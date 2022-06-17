The ultimate summer 2022 fashion shopping guide: the best clogs, cargo pants, tank tops and quilted jackets
From the return of cargo pants to the most versatile shoe for British summertime, meet the hottest pieces to have on your radar
The quilted jacket
A lightweight coat is essential in unpredictable weather. Our winter go-to, the quilted jacket has been given a summer overhaul with a cottagecore twist and we’re into it.
Snug Tank Tops
The hardest working piece in your summer wardrobe will be the tank top. Sleeker than a T-shirt, it’s perfect for layering under tailoring or a jumpsuit. Simply tuck in and you’re ready to go.
River Island, £18
Hush, £29
Agolde, £52.50
Weekday, £8
Anine Bing, £79
Karen Millen, £36
Mango, £12.99
Cargo Pants 2.0
With Y2K still trending, we are ready to channel our inner All Saints with this summer’s statement trouser – choose less voluminous styles than the early Noughties version and nothing too tight on the ankle for a more elevated take on the trend.
Whistles, £99
Marks & Spencer, £45
Anyday, £20
Dries Van Noten, £455
All Saints, £129
Clogs Comeback
They might be Marmite, but clogs are undoubtedly cool right now. From traditional wooden soles to flat slipper styles, they will fast become part of your everyday wardrobe as they go with anything and are great when you’re not pedi ready.
Zara, £45.99
Arket, £135
Penelope Chilvers, £159
Ganni, £295
Boden, £125
Isabel Marant, £450
