So long, skirts: this summer, it’s all about the rise of the skort

As the old adage goes, where TikTok goes, we are all soon preordained to follow. A quick glance at the renaissance of Ugg boots and the embrace of Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand Skims is all the proof you need (having amassed views on the app of 330 million and 1.2 billion respectively).

As a sticky summer in the city hurtles towards us, the most-downloaded app in the world is predicting the rise of yet another weird and wonderful relic of a bygone era: the skort.