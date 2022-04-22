No, that’s not your eyes deceiving you: that really is the sun (yes, the actual sun) peeking through the clouds at present. Hurrah! Our sun-deprived skins will finally no longer be pallid and vitamin D-neglected and our hands will once again be reunited with a glass of Aperol at all times.

But while the return of something that at least closely resembles summer is something to be heralded, attentions must once again be turned towards our tired and lacklustre summer wardrobes. After two summers of stop-and-start lockdowns, courtesy of the government’s omni-dithering, there’s a high chance you’re lacking a few key essentials to make getting dressed in the heat a breeze.