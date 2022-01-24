Slouchy suiting is the simple 90s trend everybody’s wearing – this is how to style it
It’s time to dust off those boxy blazers and tailored trousers, for this year is when they look finally set to come into their own.
Forgive us if you’ve only just made peace with the tailored two-piece you have grappled with for the last decade or so, for the tailoring trend du jour marks a departure from the suiting we’ve known grown to love.
Indeed, the fashion fluent among us have staked their case firmly: slouchy suiting is the only way to embrace tailoring this year. You didn’t think the future of fashion was going to be sweatpants and loungewear forever, did you?
The spring/summer 2022 collections were awash with suiting separates and tailored two-piece sets alike, with Stella McCartney, Lanvin and Saint Laurent all riffing on the trend. Outside of the shows, the fashion cognoscenti clearly received the memo, too. Chic tailored blazers were juxtaposed by fluid, feminine bias-cut dresses, and easy peasy two-piece suits were made more casual with the adoption of trainers and un-done hair.
Of course, it’s no surprise that this year has been pegged as the comeback for the 90s slouched suit, given the grand minimalist dame Phoebe Philo’s return to the fray with her debut eponymous brand, which is slated for release later this year.
In fact, it’s precisely down to the Philophiles’ anticipation of the acclaimed designer’s return that fashion platform Lyst has predicted a spike in demand for “minimalistic pieces.” Since September 2021, it has noted a 33% spike in searches for co-ords, a hike of 55% for wide-leg suiting trousers and a rise of 22% for neutral tones. Net-a-Porter has backed the suiting trend so much that it included 80 different options for women as part of its spring/summer 2022 buy.
For references, take a trip down memory lane and channel Diane Keaton in Annie Hall, and Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes; the spring/summer 2022 way to channel the trend is by sporting a slouchy Acne Studios-inspired, boy-meets-girl duet that sings. Or, if your tailoring desires reside more in the boxy blazer camp, then drape one of the oversized numbers over a pared-back dress to inject some poise into an ensemble.
The Frankie Shop’s tonal two-pieces have proven to be the style set’s favourite on the streets of fashion week, while Acne Studios’ charcoal grey duo is one of the 80 items Net-a-Porter is betting big on for this season. For those that are new to the slouchy suiting revolution, look to River Island’s newly-reimagined Studio collection, which is brimming with seriously good quality suiting at a fraction of the price.
This is a fashion trend that actually transcends seasons and will help to ease you out of your pandemic-induced sartorial malaise. Suited and booted, here we come.
