The Style List: back-to-the-office buys for autumn 2022
The Style List

The Style List: 30 buys with back-to-school vibes

Tailored fashion, home-office finds, smart beauty… welcome in autumn with 30 incredible buys. 

Noticed that new crispness in the air? The leaves turning brown? As much we love hazy summer days, the arrival of autumn immediately conjures up that inimitable back-to-school vibe: a sense of new beginnings, tailored trousers and skirts, pristine stationery and interiors that match our mood

So inspired by the arrival of September, we’ve rounded up 30 of the most beautiful buys in fashion, beauty, interiors, food, drink, tech and beyond. 

Whether revolutionising your morning commute with an electric bike, finding the perfect mug for pumpkin spice lattes or organising your desk for the new (academic) year ahead, enjoy our round-up of indie and high street names for your autumn/winter 2022 mood. 

  • Wimperis embroidery

    The Style List: Wimperis embroidery
    Don’t let mindfulness and your creative energy take a back seat, this beautiful Wimperis embroidery is the perfect way to unwind. 

    Shop Wimperis embroidery, £40

    buy now

  • Naomi Sade Bake ’N’ Serve Cocoa Mix

    The Style List: Naomi Sade Bake 'N' Serve Cocoa Mix
    Vegan and cruelty-free, this loosely milled powder will set your make-up for 24 hours, taking you from morning to evening.  

    Shop Naomi Sade Bake ‘N’ Serve Cocoa Mix, £24.99

    buy now

  • Galaxy A53 smartphone

    The Style List: Galaxy A53 smartphone
    The peach Galaxy A53 5G will have you autumn-ready with an excellent display for commutes and two days’ battery life when you’re having one of those work weeks. 

    Shop Galaxy A53 smartphone, £399

    buy now

  • Mean Mail birthday card

    The Style List: Mean Mail birthday card
    Get organised now and invest in some of Mean Mail’s beautifully designed and cheeky birthday card bundles – you won’t forget a single celebration. 

    Shop Mean Mail birthday card bundle, £16 for six

    buy now

  • River Island wide leg pleat trousers

    The Style List: River Island wideleg pleat trousers
    Giving us all the Katharine Hepburn vibes, River Island’s wide-leg pleated trousers are everything we’ve been dreaming about for the new season. 

    Shop River Island wide leg pleat trousers, £29

    buy now

  • Moolifood selection

    The Style List: Moolifood selection
    Choose from thalis for two, vegan and veggie dishes, and Kerala and Rajasthan-themed menus with Mooli’s comfort food on demand – simply book in advance and swerve the takeout route. 

    Shop Moolifood selection, from £2.50-£35

    buy now

  • Martha Brook scalloped pen pot

    The Style List: Martha Brook scalloped pen pot
    With a nod to the pervading Memphis trend, Martha Brook’s scalloped pen pot will add a shot of happy to your desk. 

    Shop Martha Brook scalloped pen pot, £20.95

    buy now

  • Marks & Spencer Apothecary Energise shampoo

    The Style List: Marks & Spencer Apothecary Energise shampoo
    Don’t like Mondays? Make them instantly better with Marks & Spencer’s new Apothecary range of shampoo and conditioners that smell incredible. 

    Shop Marks & Spencer Apothecary Energise shampoo, £6

    buy now

  • Tan Luxe The Crème

    The Style List: Tan Luxe The Crème
    Tan while you moisturise with this excellent new invention from Tan Luxe – a radiant glow in September? Hell yes. 

    Shop Tan Luxe The Crème, £39

    buy now

  • Marimekko Oiva Berry mug

    The Style List: Marimekko Oiva Berry mug
    Simple, uplifting and beautifully designed, don’t underestimate the everyday joy a good mug can bring to your life. 

    Shop Marimekko Oiva Berry mug, £21

    buy now

