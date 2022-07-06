In the realm of things you’d like to be doing during the warmer months of the year, the chances are that packing for a summer holiday or staycation isn’t exactly high on your list.

From having to guesstimate how many pairs of pants you’ll need for a four-day trip away (the answer is always double the number of days you’re away, in my experience) to having to press all of your bodyweight onto your suitcase until it decides to finally zip shut, the act of packing is truly a fine art.

Aside from there being a plethora of helpful how-to guides debunking packing myths, there is help to be found elsewhere in the form of digitised wardrobe app Whering.