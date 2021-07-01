All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget everything you thought you knew about dressing for summer; trousers are no longer out of the question and this trio of styles is proof.
The great British weather might currently be telling a different story, but it’s summer. Usually, in terms of our wardrobes that means only one thing (see: dresses), but while the heavens continue to open, may we now seek sartorial refuge in the confines of trousers.
By this I mean the summer-ready line-up of pants that are whipping the fashion cognoscenti into a frenzy. The sort that can carry you from desk-to-dusk with minimal effort from you, the wearer. In fact, all that’s required for you to do is throw on a pair of your most comfortable chunky sandals or trainers, and be on your merry way. These are the pairs of pants to bring to the top of your style agenda this summer.
The Chino 2.0
In case you’ve missed the memo, beige is all the rage this season, with big and baggy beige trousers taking centre stage. The purveyor of the revised take on the chino is The Row, whose camel trews have been endorsed by Haim, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner, to name just a few.
While the fashion set are wearing theirs with a Diane Keaton-approved white tank top and white oversized cotton shirt, the versatility of these flares is not to be overlooked. Whether you choose to dial yours up or down, there’s no going wrong with these timeless trousers.
Victoria Beckham pleated flared-leg high-rise cotton-twill chino trousers
Known for her penchant for wide-leg trousers, you could do far worse than embracing a pair of big and baggy chinos from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand.
Shop Victoria Beckham pleated flared-leg high-rise cotton-twill chino trousers at Selfridges, £365
Lindex wide high waist trousers
The closest lookalike to The Row’s beige flares, this Lindex pair will scratch the itch at a fraction of the price.
Cos wide-leg trousers
For a slightly more caramel-toned pair, look to minimalist high-street stalwart Cos’ wide-leg pair which will look best when worn with cream and a statement lip.
Weekday Tenley chinos
Simply throw on with a white tank top and a white oversized cotton shirt and watch your Kendall Jenner-inspired look come to life.
Pastel jeans
Pastel jeans for summer? Groundbreaking. But ditch the sarcasm for this summer, jeans in all of their pared-back pastel glory are high on the fashion menu.
There’s kick-flared, dad, mom, and straight-legged options in a multitude of sherbet sweet shades (see: lemon, pistachio, blush and ecru.) If even a slight injection of colour isn’t quite to your taste, then keep it cool with a sand or ivory. Either way, don’t relegate those jeans just yet
Reformation Ryan tonal straight-leg jeans
Earth-first brand Reformation has pastel jeans in droves, but it’s its pistachio pair that caught our attention first. Pair with a breezy linen shirt and leopard-toned accessories for optimal appeal.
Urban Bliss Plus loose fit jean in pink
With a mom jean-shaped silhouette, these blush-toned jeans are crying out to be debuted with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of chunky trainers.
Na-Kd organic high-waist jeans
You might not think that muted yellow jeans are your cup of tea, but this pair are reason enough to change your mind. Did we mention they’re made of organic cotton too?
Maje Perry straight-leg high-rise stretch-denim jeans
Fashion’s having a lilac love-in this summer, so get in on the trend with this pair of straight leg jeans in a creamy lavender hue.
Shop Maje Perry straight-leg high-rise stretch-denim jeans at Selfridges, £99.50
Cotton-On baggy straight jeans
If you reside in the more colour averse camp, then opt for this ecru-toned pair of straight leg jeans that will form the backbone of your wardrobe. Just throw on with one of your favourite T-shirts, and off you go.
Easy breezy linen flares
For those who assume that white wide-leg linen trousers form the backbone of a holiday wardrobe and that alone, all it takes is one look at them paired with everyday T-shirts and jumpers to see that they’re so much more.
Indeed, as the world of fashion embraces all things 00s once again this summer, wide-leg white linen trousers are just one of the plentiful options being resurrected from the era which those wanting to channel the vibe can wear on bottom. All that’s left for you to do is to load up 0n the jewellery (think big XXL gold hoops) and there you have one very simple, very stylish sunny season outfit ready to go.
4th and Reckless Louelle wide-leg linen trousers
White, wide leg and downright wonderful, this pair of easy breezy trousers are perfect for throwing on and going.
Faithfull the Brand + Net Sustain Musa linen wide-leg trousers
Keep the hemlines of your T-shirts cropped and short, then go forth and wear this uber high-waisted pair of flares with pride.
Shop Faithfull the Brand + Net Sustain Musa linen wide-leg trousers at Net-a-Porter, £209
Stradivarius wide leg linen dad trousers
Dad trousers have, frankly, never looked so good. Pair with your favourite T-shirt or cardigan and just look how easy summer dressing can really be.
Shop Stradivarius wide leg linen dad trousers at Asos, £25.99
Images: courtesy of brands.