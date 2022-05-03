Now that the office is back (remember the office?), there’s many a frazzled morning brain trying to make sense of the clothes lining the recesses of their wardrobes.

If this hit a nerve, you’re not alone. After how-ever-many-months spent WFB (Working From Bed), WFKT (Working From Kitchen Table) or WFFH (Working From a Friend’s House), for many the office is being woven back into our daily rituals, which means that the sweatpant/pyjama hybrids we haven’t taken off for two years are facing relegation. And if there’s one thing your CEO doesn’t need to see, it’s just how feral your bottom half’s fashion game really has become.

There’s help at hand, though, and for those returning to the world of work wives, £15 Pret lunches and water-cooler chat, it’s in the form of this bumper guide to dressing for a return to the office – specifically during the balmy months of summer. After all, if there’s anything that could make the return of dressing in the dark after a 6am alarm even worse, it’s the concept of doing it in the blazing heat too.