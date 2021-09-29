Although it feels like only yesterday that it was 2020, it’s now the autumn of 2021, and having spent our allotted daily hours outside last winter, we should collectively relish the opportunity to spend as much time as we like in the great outdoors.

But, of course, what time in the great outdoors requires is an arsenal of clothes that will protect us from the tantrums that the weather gods seem to currently be throwing. Outdoorsy clothes to reflect our newly adopted outdoorsy existences, if you will.

Enter the suede hiking boot; the perfect hybrid of sartorial sensibility and stylish know-how. Championed by those in the know, the suede hiking boot is the perfect nod to life al fresco; a footwear choice that’s as cool as it is comfortable. And the beauty of them is that they can actually be worn for urban jungle-ites too; simply juxtapose against the daintiness and frothiness of a dress and a jumper for a daytime ensemble. These are a few of our favourite suede pairs of hiking boots that are crying out to be worn outdoors on your feet this autumn.