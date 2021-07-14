Micro mules are about to take fashion by storm.

This summer, the micro mule is about to be everywhere

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Lower than the vertiginous days of yore, but still with enough elevation to put you head and shoulders among the rest. Meet the micro mule.

Now that our feet have become accustomed to the comfort offered almost exclusively from slippers and shoes of the fur-lined variety, it will come as a welcomed surprise to learn that summer’s shoe of the season resides firmly in the cosy camp.

Well, maybe not exclusively cosy, but this season, our sandals may be chunky, but our heels ought to be high, if the fashion cognoscenti are to be believed. Meet the micro mule.

One step below the vertiginous heels of life BC (Before Covid) and one step higher than a flip flop, these are shoes that offer the patina of sartorial prowess which we’re all yearning for. Particularly for those of us who have forgotten how to dress over the last year.

Endorsed by Laura Harrier and Kendall, Bella et al, the micro mule has been purveyed by Bulgarian brand By Far; the heels are small but mighty and they’re the perfect accoutrement to any and all summer ensembles. From your favourite frock to your go-to denim, these are shoes that are going to trot you nicely from desk to dusk with minimal effort.

There are micro mules in minimal hues, there are micro mules in clashing colours, there are micro mules in animal print. In short, there’s a micro mule for everyone. These are a few of our favourites. 

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article