How to dress for summer in the city (and not be super sweaty)

When you’re on holiday, hot weather is made more bearable thanks to access to a pool or the sea for a quick cool-down dip. In a city, however, it can get stuffy, particularly when in the midst of a record-breaking heatwave. And seeing as we Brits have the weather as a main topic of conversation on the daily, we’ll let you know that we’re “too hot” as soon as temperatures reach 20°C.

Getting a good night’s sleep can be tricky, but knowing what to wear can be even harder. If you live or work in the city, a bikini may be frowned upon as everyday attire during summer, so you have to think outside of the holiday box and opt for wearable (read: non-sweaty) outfits instead.

This is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to give you a few tips on what to wear during summer, and it includes dresses with in-built air vents, Kendall Jenner’s favourite top style and the wardrobe basic everyone owns. Keep scrolling for four outfits to copy for summer in the city.