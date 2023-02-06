The Style List

The Style List: 30 happiness-giving Valentine's ideas

Francesca Brown
Pistachio perfume, luxury donuts, indie fashion accessories – discover the new February finds that are bringing the love. 

February is here. As the skies begin to brighten and spring is almost within reach, we’ve created a Valentine’s-inspired Style List to fill your heart, boost your soul and leave you utterly uplifted. 

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, for friends, your partner or if you just want something thoughtful to tell someone you’re thinking about them, then we’ve got all the gifting ideas you need. 

With brand new beauty launches (Merit is launching in the UK this month, DS & Durga has created a brand new scent and Gucci is bringing back an old favourite), an unmissable book, unexpected present ideas (a ukulele, anyone?), fashion investments that’ll see you through to sunnier days and the best in new homewares. Here is February’s Style List. 

  • Donutelier by Roladin vanilla raspberry donut

    The Style List: Donutelier by Roladin vanilla raspberry donut
    The unmissable dessert of the year comes courtesy of luxury donuts by Roladin; head to the glorious store in London’s Charing Cross to eat in or click and collect. 

    Shop Donutelier by Roladin vanilla raspberry donut, £5

  • DS & Durga Pistachio

    The Style List: DS & Durga Pistachio
    DS & Durga says its latest playful release was inspired by pistachios being “a good omen for romance – couples would meet under pistachio trees waiting for the sound of nuts cracking thus ensuring a successful and happy relationship.” How lovely. 

    Shop DS & Durga Pistachio eau de parfum at e-scents, from £148 for 50ml

  • Mimi Berry Stan bag

    The Style List: Mimi Berry Stan bag
    Searching from the perfect crossbody bag? London-based accessories brand Mimi Berry has created this traffic stopper to cherish. 

    Shop Mimi Berry Stan bag, £109

  • The Art of Ping Pong Sunset bat

    The Style List: The Art of Ping Pong Sunset bat
    Up their game this Valentine’s Day with a bright and breezy ping pong bat in the colour of the sunset. 

    Shop The Art of Ping Pong Sunset bat, £26 

  • Innersense Clarity Collection

    The Style List: Innersense Clarity Collection
    Innersense’s new Clarity Hairbath and Conditioner – with Comfrey Leaf and Japanese Swertia – will give all hair types a rejuvenating break from build-up, plus it’s ideal for sensitive skin. 

    Shop Innersense Clarity Collection, £26

  • Yutaka sushi making kit

    The Style List: Yutaka sushi making kit
    Staying in this Valentine’s Day? Be inspired by Yutaka’s Japanese food collection and make something delicious together: it’s got everything you need from sushi nori to miso ramen. 

    Shop Yutaka collection, sushi nori from £1.70

  • Hades David Bowie Hunky Dory vest

    The Style List: Hades David Bowie Hunky Dory vest
    Sweater vests are going nowhere, so invest in Hades’ glorious Hunky Dory design that’s handcrafted in Scotland by Shirley, Shelia, Finlay and Sharon. 

    Shop Hades David Bowie Hunky Dory vest, £225

  • Beats Solo 3 wireless

    The Style List: Beats Solo 3 wireless
    Comfy, easy to connect and with a battery life of up to 40 hours, these are some of the best wireless headphones we’ve ever used. 

    Shop Beats Solo 3 wireless, £199.95

  • H&M Home quilted cotton storage basket

    The Style List: H&M Home quilted cotton storage basket
    We cannot get enough of a pink-and-orange interiors clash and this quilted basket from H&M is a pop of textured colour for your bathroom. 

    Shop H&M Home quilted cotton storage basket, £18.99

  • Nikki & Me Allessa earrings

    The Style List: Nikki & Me Allessa earrings
    Whether you’re going all-out-evening glamour or want to add a quirked-out twist to your weekend look, these Allessa earrings are bringing everything you need. 

    Shop Nikki & Me Allessa earrings, £80

  • Ferm Living Free cushion

    The Style List: Ferm Living Free cushion
    Made from 100% raw cotton and embroidered with tiny naked women – say hello to your bedroom’s latest accessory. 

    Shop Ferm Living Free cushion at Earl of East, £65

  • Ole Henriksen HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil

    The Style List: Ole Henriksen HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil
    Clinically tested to improve skin texture and moisture, mix five to six drops in your moisturiser overnight for a soothing oil. 

    Shop Ole Henriksen HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil at Boots, £45

  • Fender Avalon Tenor ukulele

    The Style List: Fender Avalon Tenor ukulele
    For an unexpected gift, Fender’s rainbow choice of ukuleles will hit the spot – there’s even an app to get them started. 

    Shop Fender Avalon Tenor ukulele, £89

  • Feel Fit Evolve crop top

    The Style List: Feel Fit Evolve crop top
    Feel Fit use recycled cotton and repurposed nylon – made from pre- and post-consumer plastic waste and spent fishing nets – to make their excellent workout wear. Plus, this top has thumb holes (the dream). 

    Shop Feel Fit Evolve crop top, £49.99

  • Espa skin stimulating body brush

    The Style List: ESPA skin stimulating body brush
    Leave winter behind and start prepping for spring with Espa’s natural bristles from Mexican cactus plants improving your skin’s radiance. 

    Shop ESPA skin stimulating body brush, £21

  • Design By Nature dried flower bouquet

    The Style List: Design By Nature dried flower bouquet
    If you’re investing in Valentine’s flowers, may we suggest ones that will last; Design By Nature has gorgeous colours and dried bouquets galore. 

    Shop Design By Nature dried flower bouquet, £40

  • The Crafty Kit Moomin cross stitch

    The Style List: The Crafty Kit Moomin cross stitch
    Give the gift of a new hobby and wall art with this charming Moomin cross stitch kit from The Crafty Kit. 

    Shop The Crafty Kit Moomin cross stitch, £25

  • Arket cargo inspired jeans

    The Style List: Arket cargo inspired jeans
    With cargo-style pockets on the front, back and sides, these uplifting jeans are the easy way to do the look of the season. 

    Shop Arket cargo inspired jeans, £39

  • &Klevering Happy jar

    The Style List: &Klevering Happy jar
    How can you ever feel grumpy in the morning with this little fella holding your tea bags or coffee? 

    Shop &Klevering Happy jar, £32

  • & Other Stories wide belt trench coat

    The Style List: & Other Stories wide belt trench coat
    Stuck for gifting ideas? No one ever said no to a classic trench; we’re including self-gifting in that category too. 

    Shop & Other Stories wide belt trench coat, £165

