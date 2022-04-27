“This dress is pure happiness”: 7 women share their go-to feel-good summer outfits
Struggling to find inspiration for summertime styling? Seven women have shared their go-to feel-good warm weather outfits, and they might just inspire you.
When the well of sartorial inspiration runs dry, it can be difficult to piece together the Rubiks Cube-like practice of forming a put-together outfit.
It doesn’t help that the weather is temperamental, and it certainly doesn’t help that, now that the office is back on the cards for many, we’ve been cast adrift in a sea of stylistic unknowns. How did anybody dress BC (Before Covid) to go to the office?
The fashion prescription for anybody who can relate to this is a feel-good outfit, which – as the name suggests – is an ensemble that quite literally sparks joy. A feel-good outfit negates the sometimes-uphill battles of getting dressed in the morning and, instead, simply makes you feel good every time you catch a glimpse of yourself in a reflection. Who doesn’t want that?
In case you need a little nudge in the right feel-good-outfit direction, we’ve spoken to a septet of women who have shared their ultimate summer outfits. Happy dressing!
Meeka McKenzie, Social Media Assistant
“My go-to feel-good summer outfit would have to be a slip dress. I love a good slip dress because it’s a staple that you’re able to wear casually and comfortably with a pair of trainers or even dress it up with a pair of heels.”
Lauren Geall, Digital Writer
“For me, summer dressing is all about ease – and that’s why I love wearing this embroidered smock dress from Olive Clothing. It makes me feel put together without much effort and keeps me cool, too. What’s not to love about that?”
Billie Bhatia, Fashion and Beauty Features Director
“In my day-to-day life I am an avid black clothing dresser, for both my lunch-spilling tendencies and its inherent easiness, but in the summer months – particularly holidays – I adopt colour with a kind of ferocity and my dressing ethos becomes the brighter the better. This Asos Edition billowing yellow dress is the ultimate feel-good summer outfit thanks to its sunshine shade that practically imbues me with life as I waft my way around. This dress is pure happiness.”
Chloe Gray, Senior Fitness Writer
“Well, living in England means jeans and a nice top works year-round (because we still need full length trousers even in summer). I’ll tend to wear light-wash jeans, which feel a bit more bright and sunny, and I love loose, textured, coloured tops (silk! feathers! asymmetric cuts!) that add a bit of fun to a basic outfit.”
Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
“This Rixo dress was a birthday present last year and no piece of clothing brings me more ease and joy. In between sizes, I had it tailored and now it feels like a dress made just for me. Versatile – sometimes I wear it with trainers, sometimes with birkenstocks or sandals – it’s one of the most feminine items of clothing in my closet. The painted flowers and yellow/blue colour combination are like a breath of fresh air after knit-heavy autumn and winter months and I love knowing there’s a failsafe outfit in my wardrobe that feels as good as it looks.”
Amy Beecham, Digital Writer
“I am, and might forever be, a sun’s-out-legs-out kind of girl. I practically count down the days until I can swap knits and jackets for colourful mini dresses that feel oh-so chic while sipping rosé in the sun. At 5’3”, I like to make the most of what little leg length I do have, and nothing makes me feel more confident than an adorable sundress or curve-hugging bodycon, dressed up or down with trainers or strappy sandals. But of course, this is England, so my go-to for the unpredictable British weather is to throw a crisp, oversized white shirt over the top.”
Naomi May, Digital Fashion Writer
“Wherever there’s a highlighter hued minidress in the warmer months, chances are you’ll find me squeezed into it. There’s nothing I love more than basking in the sun wearing big, bright and bold bursts of colour that spark some serious joy. In fact, if the sun makes a continued effort to show up, then so too will I, and I might even throw some clashing accessories into the ring too.”
Images: courtesy of writers