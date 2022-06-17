Every year it’s the same. Summer creeps up on us from behind and, without seeing it coming, we’re profusely sweating, chafing and overheating.

If there’s anything – anything at all – that makes wading through a summer in the city more unbearable, it’s the mere prospect of pulling and tugging clothes over your head, only to have them cling to your body all day. There is nothing worse.

This is precisely where the ever-virtuous, hard-working smock dress comes in. The oversized swoopy silhouette lends itself to the act of cooling a body down without compromising on the art of looking good.

Now look, it might be that you’re resistant to investing in yet more dresses, and that argument is one that’s entirely valid (sort of). But the smock dress ought to be the exception to the rule.