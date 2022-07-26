Join Stylist’s fashion editor, Naomi May, for a live Q&A
Do you want your summer style dilemmas solved by a pro? Join our member-exclusive Meet The Team event at 5.30pm on Tuesday 2 August for personalised fashion advice.
From heatwaves to the inevitable rain, summer dressing can be difficult at the best of times. Throw in the fact that many of us are still adjusting to office wear after WFH for the best part of two years, identifying what to wear to the office when temperatures peak is enough to have us pining after our trusty sweatpants.
Enter Stylist fashion editor Naomi May, who will be going live next week to solve your summer style dilemmas. Need advice on packing for your summer holiday? Wondering if shorts are acceptable to wear to the office? Join Naomi at our upcoming Meet The Team event and receive personalised, expert advice.
When: Tuesday 2 August, 5.30pm
Where: Right here online
Who: Stylist’s editor-in-chief, Lisa Smosarski, will join fashion editor Naomi May to quiz her on summer office dressing, what to pack for a staycation and what’s currently on her shopping wishlist.
Tickets: The event is exclusive to Stylist Extra members. Sign up for just £3.99 and get unlimited access to the world of Stylist.
If you’re already a Stylist Extra or VIP member, then you already have access to this session as part of your membership. Log in and join the event here. If you’re not a Stylist Extra member, you can find out more about the new platform here.
We can’t wait to see you there!