Suede hiking boots

Suede hiking boots are the comfort-first footwear trend coming for your wardrobe

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Looking for a new pair of boots to update your arsenal with? Take your cues from the fashion crowd and don’t compromise on style. 

Although it feels like only yesterday that it was 2020, it’s now the autumn of 2021, and having spent our allotted daily hours outside last winter, we should collectively relish the opportunity to spend as much time as we like in the great outdoors.

But, of course, what time in the great outdoors requires is an arsenal of clothes that will protect us from the tantrums that the weather gods seem to currently be throwing. Outdoorsy clothes to reflect our newly adopted outdoorsy existences, if you will.

Enter the suede hiking boot; the perfect hybrid of sartorial sensibility and stylish know-how. Championed by those in the know, the suede hiking boot is the perfect nod to life al fresco; a footwear choice that’s as cool as it is comfortable. And the beauty of them is that they can actually be worn for urban jungle-ites too; simply juxtapose against the daintiness and frothiness of a dress and a jumper for a daytime ensemble. These are a few of our favourite suede pairs of hiking boots that are crying out to be worn outdoors on your feet this autumn.  

You may also like

The 5 most playful and colourful autumn/winter 2021 trends to know for this season

  • Marks & Spencer Collection wide fit suede lace-up ankle boots

    Marks & Spencer Collection wide fit suede lace-up ankle boots
    Marks & Spencer Collection wide fit suede lace-up ankle boots

    Never one to shy away from an autumn collection that’s equal parts stellar and sturdy, Marks & Spencer’s brown pair of suede boots will help you ride out the weather in style.

    Shop Marks & Spencer Collection wide fit suede lace-up ankle boots, £69

    BUY NOW

  • River Island beige suede biker boots

    River Island beige suede biker boots
    River Island beige suede biker boots

    For those who want to dip their toe in the pond without having to commit too much, look to River Island’s creamy suede numbers. Pair with dainty dresses for serious style points.

    Shop River Island beige suede biker boots, £68

    BUY NOW

  • Next Forever Comfort suede lace-up boots

    Next Forever Comfort suede lace-up boots
    Next Forever Comfort suede lace-up boots

    For trudging through fields, mud, snow, or anything else you generally don’t want on your shoes, look to Next’s lace-up boots which, thanks to their earthy colouring, will camouflage the evidence of even the muddiest of rambles.

    Shop Next Forever Comfort suede lace-up boots, £64

    BUY NOW

  • Longchamp suede ankle boots

    Longchamp suede ankle boots
    Longchamp suede ankle boots

    The fashion girl’s take on the suede hiking boot comes by way of Longchamp, whose khaki boots are in equal measure pretty and practical.

    Shop Longchamp suede ankle boots, £545

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article