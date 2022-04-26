9 simple summer outfit ideas to help style out the warm weather

While we admit with trepidation that summer may have arrived at our doorsteps earlier than expected this year, the same can’t necessarily be said of the organisation of our warm-weather wardrobes.

Having spent the last couple of summers spent in the confines of our box flats, the chances are that ‘summer dressing’ hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of our minds.

Given the emergence of feral girl summer though, that’s set to change. Life is (sort of) back, and so is dressing up to spark joy – summer outfits included.

Forget relying on the same arsenal of dresses you’ve worn for the last year. Forget the shorts that are – put plainly – just sad to look at. Instead, consider your summer-dressing options with the same vigour that you use to rush to the pub at the end of the day on Friday. These are outfits that needn’t be predictable; they just need a tiny bit of consideration and they’ll see you through the balmiest of climes with minimal effort from you, the wearer. What could be better?