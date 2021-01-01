Whether you’re consciously making small tweaks to the way you shop – buying less and buying better – or you want to know more about the global impact of fashion, the Sustainable Shopper is here to help us all listen and learn. Each week, we speak to someone who is having a positive impact within the industry and so far we have had the pleasure of interviewing some pretty incredible women. From environmental campaigners to designers and podcasters, this time we’re talking to Aditi Mayer.

As a sustainable fashion blogger at adimay.com, photojournalist, labor rights activist and public speaker, Aditi uses her platforms to not only show her love for fashion but also to educate the audience she has grown about issues – focusing on labor and workers’ rights – within the industry.

Here, Aditi will delve into the devastating world event that became the catalyst to her involvement with sustainability, how to get the most out of your existing wardrobe and an exciting upcoming opportunity within her motherland of India.