The Style List: 30 little December pick-me-ups

Stylist Team
Something festive caught your eye in this week’s magazine?

We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.

  • STRIKE A POSE

    It’s the busiest time of the year – find your chill with Lululemon’s cushioned yoga mat.

    £48, lululemon.co.uk

  • IN THE DETAILS

    Tabitha Simmons is turning 10 – join the party in these pretty embellished flats.

    £575, tabithasimmons.com

  • GOOD READ

    With essays from Rose McGowan and Mary Beard, Stylist’s new book is an inspired gift.

    £9.99, waterstones.com

  • SEEING STARS

    If you want to add some personality to your table, Truly’s constellation plates have you covered.

    from £18, truly.co.uk

  • ADD SPARKLE

    If you can’t resist  a sprinkling of glitter on cards (or yourself) go for this biodegradable set.

    £25, wearthlondon.com

  • CHECK MATE

    Wear these straight-leg trousers to the office with a blue shirt and chunky gold accessories.

    £79.99, zara.com

  • SUGAR RUSH

    Stock up on cola bottles and fizzy bears with Harvey Nichols’ range of retro sweets.

    £3.95 per box, harveynichols.com

  • FACE VALUE

    Three different acids swirl together in this Murad peel to dissolve dead cells and smooth skin.

    £48, murad.co.uk

  • GOLD STANDARD

    Unlock your inner warrior goddess with this gold-plated statement necklace.

    £130, goddesscharms.co.uk

  • ALL WE WANT

    To mark 25 years of Christmas bangers, you need Mariah’s iconic album on red vinyl.

    £20, urbanoutfitters.com

  • FRESH SHEETS

    Intensely moisturising, Garnier’s Night-Time Face Tissue Mask is the perfect bedfellow.

    £2.99, superdrug.com

  • WRAP STAR

    Food photographer Robert Billington has made his own fun wrapping paper.

    £3.50, robertbillington.com

  • RED ALERT

    Keep the cold at bay all winter and look stylish doing it with Uniqlo’s hybrid down jacket.

    £89.90, uniqlo.com

  • HEAT WAVE

    Bumble and Bumble Hot Oil Concentrate will bring heat-frazzled hair back to life.

    £24 for 4, bumbleandbumble.co.uk

  • SNAP HAPPY

    Ditch the plastic with 12 gorgeous Christmas crackers filled with wooden gifts.

    £21.99, thefoodmarket.com

  • BRIGHT IDEA

    Designed by Zoella, £120 from every one of these lights sold will be donated to Mind.

    £395, bagandbones.co.uk

  • COME CLEAN

    Keep this set of Claus Porto soaps for when your fanciest friends come to visit.

    £25 for 15, net-a-porter.com

  • THINK PINK

    The compact is pretty but the berry hue of Dolce & Gabbana Blush of Roses Cheek Powder is prettier.

    £48, harrods.co.uk

  • CHEERS TO THAT

    Personalise Sipsmith’s 100 Gin Cocktails book and get a bottle of gin at the Peter Jones pop-up.

    £40, sipsmith.com

  • COLOUR POP

    Small and perfectly formed, Lexon’s Mino Bluetooth speakers come in rainbow hues.

    £29.95, stonegift.com     

  • PLAY ON

    In this deck of cards, each suit is a different music genre and song titles adorn every card.

    £18, wearedorothy.com

  • TASTE TEST

    Is it chocolate? Is it a notebook? All we’ll say is this: don’t try to nibble it in a meeting.

    £2.95, rexlondon.com

  • NOTE WORTHY

    Swirling with rose, peach pulp and musk, Narciso Rodriguez For Her EDP is truly delicious.

    £89, houseoffraser.co.uk

  • ZEST FOR LIFE

    Give festive cocktails a fragrant twist with Natoora bergamot lemons.

    £2.79 for two, ocado.com

  • EVERYDAY HERO

    New accessories brand Osoi has us hooked on its minimal handbags in classic colours.

    £275, matchesfashion.com

  • FLOWER POWER

    For party season, pair this floral dress with knee-high boots and statement earrings.

    £120, stories.com

  • SILVER LINING

    John Frieda Shimmering Silver Shampoo knocks back any unwanted brassiness in blonde hair.

    £5.99, boots.com

  • HOT STUFF

    Ensure your Christmas dinner is cooked to perfection with a genius Thermapen.

    £51.60, thermapen.co.uk

  • FINE KNIT

    Fair Isle knits are  a winter staple, and this year they’re updated with lettering detail.

    £210, napapijri.co.uk

  • SLEEP TIGHT

    Filled with lavender and made from velvet, this Morris & Co mask is an insomniac’s dream.

    £18, heathcote-ivory.com

