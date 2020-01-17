The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups for January

Something caught your eye in this week’s magazine?   

We’ve saved you the stress of heading to the shops – simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.

  • Mac Lunar ruby woo

    Mac updates its cult Ruby Woo lipstick with a makeover for Lunar New Year.

    £19, maccosmetics.co.uk

  • crew orange fairisle jumper

    Keep warm as the January chill sets in with this colourful Fair Isle knit from J Crew.

    £110, jcrew.com

  • Levi’s Ribcage jeans

    Levi’s Ribcage jeans have been updated for the new season. Wear this cord pair with tonal colours.

    £95, levi.com

  • Kindred App

    The Kindred app lets you share purchases, get discounts and give back with every transaction.

    free, kindred.co

  • Standfords Tokyo Guide city

    Discover the delights of Tokyo before the Olympics land with this guide to its coolest spots.

    £17.99, stanfords.co.uk

  • Tovi Sorga’s contactless bracelet

    Tovi Sorga’s contactless bracelet lets you pay wherever you go – no phone or purse required.

    £80, tovisorga.com

  • Fulfilled’s peppermint, lavender and rosemary conditioner

    Fulfilled’s peppermint, lavender and rosemary conditioner is refillable and 95% natural.

    £26, wearefulfilled.co

  • Donna Wilson’s soft bath mat

    Donna Wilson’s soft bath mat is just what you need to get moving on cold winter mornings. 

    £22, donnawilson.com

  • Bell Hutley’s handmade enamel tumblers

    Artist and designer Bell Hutley’s handmade enamel tumblers are utterly beautiful.

    £130 for five, bellhutley.com

  • pointed python-print flats

    Pair these pointed python-print flats with high-waisted white jeans and a beige knit.

    £330, marinarinaldi.com

  • L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream

    L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream has been revamped by Parisian design duo Omy.

    £21.50, uk.loccitane.com

  • MUNCHY SEEDS

    Moreish and delicious, keep a packet of Munchy Seeds on your desk for the 3pm slump.

    80p, munchyseeds.co.uk

  • Origins’ Hello, Calm mask

    Origins’ Hello, Calm mask nourishes and soothes skin with cannabis sativa seed oil.

    £25, origins.co.uk

  • life hacks by blind people

    The RNIB is highlighting life hacks by blind people, like using an afro comb to slice veg.

    £5, designmuseumshop.com

  • GHOST oversized, tiered dress

    Wear this oversized, tiered dress with black ankle boots and gold statement earrings. 

    £149, ghost.co.uk

  • Halsey’s album Manic

    Halsey’s album Manic is out this week and set to be a soundtrack to 2020.

    £10.99, itunes.apple.com

  • Woolrich’s timeless beige raincoat

    Keep the cold and damp at bay in Woolrich’s timeless beige raincoat with flashes of red.

    £340, woolrich.eu

  • SAVOY CABBAGE

    The humble Savoy cabbage is bang in season – just stir fry with ginger and sesame oil .

    79p, ocado.com

  • ead from lifestyle shop Hadeda

    Take your canine mate out and about with this gorgeous lead from lifestyle shop Hadeda.

    £60, hadeda.co.uk

  • Delhicious Mint Black Tea Scrub.

    Exfoliate and invigorate dull winter skin with Delhicious Mint Black Tea Scrub.

    £7.95, delhiciousbody.com

  • luxury ethical folding bag

    Faldan has created the first luxury ethical folding bag which collapses down to iPhone size.

    £495, faldan.com

  • Tokyo Bike BISOU

    Tokyo Bike is part of the Cycle To Work scheme and the teal Bisou will get you commuting in style.

    £580, tokyobike.co.uk

  • Amara’s Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

    Amara’s Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is great for your hair and kind to your wallet.

    £29.99, antidotestreet.com

  • Off The Record MUSIC QUIZ

    When you don’t fancy leaving the house, Off The Record is a joyfully silly guessing game.

    £10, joythestore.com

Lead image design: Alessia Armenise

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

