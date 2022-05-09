What to wear this summer, according to 5 fashion insiders
From dreamy dresses in sorbet shades to statement sunnies and shorts that demand attention, this is what our favourite fashion insiders will be wearing on repeat this summer.
Now that spring has sprung, we’ve left it firmly in drizzly April. It’s time to turn our attention to the season that deserves our full fashion attention: summer.
Forget December, if there’s any time of the year that demands that you shine as bright and twinkly as never before, it’s summer, especially now that going “out-out” is properly back on the menu.
Should the prospect of warm weather fill you with a sense of dread, ease the headache of summer styling with a healthy helping of inspiration, which – luckily for you – we have in droves from our favourite fashion insiders.
We asked them what they’ll be wearing on repeat this summer, and all we can say is – you’re going to want one of everything they mention. Happy summer styling!
Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director
“For someone whose wardrobe is 80% black (big spiller over here), nothing makes me happier than bright and bold summer dressing. Even the hot and sticky Tube can’t put a dent in my spirits if I’m wearing a wafty dress.
My summer style staples are quite simple in form and in function. I choose billowing shapes in breathable fabrics, usually midi or maxi in length, and pieces that can be easily pared with simple sandals, or trainers depending on how many steps I’m aiming for that day. I’ll snap up these dresses in most colours and prints to give some variety to my preferred oversized kaftan-style shape – just never purple, that’s not my jam.
In the summer months I won’t ever be seen without three things: a fan (a chic handheld is all you need), chunky gold hoops, and Prada sandals. Call me a fashion cliché but no one does it better.”
Nana Acheampong, fashion and celebrity stylist
“Spring and summer are my absolute favourite seasons; any excuse to have a legitimate reason to wear less (I hate the layering that comes in winter) and bring my colourful wardrobe to life is a win in my eyes.
This year I’ll be sticking to slip dresses, both mini and midi, as they are so easy to dress up or down depending on when and where I’m wearing them. I’m also enjoying all the block colour mini skirts that look great with an oversized blazer.
As you may have gathered, I love to get my legs out, so another item I love in summer is a pair of tailored or racer-style shorts. You also won’t catch me without a pair of great sunglasses – most likely Gucci, which is my forever obsession. I’ve bought four pairs in the last two months alone.”
Trishna Goklani, social media consultant
“I’ve been really into colours ever since the warmer weather started. It feels weird now going out in an all-black outfit but if I do, I’ll make sure to include bright colours in my jacket or accessories. I wore a black linen jumpsuit this weekend with a beige trench coat and a pair of bright emerald green summer sandals.
My summer style staples this year are, without a doubt, statement sandals and slides and also loose trousers, printed sunhats and summer totes. I really want to get into the effortless mismatched and effortless sense of summer dressing – the loose silhouettes, flowy Reformation sundresses, chunky sandals, and big linen shirts with everything (I’m particularly loving my blue one from Riley Studio). A kind of perpetual on-holiday style is what I’m going for.”
Abisola Omole, creative director
“I think a lot of people usually find that if they’re wearing brighter or bolder colours it means they’re having more fun or that it’s boosting their mood. In some cases it can, and does, but I know that whether I’m wearing a neon orange top or a beige dress this summer, I’ll still be having a great time. There are a lot of beige and neutrals in my first Amazon Fashion edit, which are lightweight, feel-good and easy to wear for summer.
I’ll be wearing all the crop tops and all the linen. The whole coastal grandma trend is so me; so expect a lot of crop tops, cashmere shorts and linen shirts. For those warm summer nights (which I can’t wait for), the JW Pei bag from my edit will be a staple – it’s baby blue and adds a fun pop of colour to any outfit.”
Ell Richardson, content creator
“Summer is my favourite time of year for styling. It allows me to strip back my wardrobe entirely and focus on simple but striking silhouettes. My go-to’s this summer will be cargo trousers and fun tops to add a pop of interest to my outfits. I love experimenting with wearing warm colours in the summer – browns with bursts of green are my favourite. To finish off, I always accessorise with gold earrings, sunglasses and mini bags to pull my outfits together.
My summer staple will be my new Tye slides by Dear Frances. They are the perfect shape to style with wide-leg trousers or oversized dresses and they’re ideal for wandering around the city in the sun – something I plan on doing a lot of.”
Images: courtesy of Getty, brands and insiders.