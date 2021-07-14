Now that our feet have become accustomed to the comfort offered almost exclusively from slippers and shoes of the fur-lined variety, it will come as a welcomed surprise to learn that summer’s shoe of the season resides firmly in the cosy camp.

Well, maybe not exclusively cosy, but this season, our sandals may be chunky, but our heels ought to be high, if the fashion cognoscenti are to be believed. Meet the micro mule.

One step below the vertiginous heels of life BC (Before Covid) and one step higher than a flip flop, these are shoes that offer the patina of sartorial prowess which we’re all yearning for. Particularly for those of us who have forgotten how to dress over the last year.