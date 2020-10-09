“To me, sustainable fashion is about protecting our future and being committed to change”

Ever wondered where your clothes come from? Or how they are made? Taking a sustainable approach to shopping is something we could all probably do more often. With this in mind, The Sustainable Shopper is here to champion the brands shaping a more eco-friendly world.

Womenswear label Aligne launched last month with a 60-piece edit of timeless, classic items. The brand quickly gained a strong social following of women who want to shop smarter. Sourcing sustainable and recycled fabrics, producing products in fair-trade environments and cutting the high costs usually associated with eco-friendly fashion, founder Dalbir Bains tells Stylist what creating a sustainable brand in 2020 does, and should, look like.