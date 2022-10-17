Stylist Live 2022: Stylist’s very own fashion catwalk is coming to life – this is how to get involved
Stylist Live is back – and so is its very own catwalk. This is what to expect and, more importantly, how to get tickets.
You may be under the impression that the gilded world of catwalks, runways and models is out of reach for those not deemed insiders by the world of fashion. And for the most part, you’d be right. This is precisely the reason why – as part of Stylist Live this year – we’re bringing our very own Stylist catwalk back – and it’s better than ever.
In a bid to peel back the fashion world’s curtain of exclusivity, the catwalk, which is sponsored by Max Factor, is brimming with looks that will show how everybody can wear some of the upcoming season’s biggest breakout trends. From the proliferation of punchy pinks to double, triple and even quadruple denim, there’s a Stylist-styled trend for everybody and they’ll all be available to see at this year’s Stylist Live catwalk sponsored by Max Factor.
To whet your appetite for the fashion trends to fall for at this year’s Stylist Live, this is what you can expect.
Power pink
Used as the only colour alongside black for an impactful Valentino show, pink is truly having a moment. This is a shade that reaches its full effect when worn top-to-toe in varying degrees of hot fuchsia, rose and blush. As well as beautifully feminine pieces, the catwalks were awash with punchy pink suits and tailored coats – adding an edge to the traditionally sweet hue. Among the big names having fallen for fuchsia are Huishan Zhang, Valentino and Rejina Pyo, among many others.
Totally tailored
The suit and all things tailored continue to dominate the catwalk, and this season it’s all about how you style it. Wear a plain white tank with smart trousers or a slim-fit hoodie under your overcoat. Among the swathe of designers reclaiming and reimagining tailoring are Stella McCartney, The Row and Bottega Veneta. Suit up, look sharp!
Texture travel
With travel firmly back on the agenda, this trend embraces a feeling of wanderlust with a plethora of eclectic prints, homespun knits and tactile quilting. Shaggy bohemian faux fur coats are styled with tough worker boots and brightly coloured knits are layered over leather. The blankets carried down the catwalk at Chloe and Gabriella Hearst tie in with this nomadic look.
Do denim
This classic workwear fabric was elevated on the catwalk this season. Always in fashion, the humble jean was used to style more looks than ever with a looser leg style keeping things modern, while head-to-toe denim outfits were also in evidence with a jumpsuit at Stella McCartney and a modern riff on the Canadian tuxedo at Dior and No Sesso.
Glitz and glam
2022’s optimistic return to going out ushers in a slew of feel-good sequined, sheer and ruffled looks. Keeping things contemporary and in keeping with the post-pandemic mood, designers were styling these high-octane pieces with everyday basics. Classic woollen overcoats, jeans and plain white vest tops were all used to make ‘going out out’ clothes feel cool for now.
Images: Getty, brands, Bronac McNeill.