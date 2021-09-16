Ghost’s debut activewear line is here – and it’s going to make you want to work out
The British brand is dipping its toe into workoutwear for the first time ever; needless to say, Ghost’s activewear debut is as cool as it is comfortable.
As is so often the case, when we look good in life, we tend to do better. Be it at work, in our personal lives or, indeed, at the gym.
When it comes to activewear, there’s a pantheon of brands crafting covetable wares, making it easier than ever to look good at the gym, and therefore do even better.
And entering the stylish activewear ring today is typically dress-centric Ghost’s activewear debut, which is brimming with cool and comfortable gymwear, and launches today.
Deftly named Go by Ghost, the 17-piece collection is brimming with retro-inspired colours and silhouettes, including ultra high-waisted leggings and cropped boxy jumper-T-shirt hybrids, perfect for a post-workout mooch.
“We are excited to build on our Ghost brand with the launch of Go by offering versatile pieces like the sweatshirts and hoodies in soft fabrics that can be styled with jeans, slip skirts, over dresses and also for exercise,” says the brand’s creative director Sameera Azeem.
Originally a dress-centric brand, Ghost was founded in 1984 by designer Tanya Sarne and has experienced a renaissance in recent years, in part due to a string of celebrity endorsements including Carrie Symonds and Holly Willoughby. And the figures don’t lie: sales on Ghost’s website were up 95% in 2017 compared to 2014.
Images: courtesy of Ghost