7 fashion buys on our Stylist Live wishlist
Where better to discover your new favourite fashion brand than at Stylist Live, our festival of inspiration taking over the Truman Brewery from 11-13 November. This year, we’re bringing back the much-loved marketplace where you’ll find over 100 pop-ups selling everything from wardrobe staples to stand out pieces. All these brands have sustainability at their core, so buy a coat that began its life as plastic bottles, or a tote bag composed of apple skin.
Damsons sky jumpsuit utility navy
Damsons utility style jumpsuit is the ultimate wardrobe staple for autumn. Hardwearing but comfortable, throw a thick knit over the one piece when cold weather hits.
Black & Beech feminist fingerless mittens
A great pair of mittens can take your outfit to a new level while keeping your hands toasty. These super soft cosy fingerless mittens by Black & Beech make the perfect gift for yourself, your pals and all the feminists in your life.
Cece Finery dak pagne tissé denim
If you love denim, don’t let it end with your favourite jeans. Cece Finery’s Dak Pagne Tisse bag is made from a generational fabric that carries rich Afrochic stories.
Issy London Ruby long recycled faux shearling coat
Fashion feels even better when it is sustainable. Issy London’s Shearling Coat is crafted from recycled polyester fibres that began their journey as plastic bottles. Snap this up at Stylist Live this November to keep warm all winter.
Hope Fashion cocoon roll neck jumper
Sweater weather is definitely here and this roll neck jumper by Hope Fashion is the ultimate luxury. It’s also made from recycled Italian yarn. What’s not to love!
Lucy & Yak ziggy trousers
Just because the skies are getting grey, doesn’t mean your wardrobe needs to match. Add some joy to your wardrobe with Lucy and Yak’s Ziggy Trousers.
