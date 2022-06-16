“This is the one piece of styling advice I give everyone during summer”

You don’t need me to tell you that it’s hot – very, very hot – right now, particularly those in the south and living shoulder-to-shoulder with everybody else in the city.

During the warmer months, metropolitan living comes into its own – Aperols in the park after work, late-night dinners with friends, giddy first dates under the twinkle of the beaming sun – but it also becomes increasingly harder to keep cool.

I’ve called the weird and utterly wonderful city that is London home for most of my life, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that summer styling isn’t easy, but there’s one trick that I’ve extolled at large: sizing up in absolutely everything you own.