Style List: 30 finds to bring you joy
The Style List

The Style List: 30 joy-filled finds for 2023

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Embrace the joy the new year with cosy fashion and interiors, mood-boosting food and drinks and thoughtful buys that won’t break your budget. 

January can be hard work, but it doesn’t have to be. With warming vegan food, uplifting beauty, soothing and nourishing skincare and beautiful buys to lift your spirits, now is the time to invest in good things. 

So this week’s Style List features & Other Stories’ brand-new Joyful collection, Skin & Tonic’s Happy Balm (specially formulated to lift mood and energy levels), colourful artworks from independent designers and sustainable style finds (glasses from Jimmy Fairly, a gorgeous Lirika Matoshi dress to rent from Rites and Merry People boots). 

You may also like

Sunset-inspired hues are predicted to be big in 2023 – here’s how to get in on the trend

That’s not all: we’ve also got an absorbing thriller for weekends in, clever tech to improve your life and useful buys for braving the outdoors. It’s the most wonderful time of the year… 

  • Hello Time planner

    The Style List: Hello Time planner
    The Style List: Hello Time planner

    Personalise the intro pages and enjoy the ultimate planner for every area of your life with handy motivational phrases to boot. 

    Shop Hello Time planner, £36

    buy now

  • LF Markey Fergus jeans

    The Style List: LF Markey Fergus jeans
    The Style List: LF Markey Fergus jeans

    There’s a reason the Fergus is LF Markey’s biggest-selling design: no one can resist a cinch waist jean working with a voluminous leg. 

    Shop LF Markey Fergus jeans, £135

    buy now

  • Joe Browns floral fox cushion

    The Style List: Joe Browns floral fox cushion
    The Style List: Joe Browns floral fox cushion

    The folk trend shows no sign of abating, and this bright and beautiful cushion is just what your space needs to give it colour and delight. 

    Shop Joe Browns floral fox cushion, £38

    buy now

  • Dovebrook vegan meals

    The Style List: Dovebrook vegan meals
    The Style List: Dovebrook vegan meals

    For a bit of self-care this Veganuary, Dovebrook deliver frozen ready-made meals featuring recipes including Mexican mole with seasonal roasted vegetables and tom yum soup. 

    Shop Dovebrook vegan meals, from £7.50

    buy now

  • Okiki Skincare sloe gin and blackberry soap

    The Style List: Okiki Skincare sloe gin and blackberry soap
    The Style List: Okiki Skincare sloe gin and blackberry soap

    The mother-and-daughter team behind Okiki Skincare wanted to make the perfect winter soap – and this is it with warming notes of sloe gin and blackberry giving the antioxidants. 

    Shop Okiki Skincare sloe gin and blackberry soap, £6.50

    buy now

  • What Happened On Floor 34? by Caroline Corcoran

    The Style List: What Happened On Floor 34? by Caroline Corcoran
    The Style List: What Happened On Floor 34? by Caroline Corcoran

    Rose and Will are two people connected by their job on a national newspaper: one works the day shift, one works at night. So what does it mean when Will goes missing? Curl up and lose yourself in this propulsive thriller (out 19 January). 

    Shop What Happened On Floor 34? by Caroline Corcoran at Bookshop, £8.99

    buy now

  • IRÄYE Revive Eye Cream

    The Style List: IRÄYE Revive Eye Cream
    The Style List: IRÄYE Revive Eye Cream

    Powered by the brand’s proprietary patented Lymphactive Complex, this is clinically proven to depuff and brighten the under-eye area and is a delight to use. 

    Shop IRÄYE Revive Eye Cream, £78

    buy now

  • Joanna Zenghelis tote

    The Style List: Joanna Zenghelis tote
    The Style List: Joanna Zenghelis tote

    In homage to her mother Zoe’s art retrospective at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, this gorgeous Joanna Zenghelis tote is all you need for everyday bits. 

    Shop Joanna Zenghelis tote, £36

    buy now

  • Skin & Tonic Happy Balm

    The Style List: Skin & Tonic Happy Balm
    The Style List: Skin & Tonic Happy Balm

    This Happy Balm has been two years in the making, and it’s full of bergamot, red mandarin and spearmint to boost your mood, confidence and energy while soothing dry or sensitive skin.

    Shop Skin & Tonic Happy Balm, £14

    buy now

  • Lumie Sunrise alarm clock

    The Style List: Lumie Sunrise alarm clock
    The Style List: Lumie Sunrise alarm clock

    Mimicking sunrise and sunset, the Lumie Sunrise clock will gently get you off to sleep then wake you in the morning – no clanging alarms required. 

    Shop Lumie Sunrise alarm clock at Curries, £42.99

    buy now

Images: courtesy of brands

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy