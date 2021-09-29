All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for a new pair of boots to update your arsenal with? Take your cues from the fashion crowd and don’t compromise on style.
Although it feels like only yesterday that it was 2020, it’s now the autumn of 2021, and having spent our allotted daily hours outside last winter, we should collectively relish the opportunity to spend as much time as we like in the great outdoors.
But, of course, what time in the great outdoors requires is an arsenal of clothes that will protect us from the tantrums that the weather gods seem to currently be throwing. Outdoorsy clothes to reflect our newly adopted outdoorsy existences, if you will.
Enter the suede hiking boot; the perfect hybrid of sartorial sensibility and stylish know-how. Championed by those in the know, the suede hiking boot is the perfect nod to life al fresco; a footwear choice that’s as cool as it is comfortable. And the beauty of them is that they can actually be worn for urban jungle-ites too; simply juxtapose against the daintiness and frothiness of a dress and a jumper for a daytime ensemble. These are a few of our favourite suede pairs of hiking boots that are crying out to be worn outdoors on your feet this autumn.
Marks & Spencer Collection wide fit suede lace-up ankle boots
Never one to shy away from an autumn collection that’s equal parts stellar and sturdy, Marks & Spencer’s brown pair of suede boots will help you ride out the weather in style.
Shop Marks & Spencer Collection wide fit suede lace-up ankle boots, £69
River Island beige suede biker boots
For those who want to dip their toe in the pond without having to commit too much, look to River Island’s creamy suede numbers. Pair with dainty dresses for serious style points.
Next Forever Comfort suede lace-up boots
For trudging through fields, mud, snow, or anything else you generally don’t want on your shoes, look to Next’s lace-up boots which, thanks to their earthy colouring, will camouflage the evidence of even the muddiest of rambles.
Longchamp suede ankle boots
The fashion girl’s take on the suede hiking boot comes by way of Longchamp, whose khaki boots are in equal measure pretty and practical.
Diemme Monfume suede boots
Diemme is the brand that fashion editors can’t get enough of. Its boots might look utilitarian, but pair them with your favourite pair of jeans or a maxi slip dress and just watch them come to life.
Grenson Nanette suede hiking boots
Whether it’s sandals or suede hiking boots, Grenson knows its way around a stellar shoe, and this pair of camel-toned beauties is proof.
Shop Grenson Nanette suede hiking boots at Browns Fashion, £325
Jimmy Choo Eshe flat shearling boots
Ready to splash the cash to show your commitment to your new al fresco lifestyle? Just look to Jimmy Choo, whose fur-lined boots are perfect for looking as stylish as can be on your walks.
Dune Phase suede hiking boots
If you’d rather nobody pay attention to your hiking boots, then Dune’s dark chocolate brown suede pair ought to be the pair you opt for.
Berghaus Fellmaster hiking boots
One of the OG purveyors of the suede hiking boot, Berghaus’ brown pair are proof that sturdy footwear can never truly go out of style.
See By Chloé Eileen hiking boots
Part leather, part suede, See By Chloé’s boots are the perfect investment piece for a pair of shoes that will stand the test of time and look good while doing it.
Ted Baker Allicia hiking boots
Part hiking boot, part snow boot, Ted Baker’s cool-girl creamy-toned boots are crying out to be worn not just for hikes but, actually, everywhere.
Images: courtesy of brands.