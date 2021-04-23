The shops are open, beauty salons are making us feel human again and life is starting to feel semi ‘normal’ once again. I for one was quick to make a pedi appointment, and even quicker to get back to the real life shops. After months of online orders (and multiple returns), seeing new season pieces in the flesh felt even more exciting than usual.

This summer isn’t just a normal summer, it’s one where freedom is in the air and getting dressed up after months (okay, a year), in joggers feels like a complete luxury. But switching from comfort dressing to dressing for a restaurant reservation or a bar can be tricky to navigate. This is why my shopping trips to Westfield, Stratford and Oxford Circus felt even better. I was able to check out the latest pieces in store and see the prints, cuts and styles up close and personal. Deciphering between spring/summer’s key trends and pieces I know will become part of a timeless capsule wardrobe, I’ve created a cheat sheet of all the hottest pieces you’ll probably want to weave into your existing wardrobe; from the short suit to frothy dress and statement collars, keep scrolling to see the fashion editor-approved pieces that make up your summer checklist.