The Style List: 30 little pick-me-ups for January

SWIPE RIGHT
Mac updates its cult Ruby Woo lipstick with a makeover for Lunar New Year.
£19, maccosmetics.co.uk
ORANGE DREAM
Keep warm as the January chill sets in with this colourful Fair Isle knit from J Crew.
£110, jcrew.com
MOVIE NIGHT
Escape to a world full of one-liners and beautiful costumes with Downton Abbey.
£13.99, itunes.apple.com
KNOT TODAY
A hoop with a difference, these knotted Kate Spade earrings add an elegant twist.
£55, ernestjones.co.uk
FRESHEN UP
Beauty Pie’s Love fragrance is a captivating blend of bergamot, apricot and amber.
£125, beautypie.com
GET ORGANISED
Add some texture to your living room with these cool concrete storage cubes.
£98 each, raftfurniture.co.uk
FIZZY LOGIC
From lemonade and mint to cola and ginger, Gunna makes lovely booze-free tipples.
£1, gunnadrinks.com
PRINT OUT
Kinshipped creates chic wrapping paper using natural vegetable ink on recycled stock.
£2.20 per sheet, kinshipped.co.uk
RIDE HIGH
Levi’s Ribcage jeans have been updated for the new season. Wear this cord pair with tonal colours.
£95, levi.com
SHOP BETTER
The Kindred app lets you share purchases, get discounts and give back with every transaction.
free, kindred.co
GREAT ESCAPE
Discover the delights of Tokyo before the Olympics land with this guide to its coolest spots.
£17.99, stanfords.co.uk
TAP OUT
Tovi Sorga’s contactless bracelet lets you pay wherever you go – no phone or purse required.
£80, tovisorga.com
HAIR HERO
Fulfilled’s peppermint, lavender and rosemary conditioner is refillable and 95% natural.
£26, wearefulfilled.co
WORD PLAY
Donna Wilson’s soft bath mat is just what you need to get moving on cold winter mornings.
£22, donnawilson.com
FINE FORM
Artist and designer Bell Hutley’s handmade enamel tumblers are utterly beautiful.
£130 for five, bellhutley.com
WILD THING
Pair these pointed python-print flats with high-waisted white jeans and a beige knit.
£330, marinarinaldi.com
NEW TUBE
L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream has been revamped by Parisian design duo Omy.
£21.50, uk.loccitane.com
SNACK ATTACK
Moreish and delicious, keep a packet of Munchy Seeds on your desk for the 3pm slump.
80p, munchyseeds.co.uk
FACE TIME
Origins’ Hello, Calm mask nourishes and soothes skin with cannabis sativa seed oil.
£25, origins.co.uk
SEE DIFFERENTLY
The RNIB is highlighting life hacks by blind people, like using an afro comb to slice veg.
SUPER CHIC
Wear this oversized, tiered dress with black ankle boots and gold statement earrings.
£149, ghost.co.uk
TUNE IN
Halsey’s album Manic is out this week and set to be a soundtrack to 2020.
£10.99, itunes.apple.com
WEATHER PROOF
Keep the cold and damp at bay in Woolrich’s timeless beige raincoat with flashes of red.
£340, woolrich.eu
GO GREEN
The humble Savoy cabbage is bang in season – just stir fry with ginger and sesame oil .
79p, ocado.com
FURRY FRIEND
Take your canine mate out and about with this gorgeous lead from lifestyle shop Hadeda.
£60, hadeda.co.uk
CAFFEINE HIT
Exfoliate and invigorate dull winter skin with Delhicious Mint Black Tea Scrub.
£7.95, delhiciousbody.com
SPACE SAVER
Faldan has created the first luxury ethical folding bag which collapses down to iPhone size.
£495, faldan.com
WHEEL DEAL
Tokyo Bike is part of the Cycle To Work scheme and the teal Bisou will get you commuting in style.
£580, tokyobike.co.uk
SMOOTH MOVE
Amara’s Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is great for your hair and kind to your wallet.
£29.99, antidotestreet.com
MUSIC QUIZ
When you don’t fancy leaving the house, Off The Record is a joyfully silly guessing game.
£10, joythestore.com
Lead image design: Alessia Armenise
Francesca Brown
