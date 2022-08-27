The Style List: 30 buys with back-to-school vibes
Tailored fashion, home-office finds, smart beauty… welcome in autumn with 30 incredible buys.
Noticed that new crispness in the air? The leaves turning brown? As much we love hazy summer days, the arrival of autumn immediately conjures up that inimitable back-to-school vibe: a sense of new beginnings, tailored trousers and skirts, pristine stationery and interiors that match our mood.
So inspired by the arrival of September, we’ve rounded up 30 of the most beautiful buys in fashion, beauty, interiors, food, drink, tech and beyond.
Whether revolutionising your morning commute with an electric bike, finding the perfect mug for pumpkin spice lattes or organising your desk for the new (academic) year ahead, enjoy our round-up of indie and high street names for your autumn/winter 2022 mood.
Trinny London Milly Lip2Cheek shade in Milly
For an uplifting pop of lip colour or a berry-stained cheek glow, Trinny London’s new multitasking shade is an out-and-about essential.
Carvela Stomper loafers
How much do we love these Stomper loafers? So much is our answer. They’ll work with your entire wardrobe and are a welcome autumn style go-to.
Doodles notebook
For to-do lists and daydreams, this Keeler & Sidaway design hits all the right notebook notes and is handmade in east London.
Cos pleated mini skirt
The chic way to update your wardrobe for a/w 2022, Cos’s navy pleat skirt is the thinking addition – wear with silk shirts or tees.
Pai Century Flower Lotus & Hyaluronic Acid Barrier Defence Mist
Do not leave home without this little genius that’s designed to boost skin’s natural barrier against the elements leaving you cool, calm and hydrated without any alcohol or oil.
Shop Pai Century Flower Lotus & Hyaluronic Acid Barrier Defence Mist, £39
Wimperis embroidery
Don’t let mindfulness and your creative energy take a back seat, this beautiful Wimperis embroidery is the perfect way to unwind.
Naomi Sade Bake ’N’ Serve Cocoa Mix
Vegan and cruelty-free, this loosely milled powder will set your make-up for 24 hours, taking you from morning to evening.
Galaxy A53 smartphone
The peach Galaxy A53 5G will have you autumn-ready with an excellent display for commutes and two days’ battery life when you’re having one of those work weeks.
Mean Mail birthday card
Get organised now and invest in some of Mean Mail’s beautifully designed and cheeky birthday card bundles – you won’t forget a single celebration.
River Island wide leg pleat trousers
Giving us all the Katharine Hepburn vibes, River Island’s wide-leg pleated trousers are everything we’ve been dreaming about for the new season.
Moolifood selection
Choose from thalis for two, vegan and veggie dishes, and Kerala and Rajasthan-themed menus with Mooli’s comfort food on demand – simply book in advance and swerve the takeout route.
Martha Brook scalloped pen pot
With a nod to the pervading Memphis trend, Martha Brook’s scalloped pen pot will add a shot of happy to your desk.
Marks & Spencer Apothecary Energise shampoo
Don’t like Mondays? Make them instantly better with Marks & Spencer’s new Apothecary range of shampoo and conditioners that smell incredible.
Tan Luxe The Crème
Tan while you moisturise with this excellent new invention from Tan Luxe – a radiant glow in September? Hell yes.
Marimekko Oiva Berry mug
Simple, uplifting and beautifully designed, don’t underestimate the everyday joy a good mug can bring to your life.
Makermark phone stand
Made using valchromat (an environmentally friendly, non-toxic material made from recycled pine and mill waste) and various woods, this is the phone stand we all need.
Le Labo Poivre 23
Intense and spicy, Le Labo Poivre 23 is available online this September as part of Le Labo’s legendary City Exclusive. Get it while you can.
Housebreaking by Colleen Hubbard
An intensely moving and beautifully written story of family, secrets and moving on – ideal for autumn evenings under a duvet.
Uniqlo rollneck
In a rainbow of colours, Uniqlo’s rollnecks are always an autumn/winter staple. Wear with everything.
Kiehl’s Breakout Control Blemish Treatment Facial Lotion
With niacinamide and salicylic acid, gently exfoliate and banish breakouts with this clever must-own from Kiehl’s.
Kiehl’s Breakout Control Blemish Treatment Facial Lotion with Niacinamide, £40
Charles & Keith backpack
Don’t underestimate the joy of a backpack; move from home to office to meetings with laptop, notebooks and water bottle in one.
Raleigh Trace electric bike
Boosting fitness, livening up your journeys and saving in cash over time, the new Raleigh Trace electric bike will revolutionise your life.
H&M Stoneware tray
For bits and pieces, trinkets and finds, the curvy interiors trend is going nowhere with this helpful tray.
Shorebreak alcohol free hazy pale
In need of delicious alcohol-free pale ale? Shorebreak’s tropical notes have you covered.
Shop Shorebreak alcohol free hazy pale at Firebrand Brewing Co, from £2.10
Formation Lumen necklace
Want some protection from negative energy? Formation’s “evil eye” necklace looks pretty and aims to ward off bad juju.
Ferm Living Meridian lamp in cashmere
Conjuring images of art deco-inspired 1930s apartments, this Ferm Living lamp is all we want for our home office.
Shop Ferm Living Meridian lamp in cashmere at Goodhood Store, £149
Ted Baker Kelsyas shorts
Where smart meets casual, these powder pink shorts can be paired with a suit blazer for an elevated look.
Ebru Evrim Down To Earth sports bra
Carefully designed to sit between your shoulder blades for comfortable support and movement, this yoga bra is a real find.
Jura Z10 coffee maker
Like the world’s best barista hanging out in your kitchen*, the new Jura Z10 can go from intense espressos to cold brews.
Shop Jura Z10 coffee maker, £2,295
Ben & Jerry’s Chocolatey Love A-Fair
The perfect treat for the weekend is the soon-to-be-released Ben & Jerry’s Chocolatey Love A-Fair ice cream collab which takes its inspiration from the Tony’s Chocolonely caramel sea salt bar.
Shop Ben & Jerry’s Chocolatey Love A-Fair at Tesco from 5 September, £4.90
