The Style List: 30 gothic buys for Halloween
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Dark, seductive and enchanting: discover 30 beautiful buys inspired by Halloween on this week’s Style List.
Halloween is nearly upon us, s0 this week’s Style List is full of gothic, ghostly designs celebrating the darkest nights of the year.
Ragged-edge knits rub shoulders with serpent-embellished tops while The Vampire’s Wife brings grown-up goth and Solace London channel a bat’s silhouette into a gorgeously opulent mini dress. Elsewhere, we present beauty transformed by nature’s finest ingredients into soothing potions while green-hued glitter, blood-red lips and dark lashes take centre stage…
As the shadows of winter grows longer, fill your home with candles, dried flower wreaths and delicious baked goods with gruesome twists. Make cocktails with mezcal and read eerie tales of dark suburbia…
Feeling spooked yet? You will be. Discover 30 inspired buys for Halloween and into the winter ahead…
Kurt Geiger evil eye cuff
See off evil spirits this long winter with Kurt Geiger’s dark and dreamy embellished resin bangle.
Submission Beauty glitter in green
This 100% plastic-free bioglitter from Submission comes in all the colours – let your imagination run wild…
Krispy Kreme Goulish Graveyard Dozen
Bite into Wrapped-Up Rita’s head and enjoy doughnuts filled with Lotus biscoff.
A Helping Hand by Celia Dale
A wealthy widow, a friendly couple…what could go wrong? Queen of the eerie Celia Dale takes you on an unforgettable tale.
Shop A Helping Hand by Celia Dale (Daunt Books) at Bookshop, £9.99
Illamasqua x Amy Winehouse Camden Collection
From liquid liner to vampish red polish, this new Illamasqua perfectly captures the art and self-made image of the late Amy Winehouse.
The Conscious pumpkin candle
Made by hand, this seasonal candle is almost too sweet to burn. Almost…
The Vampire's Wife t-shirt
Delightfully retro and perfectly on point: this The Vampire’s Wife t-shirt is made for All Hallows’ Eve drinks.
Wool Couture Kit cat embroidery
Get in the mood with this vamp-cat embroidery from Wool Couture Kit – a stitch in time…
Scream Pretty T-Rex earrings
The subtle way to channel monster vibes this year comes courtesy of Scream Pretty’s 18ct dino hoops.
MOA Fortifying Green Bath Potion
Pour this Fortifying Green Bath Potion into your bath and let the foraged peppermint, fennel, fir needle and sweet birch refresh and relieve post-treat or treating muscles.
All Saints Tempest Separo sweatshirt
Wrap yourself up in this embellished serpent sweatshirt and summon up some reptile magic.
Marks & Spencer Hairy Harri monster cake
From cupcakes to centrepieces, Marks & Spencer’s Halloween range has gone big, bold, and ugly this year.
Shop Marks & Spencer Hairy Harri monster cake, £4.25-£16 (in store from 19 October)
Bell Hutley scarab beetle tray
London-based designer and illustrator Bell Hutley uses nature and folklore to inspire her arresting designs. Did its leg just move?
Bird & Blend Campfires & Vampires tea
A blend of cinnamon, rose and cloves makes for perfect drinking round the campfire. Now, whose turn is it to tell a story?
Butler & Wilson double skull necklace
Effortlessly sweep from Halloween to the Day of the Dead with this elaborately gothic double skull necklace.
Byredo Fleur Fantôme mini candle
A ghostly, green bouquet of white florals makes this the ultimate burning scent for long winter nights ahead.
Denim & Bone X Rockett St George cushion
Uniting maximalism with magic, the Love To Love You velvet cushion is giving dark obsession.
Fortnum & Mason The Wicked Wicker Halloween hamper
Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spiced Caramel Popcorn and Witches Brew Hot Chocolate that turns green! (But still delicious…)
Shop Fortnum & Mason The Wicked Wicker Halloween hamper, £75
Paloma Wool Renzo circle aperture jumper
A chunky knit with a ragged finish is the chicest way to do Halloween – plus it’ll keep you cosy for the rest of winter.
Shop Paloma Wool Renzo circle aperture jumper at Liberty London, £165
Gail's skeleton speculoos
Everyone deserves a little Halloween treat with their 11am brews… Head to Gail’s for sweets galore.
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Superlift Volumising Spray
Give your roots instant uplift and add texture to Halloween hair with this genius new release from Sam McKnight.
Shop Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Superlift Volumising Spray, £26
Lush Lord Of Misrule body spray
Earthy patchouli and warm vanilla give autumnal vibes to Lush’s Lord of Misrule body spray.
Mat & Nat Zuke boots
Vegan, recycled and cruelty-free, Mat & Nat’s boots conjure up both style and vibes of Mary Shelley’s most famous creation.
Meri Meri ghost plate
Meri Meri’s Halloween decorations are perfect for parties that go on past the witching hour.
Mr Black Mezcal Cask Coffee Liqueur
To mark the Day Of The Dead, Mr Black huddled up with distillers from Oaxaca, Mexico to create the ultimate coffee-agave hybrid.
Rhug Estate Deep Cleansing Balm
Cleanse away the night’s revels using a balm summoned from the natural antioxidant-rich wild berries from the Rhug Estate in North Wales.
Solace London Riley mini dress
Elegant and enduring, this Solace London minidress is one to invest in now for a vampish look that’ll last forever and ever and ever…
Staub black pumpkin cocotte
The chef’s choice of cooking pot also happens to double up as an eerie addition to your tablescaping come 31 October.
Your London Florist dried bouquet
It’s giving Miss Havisham vibes – buy this gorgeous dried bouquet for All Hallows Eve and display its blooms all year round.
Zara Beauty lash extensions
A flutter here, a flutter there… Transform your eyes in a sultry new looks with Zara beauty’s selection of dark lash extensions.
