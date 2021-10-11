Rixo’s winter pyjamas are here – and they’re a co-ord lover’s dream

The pyjama launch follows the debut of the brand’s spring/summer 2022 ‘Bon Voyage’ collection at London Fashion Week, for which it hosted a fun-loving afternoon in London’s Barbican conservatory for the fashion cognoscenti to get up close and personal with the collection.

Indeed, the brand’s next season line, which was designed to evoke the feeling of a holiday, is the first to offer its recently expanded size offering, which runs the gamut of UK sizes from 6–20 and has taken the label’s designers two years to perfect.

“We want as many women as possible to feel the best versions of themselves in Rixo,” Henrietta Rix, the brand’s co-founder said of the collection. “We are so pleased to finally be able to launch a wider size range to make women feel special and truly confident.”

Prices of Rixo’s winter pyjamas range from £20 - £175. Shop the collection here.