Forgive us if you’ve only just made peace with the tailored two-piece you have grappled with for the last decade or so, for the tailoring trend du jour marks a departure from the suiting we’ve known grown to love.

Indeed, the fashion fluent among us have staked their case firmly: slouchy suiting is the only way to embrace tailoring this year. You didn’t think the future of fashion was going to be sweatpants and loungewear forever, did you?