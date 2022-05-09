Now that spring has sprung, we’ve left it firmly in drizzly April. It’s time to turn our attention to the season that deserves our full fashion attention: summer.

Forget December, if there’s any time of the year that demands that you shine as bright and twinkly as never before, it’s summer, especially now that going “out-out” is properly back on the menu.

Should the prospect of warm weather fill you with a sense of dread, ease the headache of summer styling with a healthy helping of inspiration, which – luckily for you – we have in droves from our favourite fashion insiders.

We asked them what they’ll be wearing on repeat this summer, and all we can say is – you’re going to want one of everything they mention. Happy summer styling!