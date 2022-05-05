All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These stylistic duos are about to make summer dressing a total breeze.
Nobody ever said summer dressing was simple, but there’s no need to make it even more difficult for yourself. Alongside the summer perennials of floaty frocks and everyday trainers – accompanied with statement sunglasses, of course – there are few seasonal staples that need introducing less than linen co-ords.
If the notion of a linen two-piece fills you with fashion fear, banish all ideas of frumpiness that might linger over the breezy style duos; this summer, they’re going to make your warm weather dressing game decidedly easier.
While linen two-pieces have long been maligned, this summer a clutch of brands have proffered them as cool and effortless duos that not only promise to keep you both physically and stylistically cool but also can be trotted out year after year.
Reformation has crafted bandeaus and cropped kick-flared trousers made from zesty tangerine linen, while high street stalwarts H&M and Bershka have spun the concept of summer suits on their heads by designing retro-inspired co-ords reminiscent of 60s silhouettes. This is linen as you’ve never seen it before, and you’re going to want one of each of these two-pieces. These are a few of our favourites.
H&M linen blend jacket and shorts
All this creamy linen two-piece needs is a punchy nail colour, some chunky hoop earrings and a pair of strappy summer-ready sandals. When bored of wearing the pair together, wear them separately as part of your seasonal wardrobe.
Cotton On linen shirt and shorts
Lilac is having a moment this summer and rightfully so, particularly when it looks as good as this lavender duo does.
Arket linen shirt and shorts
Available in black, beige and orange, Arket’s breezy linen shirt and shorts combo is going to make summertime mooches a walk in the park.
Reformation linen top and trousers
Crafted in a decidedly retro silhouette, Reformation’s bandeau linen top and trousers combination is a fashion dream come true. Keep hair bouncy and heels mini.
Cos elasticated linen shirt and shorts
Elasticated is just what our bodies need after a day of eating baguettes and drinking beers on the beach, but there’s no need to make it any less style conscious. This Cos two-piece is a case in point.
Reformation linen top and skirts
Linen co-ords needn’t be shirts and shorts, and this checkered Reformation two-piece is proof. Wear with a statement scarlet lip and slicked back hair for an easy-peasy summer ensemble.
Hush Heather linen shirt and shorts
The key virtue of the humble linen two-piece is that it keeps you physically cool when the weather is far from it; this Pepto-Bismol-toned duo is among the best we’ve seen. Wear with chunky trainers and statement sunglasses to really nail the trend.
Asceno Madrid linen shirt and shorts
You know the feeling on holiday of having had a fresh shower after a long day in the sun? That’s precisely when we imagine we’ll be lounging in Asceno’s terracotta-toned linen shirt and shorts.
Bershka tailored linen skirt co-ord
Should an occasion appear on the summer horizon that requires a slightly more elevated ensemble, look to Bershka’s pistachio-toned linen two-piece, which ought to be paired with towering platforms and lots of gold jewellery for optimal style points.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands