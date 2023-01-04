January can be hard work, but it doesn’t have to be. With warming vegan food, uplifting beauty, soothing and nourishing skincare and beautiful buys to lift your spirits, now is the time to invest in good things.

So this week’s Style List features & Other Stories’ brand-new Joyful collection, Skin & Tonic’s Happy Balm (specially formulated to lift mood and energy levels), colourful artworks from independent designers and sustainable style finds (glasses from Jimmy Fairly, a gorgeous Lirika Matoshi dress to rent from Rites and Merry People boots).