Ignoring the widespread travel delays that have spun the industry on its head in recent weeks, holidays are back on – sort of.

If you’re looking to dodge the endless queues at Gatwick and avoid having to sit on a static plane in the sweltering heat, then a low-key break might just be what you need.

There are endless ways, as we know after two years of UK-based lockdown living, to enjoy more pared-back holidays, and a road trip is one of them, which the team at Amazon Fashion know all too well.

This summer, stars of the video-gaming platform Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, and which boasted 1.3 million registered users last year alone, will take part in a summer road trip throughout Europe, taking part in styling and fashion challenges as they travel. Among the brands that will challenge the Twitch stars along the way are Tommy Hilfiger and Reebok among a handful of others, which will look at challenging how well the stars know their audiences.

Which begs the question; what exactly does one pack to traverse around Europe? How do you ensure that your wardrobe choices don’t compromise your ability to race, challenge and gallivant? Well, we took precisely these questions to a trio of Twitch stars and these are the summer road trip staples they’re swearing by.