the UK’s leading independent brands, including design-focused Wrap Magazine and Yinka Ilori, social enterprise Revere The Residence, eco-friendly fashion at Aligne, menswear finds at Array and soothing beauty from Soapsmith and Know & Love.
We’ve also got high-octane luxury from Chantecaille, Dior, Liberty and Kurt Geiger London, food and drink from Top Cuvée and Pierre Marcolini, fiction and non-fiction books plus little stocking fillers just for you. Be inspired, explore the gorgeous stores and count down to a very merry Christmas.
Top Cuvée The Essential Christmas hamperSparkling wine, Tony’s Chocolonely and Perello Olives – everything you need to give a friend the gift of an instant uplift.
Archivist Spark Joy matchesEveryone gets candles for Christmas, so stylish matches from Archivist are the perfect, er, match.
Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow by Gabrielle ZevinThe book of the year is Sadie and Sam’s story of lifelong friendship, their vivid imaginations and is the ultimate escapist read over the holidays.
Shop Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage) at Waterstones, £14.99
Leighton Denny I Love Juicy high performance colourA gorgeous pop of festive red that will make you instantly more ready for the winter social scene comes courtesy of Leighton Denny.
Shop Leighton Denny I Love Juicy high performance colour at Marks & Spencer, £12.50
Aligne Gilbert pussybow mini dress100% of Align’s collections are made from at least 50% sustainable materials; pair this dress with chunky boots and minimalist jewellery for high impact.
Pierre Marcolini Christmas selectionPraline bells, mini holly bites, whiskies, rare rum, candied chestnuts and panettone – Pierre Marcolini’s vast selection is quite the festive treat.
Anya Hindmarch personalised dog tennis ballsGive your pooch the attention they deserve with personalised tennis balls courtesy of Anya Hindmarch.
River Island embellished velvet slippersFor Christmas Eve through to New Year’s Eve and beyond, these slippers are where opulence meets total comfort. We’re all for it.
Yinka Ilori selection
Yinka Ilori has launched a pop-up store in Shoreditch, east London, with proceeds going to Shelter – but you can also buy his glorious gift ideas online including totes, umbrellas and more.
Colorful Standard Merino Beanie in Burned YellowShop a beanie of many different colours with Colourful Standard at Array; this independent menswear shop has everything you need for your other half’s present.
Shop Colorful Standard Merino Beanie in Burned Yellow at Array, £32
Revere The Residence cushionOne of the UK’s most original and gorgeous interiors shops, Revere The Residence is also a social enterprise that provides employment and work experience for disabled young adults or parents with a young disabled child.
Liberty Christmas Men’s Kit 2022Worth £224, this elegant men’s kit includes Cra-Yon Continental eau de parfum, Dr Barbara Sturm Face Cream for Men and more in a Liberty Bourton Bloom wash bag.
Leaf Envy gift subscriptionGift a surprise plant, planter and care instructions with Leaf Envy’s thoughtful subscription – enjoy from one month to a year.
Soapsmith Bergenhus bath soakInspired by festive trips to Norway’s Bergenhaus, this gorgeous soak gives much-needed downtime with dead sea salt, coconut milk powder and essential oils.
Arket gold-plated rhinestone ringMade from recycled brass with gold plating, this statement ring will bring instant glamour to all your Christmas parties paired with a high-shine mani.
Rosehip and Argan Facial OilA simple and gorgeous way to boost friends’ skin rituals: this blend of precious plant oils is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E to help soothe and hydrate skin.
Organic Zoo bunny soft toyIn need of something cute for someone small? This little bunny in his mustard dungarees is pretty hard to resist.
Dior Backstage eye palette
Giving enduring eye essentials including primer and pearly and matte finishes, Dior has created a professional palette for all skin tones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4Designed for video selfies (no hands required) and offering a longer battery life and a sleek, gorgeous-to-the-touch design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is the phone of 2022.
Ruth Mastenbroek Ancient Frankincense candleChristmas in a candle: frankincense, myrrh, pine and cypress combine to create a heady aroma of warmth and joy.
Shop Ruth Mastenbroek Ancient Frankincense candle, from £19-£45
Lyia Karen blouseYour search for the ultimate silk blouse is over: Lyia has created a go-to design that conjures up images of 1970s Saint Laurent and Bianca Jagger.
Papier Fun Desk Days desk setA Curve ballpoint pen, Curious Shapes erasers, Cloud ruler, Passion pencil set and Pretty Sticky washi tape make this little desk assistant the ideal gift for stationery lovers.
Mondaine Classic watchWith a new vegan grape leather strap in black with red lining and made out of 75% eco-composite vegetable and 25% recycled PET materials, Mondaine is the perfect watch for those who love innovation and sustainability.
Gail's wrapping rangeGail’s has turned its festive talents to wrapping and cards this year, featuring illustrations of its signature cinnamon buns and mince pies.
Smock London child's gingham dressCute as a button, this gingham dress is a future heirloom to be passed down through the family generations making it the most thoughtful of gifts.
Wrap Magazine Colder and Closer PuzzleWrap Magazine shop is your go-to for beautifully designed gifts including coffee tins and notebooks, but this puzzle is also perfect for the down days of Twixtmas.
Chantecaille Lotus Perfect Blur Glow Powder
Chantecaille’s new Lotus Perfect Blur Glow Powder is the final addition to your party face: highlighting and contouring cheekbones for a photo-ready glamour.
Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch small cross-body bagLuxe and gorgeously flamboyant, this cross-body bag is made for evenings out under the stars and will pair with everything from LBDs to neat tuxes.
Shop Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch small cross body bag, £199
The Sketchbook Idea GeneratorLove sketching but stuck for ideas? An ingenious Secret Santa present comes courtesy of author Jennifer Orkin Lewis with hundreds of ideas to get you drawing.
Bowl Grabber primitivoFrom cheese and biscuits to winter barbecues and sit-down dinners with all the trimmings, bring Bowl Grabber’s primitivo with you for the perfect pairing.
