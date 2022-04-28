The thing with packing for an extended weekend staycation is that it’s about practising high patience. Patience, when packing, is key. But so too is the knowledge of how to streamline a wardrobe and pack smart, rather than light.

Once the buzz and excitement has worn off like a faded tan that you’re finally going somewhere – anywhere! – after last summer’s jilted traffic light system, it’s time to get serious about packing a capsule wardrobe for your trip so you have more room for the important stuff (see: wine and snacks).

I have a rule with packing for bank holiday staycations: I am allowed to pack six items and six items only, and this sextet of pieces must be friendly with one another – enough so that they can be worn together and mixed and matched. It’s a fine art, but one that I have spent years getting wrong, learning from and, over time, perfecting.