You may be under the impression that the gilded world of catwalks, runways and models is out of reach for those not deemed insiders by the world of fashion. And for the most part, you’d be right. This is precisely the reason why – as part of Stylist Live this year – we’re bringing our very own Stylist catwalk back – and it’s better than ever.

In a bid to peel back the fashion world’s curtain of exclusivity, the catwalk, which is sponsored by Max Factor, is brimming with looks that will show how everybody can wear some of the upcoming season’s biggest breakout trends. From the proliferation of punchy pinks to double, triple and even quadruple denim, there’s a Stylist-styled trend for everybody and they’ll all be available to see at this year’s Stylist Live catwalk sponsored by Max Factor.