Lower than the vertiginous days of yore, but still with enough elevation to put you head and shoulders among the rest. Meet the micro mule.
Now that our feet have become accustomed to the comfort offered almost exclusively from slippers and shoes of the fur-lined variety, it will come as a welcomed surprise to learn that summer’s shoe of the season resides firmly in the cosy camp.
Well, maybe not exclusively cosy, but this season, our sandals may be chunky, but our heels ought to be high, if the fashion cognoscenti are to be believed. Meet the micro mule.
One step below the vertiginous heels of life BC (Before Covid) and one step higher than a flip flop, these are shoes that offer the patina of sartorial prowess which we’re all yearning for. Particularly for those of us who have forgotten how to dress over the last year.
Endorsed by Laura Harrier and Kendall, Bella et al, the micro mule has been purveyed by Bulgarian brand By Far; the heels are small but mighty and they’re the perfect accoutrement to any and all summer ensembles. From your favourite frock to your go-to denim, these are shoes that are going to trot you nicely from desk to dusk with minimal effort.
There are micro mules in minimal hues, there are micro mules in clashing colours, there are micro mules in animal print. In short, there’s a micro mule for everyone. These are a few of our favourites.
By Far Jack kitten-heel leather sandals
The exact style championed by Jenner and Harrier, these slightly heeled flip flops are a wonderful entrée into the trend.
Shop By Far Jack kitten-heel leather sandals at Selfridges, £159
Mango heeled denim sandals
Serving all of the Carrie Bradshaw vibes ahead of the Sex And The City reunion, these 90s-infused micro mules are perfect for pairing with floaty summer dresses.
& Other Stories squared toe leather mules
For a more work-appropriate pair of mules, this Bottega Veneta-inspired black pair are the perfect option to pair with jeans and a classic T-shirt.
Steve Madden Aspyn woven leather heeled mules
In a periwinkle blue hue, this Steven Madden pair of mules will be the perfect accompaniment to an all-white outfit.
Shop Steve Madden Aspyn woven leather heeled mules at Selfridges, £85
Asos Design Healing premium leather mid heeled mules
Green is big news for summer, and this pair of mules is the perfect way to weave the hue into your wardrobe.
Shop Asos Design Healing premium leather mid heeled mules, £55
Cult Gaia Gigi PVC mules
If your wardrobe veers towards the slightly more outlandish end of the fashion scale, then look to this pair of PVC mules which boast an sculptural heel at a chic micro height.
Topshop Nessy padded mule in khaki
Khaki is, in the eyes of fashion, a perennially versatile shade that can both tone down and elevate an outfit. These comfortable padded mules are the perfect example.
Images: courtesy of brands.