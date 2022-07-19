How to dress for summer in the city (and not be super sweaty)
Being in a city when the temperatures rise isn’t quite the same as being by a beach, so here are some tips on how to dress for warm-weather days.
When you’re on holiday, hot weather is made more bearable thanks to access to a pool or the sea for a quick cool-down dip. In a city, however, it can get stuffy, particularly when in the midst of a record-breaking heatwave. And seeing as we Brits have the weather as a main topic of conversation on the daily, we’ll let you know that we’re “too hot” as soon as temperatures reach 20°C.
Getting a good night’s sleep can be tricky, but knowing what to wear can be even harder. If you live or work in the city, a bikini may be frowned upon as everyday attire during summer, so you have to think outside of the holiday box and opt for wearable (read: non-sweaty) outfits instead.
This is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to give you a few tips on what to wear during summer, and it includes dresses with in-built air vents, Kendall Jenner’s favourite top style and the wardrobe basic everyone owns. Keep scrolling for four outfits to copy for summer in the city.
Invest in a short-sleeved shirt co-ord
The short-sleeved shirt has become a bit of a phenomenon this season. Maybe it’s because the likes of Matteau has new iterations for 2022 or the fact every fashion person is raiding the Jacquemus men’s section for an oversized style to wear on repeat. There’s something effortless about the boxy style that makes any outfit look instantly cool, and when worn with a matching pair of trousers, shorts or a skirt, it gains even more kudos.
When it comes to materials, opt for cotton or linen and wear as a loose-fit look so you can be easy-breezy in the city. And if you want to make them feel even fresher for summer, take note from us: triple co-ords are a thing, and they’re about to blow up.
Rely on the humble vest top
Let’s just take a minute for the classic vest top, shall we? A wardrobe basic by name, but not by nature; it’s a hero item that will serve any wearer well each and every summer season. You can quite easily wear it on its own with a skirt, just like Tamu McPherson (above) for the hottest of days, and when it’s cooler, it’ll look just as good under an oversized shirt or blazer.
You can also style them with tailored trousers and sliders for a City-slicker vibe that’ll never fail to look polished yet casual, all at the same time.
Embrace the cut-out dress trend
Everyone from Stella McCartney to Jonathan Simkhai put cut-out dresses on the runway for spring/summer 2022, and every other brand soon cottoned on. With high street heroes Mango, & Other Stories and Zara leading the way, there’s no shortage of dresses with the skin-baring detail. And while it may not sound wearable, you can flash as much flesh as you want so one small waist cutout (as seen above) will suffice.
Not only does this style tick off a major summer trend, but it’s also going to be noticeably cooler during the warmer months in a city thanks to the breathable holes. Want to know the key to making it wearable? Opt for a floaty, flattering midi dress instead of some of the bodycon styles that were spotted on the catwalk.
Swap a blazer for a waistcoat
If you’re a tailoring fan, a minimalist or both, then the waistcoat will be your new favourite item of clothing. Instead of a heavier blazer, switch to a slightly baggy waistcoat (like Kendall Jenner) and team with wide-leg trousers for the perfect everyday ensemble.
The easy, fuss-free way to do tailoring in summer, city walk-appropriate by teaming with chunky flat sandals and a practical bag.
