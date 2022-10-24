Halloween is nearly upon us, s0 this week’s Style List is full of gothic, ghostly designs celebrating the darkest nights of the year.

Ragged-edge knits rub shoulders with serpent-embellished tops while The Vampire’s Wife brings grown-up goth and Solace London channel a bat’s silhouette into a gorgeously opulent mini dress. Elsewhere, we present beauty transformed by nature’s finest ingredients into soothing potions while green-hued glitter, blood-red lips and dark lashes take centre stage…