The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups for January

When you don’t fancy leaving the house, Off The Record is a joyfully silly guessing game.

Amara’s Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is great for your hair and kind to your wallet.

Tokyo Bike is part of the Cycle To Work scheme and the teal Bisou will get you commuting in style.

Faldan has created the first luxury ethical folding bag which collapses down to iPhone size.

Take your canine mate out and about with this gorgeous lead from lifestyle shop Hadeda.

The humble Savoy cabbage is bang in season – just stir fry with ginger and sesame oil .

Keep the cold and damp at bay in Woolrich’s timeless beige raincoat with flashes of red.

Halsey’s album Manic is out this week and set to be a soundtrack to 2020.

The RNIB is highlighting life hacks by blind people, like using an afro comb to slice veg.

Moreish and delicious, keep a packet of Munchy Seeds on your desk for the 3pm slump.

Donna Wilson’s soft bath mat is just what you need to get moving on cold winter mornings.

Tovi Sorga’s contactless bracelet lets you pay wherever you go – no phone or purse required.

Discover the delights of Tokyo before the Olympics land with this guide to its coolest spots.

The Kindred app lets you share purchases, get discounts and give back with every transaction.

Levi’s Ribcage jeans have been updated for the new season. Wear this cord pair with tonal colours.

Add some texture to your living room with these cool concrete storage cubes.

Keep warm as the January chill sets in with this colourful Fair Isle knit from J Crew.

