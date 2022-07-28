‘Ice cream sandwich dressing’ is the formula all fashion insiders swear by

It’s that time of year again. When the heat gets to our heads and everything starts to be related in some way to ice cream. Ice cream nail varnish, sorbet dresses and – wait for it – ice cream sandwich dressing. Yes, just when you thought you’d seen it all…

Now, the virtues of ‘ice cream sandwich dressing’ are as plain as the icy inspiration behind it and as simple as the premise of a sweet, summery sandwich. It’s a fashion formula that makes summer dressing decidedly headache-free, leaving you with more time to dedicate to the important summer stuff (read: park-bathing, sipping either prosecco or no-secco – either works – and strolling around at sunset as though you’re the main character in a Richard Curtis movie).