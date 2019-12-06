The Style List: 30 little December pick-me-ups
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
Something festive caught your eye in this week’s magazine?
We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.
STRIKE A POSE
It’s the busiest time of the year – find your chill with Lululemon’s cushioned yoga mat.
£48, lululemon.co.uk
IN THE DETAILS
Tabitha Simmons is turning 10 – join the party in these pretty embellished flats.
£575, tabithasimmons.com
GOOD READ
With essays from Rose McGowan and Mary Beard, Stylist’s new book is an inspired gift.
£9.99, waterstones.com
SEEING STARS
If you want to add some personality to your table, Truly’s constellation plates have you covered.
from £18, truly.co.uk
ADD SPARKLE
If you can’t resist a sprinkling of glitter on cards (or yourself) go for this biodegradable set.
£25, wearthlondon.com
CHECK MATE
Wear these straight-leg trousers to the office with a blue shirt and chunky gold accessories.
£79.99, zara.com
SUGAR RUSH
Stock up on cola bottles and fizzy bears with Harvey Nichols’ range of retro sweets.
£3.95 per box, harveynichols.com
FACE VALUE
Three different acids swirl together in this Murad peel to dissolve dead cells and smooth skin.
£48, murad.co.uk
GOLD STANDARD
Unlock your inner warrior goddess with this gold-plated statement necklace.
£130, goddesscharms.co.uk
ALL WE WANT
To mark 25 years of Christmas bangers, you need Mariah’s iconic album on red vinyl.
£20, urbanoutfitters.com
FRESH SHEETS
Intensely moisturising, Garnier’s Night-Time Face Tissue Mask is the perfect bedfellow.
£2.99, superdrug.com
WRAP STAR
Food photographer Robert Billington has made his own fun wrapping paper.
£3.50, robertbillington.com
RED ALERT
Keep the cold at bay all winter and look stylish doing it with Uniqlo’s hybrid down jacket.
£89.90, uniqlo.com
HEAT WAVE
Bumble and Bumble Hot Oil Concentrate will bring heat-frazzled hair back to life.
£24 for 4, bumbleandbumble.co.uk
SNAP HAPPY
Ditch the plastic with 12 gorgeous Christmas crackers filled with wooden gifts.
£21.99, thefoodmarket.com
BRIGHT IDEA
Designed by Zoella, £120 from every one of these lights sold will be donated to Mind.
£395, bagandbones.co.uk
COME CLEAN
Keep this set of Claus Porto soaps for when your fanciest friends come to visit.
£25 for 15, net-a-porter.com
THINK PINK
The compact is pretty but the berry hue of Dolce & Gabbana Blush of Roses Cheek Powder is prettier.
£48, harrods.co.uk
CHEERS TO THAT
Personalise Sipsmith’s 100 Gin Cocktails book and get a bottle of gin at the Peter Jones pop-up.
£40, sipsmith.com
COLOUR POP
Small and perfectly formed, Lexon’s Mino Bluetooth speakers come in rainbow hues.
£29.95, stonegift.com
PLAY ON
In this deck of cards, each suit is a different music genre and song titles adorn every card.
£18, wearedorothy.com
TASTE TEST
Is it chocolate? Is it a notebook? All we’ll say is this: don’t try to nibble it in a meeting.
£2.95, rexlondon.com
NOTE WORTHY
Swirling with rose, peach pulp and musk, Narciso Rodriguez For Her EDP is truly delicious.
£89, houseoffraser.co.uk
ZEST FOR LIFE
Give festive cocktails a fragrant twist with Natoora bergamot lemons.
£2.79 for two, ocado.com
EVERYDAY HERO
New accessories brand Osoi has us hooked on its minimal handbags in classic colours.
£275, matchesfashion.com
FLOWER POWER
For party season, pair this floral dress with knee-high boots and statement earrings.
£120, stories.com
SILVER LINING
John Frieda Shimmering Silver Shampoo knocks back any unwanted brassiness in blonde hair.
£5.99, boots.com
HOT STUFF
Ensure your Christmas dinner is cooked to perfection with a genius Thermapen.
£51.60, thermapen.co.uk
FINE KNIT
Fair Isle knits are a winter staple, and this year they’re updated with lettering detail.
£210, napapijri.co.uk
SLEEP TIGHT
Filled with lavender and made from velvet, this Morris & Co mask is an insomniac’s dream.
£18, heathcote-ivory.com