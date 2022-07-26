From heatwaves to the inevitable rain, summer dressing can be difficult at the best of times. Throw in the fact that many of us are still adjusting to office wear after WFH for the best part of two years, identifying what to wear to the office when temperatures peak is enough to have us pining after our trusty sweatpants.

Enter Stylist fashion editor Naomi May, who will be going live next week to solve your summer style dilemmas. Need advice on packing for your summer holiday? Wondering if shorts are acceptable to wear to the office? Join Naomi at our upcoming Meet The Team event and receive personalised, expert advice.