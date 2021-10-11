Rixo’s winter pyjamas are here – and they’re a co-ord lover’s dream
Hot on the heels of its fun-loving spring/summer 2022 showcase at London Fashion Week, Rixo is back with a line of winter pyjamas – and it’s arguably the brand’s best launch yet.
When it comes to feel-good fashion, few do it better than London label Rixo, whose whimsical prints and retro silhouettes are loved by fashion insiders and celebrities alike.
Whether it’s a floral frock or a patterned pair of trousers, there’s nothing Rixo hasn’t sartorially excelled in since its inception in 2015. And now, in preparation for the cosy season ahead, the brand has debuted its 17-piece collection of winter pyjamas, which is arguably its best yet.
Filled with its signature silhouettes and its beloved florals, the line also makes the case for the return of checkerboard print, which fashion as a whole is predicting big things for this winter (searches for the geometrical pattern are up 70% on this time last month, according to Lyst.)
The pyjama launch follows the debut of the brand’s spring/summer 2022 ‘Bon Voyage’ collection at London Fashion Week, for which it hosted a fun-loving afternoon in London’s Barbican conservatory for the fashion cognoscenti to get up close and personal with the collection.
Indeed, the brand’s next season line, which was designed to evoke the feeling of a holiday, is the first to offer its recently expanded size offering, which runs the gamut of UK sizes from 6–20 and has taken the label’s designers two years to perfect.
“We want as many women as possible to feel the best versions of themselves in Rixo,” Henrietta Rix, the brand’s co-founder said of the collection. “We are so pleased to finally be able to launch a wider size range to make women feel special and truly confident.”
Prices of Rixo’s winter pyjamas range from £20 - £175. Shop the collection here.
Images: courtesy of Rixo.