What to pack for a summer road trip, according to these Twitch stars
From dresses to tank tops and forever denim shorts, these are the summer style essentials for a road trip.
Ignoring the widespread travel delays that have spun the industry on its head in recent weeks, holidays are back on – sort of.
If you’re looking to dodge the endless queues at Gatwick and avoid having to sit on a static plane in the sweltering heat, then a low-key break might just be what you need.
There are endless ways, as we know after two years of UK-based lockdown living, to enjoy more pared-back holidays, and a road trip is one of them, which the team at Amazon Fashion know all too well.
This summer, stars of the video-gaming platform Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, and which boasted 1.3 million registered users last year alone, will take part in a summer road trip throughout Europe, taking part in styling and fashion challenges as they travel. Among the brands that will challenge the Twitch stars along the way are Tommy Hilfiger and Reebok among a handful of others, which will look at challenging how well the stars know their audiences.
Which begs the question; what exactly does one pack to traverse around Europe? How do you ensure that your wardrobe choices don’t compromise your ability to race, challenge and gallivant? Well, we took precisely these questions to a trio of Twitch stars and these are the summer road trip staples they’re swearing by.
Loretta Grace
Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon T-Shirt
“There’s nothing that a baggy band T-shirt can’t fix; I’ll just throw on for hectic days with some denim shorts and sandals for an effortless cool look.”
Shop Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon T-Shirt at Amazon Fashion, £20
Reebok Royal Glide Ripple Clip trainers
“Reeboks are back in a big way this year, and this crisp pair with lilac accents will be added to my summer wardrobe. Perfect for walks in the sun.”
Shop Reebok Royal Glide Ripple Clip trainers at Amazon Fashion, from £30
Swarovski Millenia earrings
“There’s nothing like a bit of added bling to an otherwise pared-back outfit. I love how cool these earrings are.”
Nikoleta Milenova
Tommy Hilfiger striped casual shirt dress
“This dress is breezy and a sunny weather dream, which will be great for our travels around Europe.”
Shop Tommy Hilfiger striped casual shirt dress at Amazon Fashion, from £62
Tommy Hilfiger women's Sophie jeans
“Skinny jeans aren’t dead and this pair of classic black ones are proof that they’re still very much alive and cool.”
Shop Tommy Hilfiger women’s Sophie jeans at Amazon Fashion, from £26
Tommy Hilfiger women's cotton bralette
“There’s nothing I love more than Tommy Hilfiger underwear, which is soft, breathable and perfect for wearing all day.”
Shop Tommy Hilfiger women’s cotton bralette at Amazon Fashion, from £10
Miyachi
The Drop Amelia dress
“This basic black dress is perfect for day-to-night dressing with a pair of classic trainers.”
Tommy Hilfiger Honey tote bag
“This black bag is just the right size lightweight enough to make it perfect for wandering around the cities we are visiting.”
Shop Tommy Hilfiger Honey tote bag at Amazon Fashion, £51.99
Reebok Royal Glide Ripple Clip trainers
“These classic Reebok trainers are the best to walk all day in, making them perfect for a roadtrip.”
Shop Reebok Royal Glide Ripple Clip trainers at Amazon Fashion, £30
Images: courtesy of Getty, Amazon Fashion