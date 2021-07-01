The great British weather might currently be telling a different story, but it’s summer. Usually, in terms of our wardrobes that means only one thing (see: dresses), but while the heavens continue to open, may we now seek sartorial refuge in the confines of trousers. By this I mean the summer-ready line-up of pants that are whipping the fashion cognoscenti into a frenzy. The sort that can carry you from desk-to-dusk with minimal effort from you, the wearer. In fact, all that’s required for you to do is throw on a pair of your most comfortable chunky sandals or trainers, and be on your merry way. These are the pairs of pants to bring to the top of your style agenda this summer.

The Chino 2.0

In case you’ve missed the memo, beige is all the rage this season, with big and baggy beige trousers taking centre stage. The purveyor of the revised take on the chino is The Row, whose camel trews have been endorsed by Haim, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner, to name just a few. While the fashion set are wearing theirs with a Diane Keaton-approved white tank top and white oversized cotton shirt, the versatility of these flares is not to be overlooked. Whether you choose to dial yours up or down, there’s no going wrong with these timeless trousers.

Victoria Beckham pleated flared-leg high-rise cotton-twill chino trousers Victoria Beckham pleated flared-leg high-rise cotton-twill chino trousers Known for her penchant for wide-leg trousers, you could do far worse than embracing a pair of big and baggy chinos from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand. Shop Victoria Beckham pleated flared-leg high-rise cotton-twill chino trousers at Selfridges, £365 BUY NOW

Pastel jeans

Pastel jeans for summer? Groundbreaking. But ditch the sarcasm for this summer, jeans in all of their pared-back pastel glory are high on the fashion menu. There’s kick-flared, dad, mom, and straight-legged options in a multitude of sherbet sweet shades (see: lemon, pistachio, blush and ecru.) If even a slight injection of colour isn’t quite to your taste, then keep it cool with a sand or ivory. Either way, don’t relegate those jeans just yet

Easy breezy linen flares

For those who assume that white wide-leg linen trousers form the backbone of a holiday wardrobe and that alone, all it takes is one look at them paired with everyday T-shirts and jumpers to see that they’re so much more. Indeed, as the world of fashion embraces all things 00s once again this summer, wide-leg white linen trousers are just one of the plentiful options being resurrected from the era which those wanting to channel the vibe can wear on bottom. All that’s left for you to do is to load up 0n the jewellery (think big XXL gold hoops) and there you have one very simple, very stylish sunny season outfit ready to go.

