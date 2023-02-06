The Style List: 30 happiness-giving Valentine’s ideas
- Posted by
- Francesca Brown
- Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Pistachio perfume, luxury donuts, indie fashion accessories – discover the new February finds that are bringing the love.
February is here. As the skies begin to brighten and spring is almost within reach, we’ve created a Valentine’s-inspired Style List to fill your heart, boost your soul and leave you utterly uplifted.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself, for friends, your partner or if you just want something thoughtful to tell someone you’re thinking about them, then we’ve got all the gifting ideas you need.
With brand new beauty launches (Merit is launching in the UK this month, DS & Durga has created a brand new scent and Gucci is bringing back an old favourite), an unmissable book, unexpected present ideas (a ukulele, anyone?), fashion investments that’ll see you through to sunnier days and the best in new homewares. Here is February’s Style List.
Lucky Ink Valentine’s card
In need of a good Valentine’s card? Look no further than Lucky Ink’s delightfully fun designs that are handcrafted and original.
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat in Valeria Rose
Previously a limited-edition colour, Gucci is bringing Valeria Rose back for good in a contemporary shade that radiates simple elegance.
Shop Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat in Valeria Rose at Selfridges, £36
Astr the Label Irwin top
Layer up this pretty Astr the Label top now and then wear it as it comes once spring and summer arrive.
Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell
Set to be one of 2023’s biggest books with plaudits from Celeste Ng and Oprah, this multi-narrative story is all about the power of being a woman, destructive love and hopeful endurance.
Shop Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm (Transworld) by Laura Warrell at Bookshop, £16.99
Sam Edelman Loraine loafers
Pair with straight-leg crop trouser for an understand preppy finish to your February wardrobe.
Flying Tiger Jumping Hearts game
Sweet, simple and lots of fun, Flying Tiger’s Jumping Hearts game is ideal for minibreak train journeys.
Passoã Passionfruit cocktail gift set
Settle down for an evening with the people you love most and enjoy summer-evoking ready-to-drink Passoã passionfruit cocktails.
Shop Passoa Passionfruit cocktail gift set at World Of Zing, £15
Oyoy Living Mizu Coupe glass, set of two
Danish design brand Oyoy has created a coupe glass that will look chic on your shelves and in your hands.
Merit Beauty collection
With a cult status in the US and fans including Bella Hadid, Merit Beauty is launching in the UK – grab the coveted foundation-concealer The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion stick while you can.
Shop Merit Beauty collection launching 2nd February; Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, £40
Alison Fern You’re Smiling necklace
2023’s ubiquitous chain necklace gets a fun twist with a little smiley face in 22k gold-plated metal alloy.
Donutelier by Roladin vanilla raspberry donut
The unmissable dessert of the year comes courtesy of luxury donuts by Roladin; head to the glorious store in London’s Charing Cross to eat in or click and collect.
DS & Durga Pistachio
DS & Durga says its latest playful release was inspired by pistachios being “a good omen for romance – couples would meet under pistachio trees waiting for the sound of nuts cracking thus ensuring a successful and happy relationship.” How lovely.
Shop DS & Durga Pistachio eau de parfum at e-scents, from £148 for 50ml
Mimi Berry Stan bag
Searching from the perfect crossbody bag? London-based accessories brand Mimi Berry has created this traffic stopper to cherish.
The Art of Ping Pong Sunset bat
Up their game this Valentine’s Day with a bright and breezy ping pong bat in the colour of the sunset.
Innersense Clarity Collection
Innersense’s new Clarity Hairbath and Conditioner – with Comfrey Leaf and Japanese Swertia – will give all hair types a rejuvenating break from build-up, plus it’s ideal for sensitive skin.
Yutaka sushi making kit
Staying in this Valentine’s Day? Be inspired by Yutaka’s Japanese food collection and make something delicious together: it’s got everything you need from sushi nori to miso ramen.
Hades David Bowie Hunky Dory vest
Sweater vests are going nowhere, so invest in Hades’ glorious Hunky Dory design that’s handcrafted in Scotland by Shirley, Shelia, Finlay and Sharon.
Beats Solo 3 wireless
Comfy, easy to connect and with a battery life of up to 40 hours, these are some of the best wireless headphones we’ve ever used.
H&M Home quilted cotton storage basket
We cannot get enough of a pink-and-orange interiors clash and this quilted basket from H&M is a pop of textured colour for your bathroom.
Nikki & Me Allessa earrings
Whether you’re going all-out-evening glamour or want to add a quirked-out twist to your weekend look, these Allessa earrings are bringing everything you need.
Ferm Living Free cushion
Made from 100% raw cotton and embroidered with tiny naked women – say hello to your bedroom’s latest accessory.
Ole Henriksen HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil
Clinically tested to improve skin texture and moisture, mix five to six drops in your moisturiser overnight for a soothing oil.
Shop Ole Henriksen HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil at Boots, £45
Fender Avalon Tenor ukulele
For an unexpected gift, Fender’s rainbow choice of ukuleles will hit the spot – there’s even an app to get them started.
Feel Fit Evolve crop top
Feel Fit use recycled cotton and repurposed nylon – made from pre- and post-consumer plastic waste and spent fishing nets – to make their excellent workout wear. Plus, this top has thumb holes (the dream).
Espa skin stimulating body brush
Leave winter behind and start prepping for spring with Espa’s natural bristles from Mexican cactus plants improving your skin’s radiance.
Design By Nature dried flower bouquet
If you’re investing in Valentine’s flowers, may we suggest ones that will last; Design By Nature has gorgeous colours and dried bouquets galore.
The Crafty Kit Moomin cross stitch
Give the gift of a new hobby and wall art with this charming Moomin cross stitch kit from The Crafty Kit.
Arket cargo inspired jeans
With cargo-style pockets on the front, back and sides, these uplifting jeans are the easy way to do the look of the season.
&Klevering Happy jar
How can you ever feel grumpy in the morning with this little fella holding your tea bags or coffee?
& Other Stories wide belt trench coat
Stuck for gifting ideas? No one ever said no to a classic trench; we’re including self-gifting in that category too.
Images: courtesy of brands; World Of Zing cocktail gift set by Nic Crilly-Hargrave