9 simple summer outfit ideas to help style out the warm weather
From blazers to dresses and everything in between – if the weight of warm-weather dressing is taking its toll on you, consider these outfit ideas to be your saving grace.
While we admit with trepidation that summer may have arrived at our doorsteps earlier than expected this year, the same can’t necessarily be said of the organisation of our warm-weather wardrobes.
Having spent the last couple of summers spent in the confines of our box flats, the chances are that ‘summer dressing’ hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of our minds.
Given the emergence of feral girl summer though, that’s set to change. Life is (sort of) back, and so is dressing up to spark joy – summer outfits included.
Forget relying on the same arsenal of dresses you’ve worn for the last year. Forget the shorts that are – put plainly – just sad to look at. Instead, consider your summer-dressing options with the same vigour that you use to rush to the pub at the end of the day on Friday. These are outfits that needn’t be predictable; they just need a tiny bit of consideration and they’ll see you through the balmiest of climes with minimal effort from you, the wearer. What could be better?
Don’t underestimate the clout of a punchy-toned floral co-ord. Not only does being a duet make it simple and straightforward to style, but it can also be dressed up or down depending on how you’re feeling. A true deserved summer staple.
Dresses needn’t always be worn sans trousers. In fact, one of the most recent collection’s biggest takeaways was how dresses-and-trouser combos are set to hit the bigtime this year, so trial it during the warm months with your favourite pair of slouchy jeans.
If wearing your scarf in its traditional sense – around your head – is proving too sweat-inducing, then try wearing it wrapped around your chest in a true nod to the 90s.
A simple shirt dress is a style all-rounder, all year long, but these easy-breezy frocks come into their own come summer. Wear with your favourite strappy sandals and lashings of fun gold jewellery to really amp it up.
Not only is a sweater vest a no-brainer knit perfect for winter, it also seamlessly transitions into a summertime staple with minimal effort. Simply throw on without any additional layers with a bucket hat and your favourite trousers, and there you have it: desk-to-dusk dressing done right.
Don’t relegate your boxy blazer to the dusty confines of the back of your wardrobe just yet: simply wear it over a snug white T-shirt and matching white shorts to let it make as much of an impact in summer as it does in winter.
Don’t underestimate the impact of a simple T-shirt and skirt combo. Simply make your T-shirt crisp and your skirt en vogue, and there you have a forever recyclable summer outfit.
Boxy blazers aren’t only amazing for draping over top of slinky slips and shrunken T-shirts, they’re also a marvelous addition to a summer wardrobe in the style of a dress. Structured, straightforward: this is summer dressing made simple and done right.
Resurrected from the retro grave are catsuits, which – believe it or not – are back and better than ever before. On the streets of Copenhagen, they’re juxtaposed with boxy blazers for an easy ensemble that stops the show and does all of the talking for you.
Images: courtesy of Getty