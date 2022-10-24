Halloween style list
The Style List

The Style List: 30 gothic buys for Halloween

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Dark, seductive and enchanting: discover 30 beautiful buys inspired by Halloween on this week’s Style List. 

Halloween is nearly upon us, s0 this week’s Style List is full of gothic, ghostly designs celebrating the darkest nights of the year. 

Ragged-edge knits rub shoulders with serpent-embellished tops while The Vampire’s Wife brings grown-up goth and Solace London channel a bat’s silhouette into a gorgeously opulent mini dress. Elsewhere, we present beauty transformed by nature’s finest ingredients into soothing potions while green-hued glitter, blood-red lips and dark lashes take centre stage… 

You may also like

Halloween 2022: the best pumpkin patches near London to visit this October

As the shadows of winter grows longer, fill your home with candles, dried flower wreaths and delicious baked goods with gruesome twists. Make cocktails with mezcal and read eerie tales of dark suburbia… 

Feeling spooked yet? You will be. Discover 30 inspired buys for Halloween and into the winter ahead… 

Images: courtesy of brands

Each week Stylist shares must-buy products from independent brands. Sign up to receive the edit every Thursday and for 10% off your first purchase

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy