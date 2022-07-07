Soaring inflation, a cost of living crisis and more political resignations than you could shake a stick at are not the only problems Britain is currently facing. The other, more pertinent, issue among style circles is the return of orthopaedic, geriatric, so-wrong-they’re-right sandals; the sort that were written off years ago, but have somehow managed to claw their way back to relevance.

The shoes in question are wildly popular, plastic and – to the masses, at least – ferociously fantastic. This summer, among the turmoil of modern-day life, ugly plastic shoes are the only sandals to squeak your feet in.

For those fearing the string-wrapped-around-a-slab-of-gammon connotations for swollen and sweating summer feet, fear not: the plastic shoes of 2022 are more refined than their retro counterparts.