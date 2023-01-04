The Style List: 30 joy-filled finds for 2023
Embrace the joy the new year with cosy fashion and interiors, mood-boosting food and drinks and thoughtful buys that won’t break your budget.
January can be hard work, but it doesn’t have to be. With warming vegan food, uplifting beauty, soothing and nourishing skincare and beautiful buys to lift your spirits, now is the time to invest in good things.
So this week’s Style List features & Other Stories’ brand-new Joyful collection, Skin & Tonic’s Happy Balm (specially formulated to lift mood and energy levels), colourful artworks from independent designers and sustainable style finds (glasses from Jimmy Fairly, a gorgeous Lirika Matoshi dress to rent from Rites and Merry People boots).
That’s not all: we’ve also got an absorbing thriller for weekends in, clever tech to improve your life and useful buys for braving the outdoors. It’s the most wonderful time of the year…
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance lipstick
You cannot fail to feel more optimistic with a pop of pink that hydrates and stays put all day long thanks to McGrath’s matte-finish formula.
Handwoven basket by The Basket Room
Get your home organised in minutes with these coral and jade baskets to help you store all your miscellaneous bits.
Tulip print by Amyisla McCombie
London-based artist Amyisla McCombie creates brightly coloured images inspired by the nature and this Tulip print brings a warm vibe to the darkest of January days.
House Of Sunny Hypnotise Victory cardiganKnitted from vegan wool, this oversize slouchy cardigan from cult brand House Of Sunny will upgrade any outfit for instant cheer.
Origins GinZin Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser
With SPF protection and a blend of coffee beans and panax ginseng to boost and revitalise skin, this is the winter treat you’ve been searching for.
H&M wool-blend blanket
In purple, pink or white, snuggle under this throw or add it to your sofa for comfort layering until spring comes.
Oto x Bella Freud fan
Oto has teamed up with Bella Freud to make these gorgeous fans that come complete with CBD drops to combat everything from brain fog to menopausal sleeplessness.
Lirika Matoshi corset dress
If you’re planning for some big events in 2023, this gorgeous confection of tulle by NY designer Lirika Matoshi is available to rent from Rites.
Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild IPADoing Dry January? Then the Athletic Brewing Co has you covered with refreshing and fruity 0.5% alcohol craft beers.
Merry People Bobbi wellington boots
Merry People boots are the perfect union of practicality and pretty. Made from natural rubber, these will get you through to the first shoots of spring.
Hello Time planner
Personalise the intro pages and enjoy the ultimate planner for every area of your life with handy motivational phrases to boot.
LF Markey Fergus jeans
There’s a reason the Fergus is LF Markey’s biggest-selling design: no one can resist a cinch waist jean working with a voluminous leg.
Joe Browns floral fox cushion
The folk trend shows no sign of abating, and this bright and beautiful cushion is just what your space needs to give it colour and delight.
Dovebrook vegan meals
For a bit of self-care this Veganuary, Dovebrook deliver frozen ready-made meals featuring recipes including Mexican mole with seasonal roasted vegetables and tom yum soup.
Okiki Skincare sloe gin and blackberry soap
The mother-and-daughter team behind Okiki Skincare wanted to make the perfect winter soap – and this is it with warming notes of sloe gin and blackberry giving the antioxidants.
Findra Coorie hot water bottle cover
Stay cosy with this 100% ethically sourced lambswool hot water bottle cover from design company Findra.
& Other Stories Joyful charm bracelet
& Other Stories has released a Joyful collection featuring cheeky charm bracelets and cheer-inducing statement pieces for your 2023 wardrobe.
Gill Marine Aqua Parka
This parka may look functional (and it is) but it’s also slouchy and super cosy, making it the perfect companion during long winter walks and after cold-water swims.
Jimmy Fairly Edith glasses
The place to find chic glasses, Jimmy Fairly is going one step further with a limited edition collection of frames made from 100% bio-based polymer – a renewable and biodegradable material made from castor oil.
We Are Concentrate shampoo and conditioner
Filled with natural ingredients and avoiding added water, We Are Concentrate give gorgeous hair while saving the planet.
What Happened On Floor 34? by Caroline Corcoran
Rose and Will are two people connected by their job on a national newspaper: one works the day shift, one works at night. So what does it mean when Will goes missing? Curl up and lose yourself in this propulsive thriller (out 19 January).
IRÄYE Revive Eye Cream
Powered by the brand’s proprietary patented Lymphactive Complex, this is clinically proven to depuff and brighten the under-eye area and is a delight to use.
Joanna Zenghelis tote
In homage to her mother Zoe’s art retrospective at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, this gorgeous Joanna Zenghelis tote is all you need for everyday bits.
Skin & Tonic Happy Balm
This Happy Balm has been two years in the making, and it’s full of bergamot, red mandarin and spearmint to boost your mood, confidence and energy while soothing dry or sensitive skin.
Lumie Sunrise alarm clock
Mimicking sunrise and sunset, the Lumie Sunrise clock will gently get you off to sleep then wake you in the morning – no clanging alarms required.
Brabantia Make & Take lunch boxes
Designed with clever compartments for dips and sauces, Brabantia’s new collection of Make & Take boxes will transform your take-in lunches.
Novomins vitamin B12 with gummies
This brand new 100% vegan gummy vitamin range has everything you need for a January boost: from B12 for the nervous system to magnesium for fatigue.
Nooki Design Bellingham sweater and jogger set
From the sofa to socials, stay warm and cosy with this gorgeous matching animal print set.
Batch Coffee
However you make your coffee, there’s a Batch Coffee subscription for you – guaranteed to bring dark and delicious beans and grinds to your door.
House Of extension lead
Fed up of crossed wires? Update your home/office/charging station with House Of’s selection of bright and beautiful extension leads.
