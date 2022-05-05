Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now

Linen co-ords are the easy-breezy staple your wardrobe needs

These stylistic duos are about to make summer dressing a total breeze.

Nobody ever said summer dressing was simple, but there’s no need to make it even more difficult for yourself. Alongside the summer perennials of floaty frocks and everyday trainers – accompanied with statement sunglasses, of course – there are few seasonal staples that need introducing less than linen co-ords.

If the notion of a linen two-piece fills you with fashion fear, banish all ideas of frumpiness that might linger over the breezy style duos; this summer, they’re going to make your warm weather dressing game decidedly easier.   

A linen co-ord is the summer staple that makes getting dressed in the warm weather easy.

While linen two-pieces have long been maligned, this summer a clutch of brands have proffered them as cool and effortless duos that not only promise to keep you both physically and stylistically cool but also can be trotted out year after year.

Reformation has crafted bandeaus and cropped kick-flared trousers made from zesty tangerine linen, while high street stalwarts H&M and Bershka have spun the concept of summer suits on their heads by designing retro-inspired co-ords reminiscent of 60s silhouettes. This is linen as you’ve never seen it before, and you’re going to want one of each of these two-pieces. These are a few of our favourites.

  • H&M linen blend jacket and shorts

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    H&M linen blend jacket and shorts

    All this creamy linen two-piece needs is a punchy nail colour, some chunky hoop earrings and a pair of strappy summer-ready sandals. When bored of wearing the pair together, wear them separately as part of your seasonal wardrobe.

    Shop H&M linen blend jacket and shorts, from £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Cotton On linen shirt and shorts

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Cotton On linen shirt and shorts

    Lilac is having a moment this summer and rightfully so, particularly when it looks as good as this lavender duo does.

    Shop Cotton On linen shirt and shorts, from £19

    BUY NOW

  • Arket linen shirt and shorts

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Arket linen shirt and shorts

    Available in black, beige and orange, Arket’s breezy linen shirt and shorts combo is going to make summertime mooches a walk in the park.

    Shop Arket linen shirt and shorts, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Reformation linen top and trousers

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Reformation linen top and trousers

    Crafted in a decidedly retro silhouette, Reformation’s bandeau linen top and trousers combination is a fashion dream come true. Keep hair bouncy and heels mini.

    Shop Reformation linen top and trousers, from £130

    BUY NOW

  • Cos elasticated linen shirt and shorts

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Cos elasticated linen shirt and shorts

    Elasticated is just what our bodies need after a day of eating baguettes and drinking beers on the beach, but there’s no need to make it any less style conscious. This Cos two-piece is a case in point.

    Shop Cos elasticated linen shirt and shorts, from £45

    BUY NOW

  • Reformation linen top and skirts

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Reformation linen top and skirts

    Linen co-ords needn’t be shirts and shorts, and this checkered Reformation two-piece is proof. Wear with a statement scarlet lip and slicked back hair for an easy-peasy summer ensemble.

    Shop Reformation linen top and skirts, from £80

    BUY NOW

  • Hush Heather linen shirt and shorts

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Hush Heather linen shirt and shorts

    The key virtue of the humble linen two-piece is that it keeps you physically cool when the weather is far from it; this Pepto-Bismol-toned duo is among the best we’ve seen. Wear with chunky trainers and statement sunglasses to really nail the trend.

    Shop Hush Heather linen shirt and shorts, from £55

    BUY NOW

  • Asceno Madrid linen shirt and shorts

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Asceno Madrid linen shirt and shorts

    You know the feeling on holiday of having had a fresh shower after a long day in the sun? That’s precisely when we imagine we’ll be lounging in Asceno’s terracotta-toned linen shirt and shorts.

    Shop Asceno Madrid linen shirt and shorts, from £185

    BUY NOW

  • Bershka tailored linen skirt co-ord

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 linen co-ords to buy now
    Bershka tailored linen skirt co-ord

    Should an occasion appear on the summer horizon that requires a slightly more elevated ensemble, look to Bershka’s pistachio-toned linen two-piece, which ought to be paired with towering platforms and lots of gold jewellery for optimal style points.

    Shop Bershka tailored linen skirt co-ord at Asos, £10.95

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands

