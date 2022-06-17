Love them or loathe them, our clothes introduce us to the world before we so much as have to say a word. First impressions are irrefutably a thing, and the style in which you present yourself to the world often asserts who you are to people who don’t know you.

If styles could speak, though, what would they say about us? How would they summarise themselves? Would yours be sweet, delicate and amenable? Or would yours be anarchic, boundary-pushing and outrageous?

Henrietta Shirazu is a stylist who specialises in helping people to summarise their styles, which, in turn, assists them in decluttering their stylistic lives. To streamline a style is to understand it better and allow it to not overwhelm you, after all.